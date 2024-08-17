gyro

Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF) (OTCPK:FUJHY) is drastically undervalued trading at 5.29X forward earnings per share annualized with guidance for 2025 intact. The Japanese auto manufacturer sector is highly ideal for continued strong profits due to a persistently weak yen allowing Japan firms to either undercut global competitors leading to higher sales volumes or reap the bottom-line benefit of the foreign exchange depreciation we have seen over the last couple years in the yen.

Regarding the balance sheet Subaru is financially strong. The company has a current ratio of 2.40 which is considered healthy. The current ratio measures a company's currents assets against its current liabilities such as short-term debt, business expenses accrued and accounts payable. Current assets include cash and cash equivalents, inventory expected to be sold within a year and accounts receivable. A ratio of 2.0 means that company has twice the assets currently to cover its short-term liabilities.

Subaru holds a very strong cash position of $11.9B which is exceptional relative to its market capitalization $13.6B. Subaru has $14.3B in total liabilities including long term debt which is a very modest figure especially relative to the cash position. Many companies have a much higher Total Liability / Cash and Short-Term Asset ratio than a one handle on the figure, such that Subaru has, standing at 1.20.

Subaru has grown revenue and EBITDA at a great year over year pace of 17.16% and 24.27% respectively, far above the car manufacturer industry median of 2.09% and 1.46%. If you look to a three-year history, the numbers are even better growing revenue at 18.45% compounded annual rate and EBITDA at 30.73% since 2021. Subaru's dividend yield is a solid 3.73%.

On valuations, as stated initially, the company trades at a mere 5.29 multiple of earnings which is far below the industry median of an approximate P/E ratio of 17.00. Subaru's price to book ratio is 0.82 versus an industry median of 2.14 signaling the equity is trading at a discount relative to peers. Lastly, to reiterate the cash position is very strong signaling the dividend is most likely safe. It is not often a company's cash position nearly matches its market capitalization. Famed hedge fund manager, David Tepper, once said, "it's nice when you can buy cash (almost) cheaper than cash". While he was referring to bondholders claim on assets in the particular distressed-debt situation, the point remains.

From a more macroeconomic perspective, the Bank of Japan's failed attempt to raise the Japanese deposit rate shows the market is in control. Continued dovish Japanese central bank policy resulting in prolonged low rates supporting Japanese equity indexes should be expected to provide a further tailwind to Subaru's share price.

Subaru has a strong presence in the United States with sales in the US consisting of 71% of total sales volume of the company. 92% of Subaru's overseas revenue was generated in the United States. This avoidance of Chinese and more generally developing economies is an important factor in the durability of Subaru's sales, revenue and profits.

In my view, the United States economy remains the strongest house in the global economic neighborhood. Today's retail sales print came in at 1.0% versus expectations for 0.3% and was the highest reading since January 2023. This happened as expectations of a decline in nominal GDP growth and the US labor market were building. Bond yields staged a large reversal and are up 10 basis points, nearly reversing the decline over the last week.

China also released a host of economic data and much of it was more of the same, expectedly dismal. Chinese home prices accelerated their fall from 4.5% in June to 4.9% year over year in July. Industrial production continued to outpace retail sales showing the much-anticipated consumer rebalancing of the Chinese economy is not happening as planned. Fixed asset investment continued slowing and the unemployment rate ticked up 0.2%.

Europe is growing at a much slower clip than the United States. Germany has narrowly avoided recession though German GDP has contracted 4 out of the last 8 quarters without any two being consecutive.

Thankfully, for Subaru shareholders, the company, unlike some of the German auto exporters, has very minimal exposure to China or more generally low-income developing economies, the borderline recessionary European economy and generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

I expect long-lasting yen weakness, providing a tailwind to Subaru's global export competitiveness and overseas profits. The Bank of Japan is the most dovish central bank in the world and will be watching any yen appreciation and deteriorating risk sentiment closely as yen depreciation and upbeat Japan equities have been closely tied to CPI returning to target in Japan. We saw this a bit as the market rejected the latest rate hike from the Bank of Japan sending the Nikkei Index into a 12% overnight free-fall.

Bank of Japan governor Uchida Shinichi said:

Japan's economy is not in a situation where the Bank may fall behind the curve if it does not raise the policy interest rate at a certain pace. Therefore, the Bank will not raise its policy interest rate when financial and capital markets are unstable.

The risk for Subaru is not whether the yen fluctuates between 140.00 and 160.00 against the dollar. The risk is USD/JPY at 120.00 or lower. While the Bank of Japan has raises rates from -0.10% to 0.25%, this pales in comparison to the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign with the current Fed Funds Rate at a target of 5.25% - 5.50% and expected to remain above 3% over the next 12 months even with an aggressive easing campaign from the Fed priced in.

The Bank of Japan effectively knocked a few basis points of carry given the specific day off the approximate 300bp yield differential. The US Treasury yield premium is still very significant. There's a lot of extrapolation in market think going on that the Fed goes back to 3% Fed funds and Japan hikes up to 3% thereby closing the relative US Treasury yield premium versus the Japanese government bond yield and boosting the yen. My point is if deceleration in the US economy forces the Fed to go back to 3% Fed Funds in a year, the chance of an inflation problem in Japan significant enough to warrant a 3% Bank of Japan policy rate is minimal.

Subaru's last bout of share price appreciation occurred from 2011 through 2015, coinciding with a dovish Bank of Japan monetary policy, weak yen/strong USD and falling commodity and input costs. If the global economy and financial markets hit any sort of air pocket or deceleration in growth, one can count on the Bank of Japan to respond accordingly dovish. In this sense, Subaru is a great risk-off defensive investment.

In conclusion, Subaru's share price simply does not reflect its strong financial position, earnings power and macroeconomic tailwinds. Markets seem to be either overlooking or pricing in an unlikely worst-case scenario for Subaru. With that being stated, I am placing a Buy rating on the company.

