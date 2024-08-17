VOO: Easy Alpha, Big Income

Aug. 17, 2024 5:00 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)BTI, IVV, PDI, PLTR, SPY
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF is a masterclass in beating the performance of your peers (easy alpha) and generating lots of steady spending cash (big income).
  • It's also highly customizable by adding top-idea "satellite" investments (we give three specific top-idea examples) to your VOO core.
  • After diving into the VOO details (including holdings, performance, common implementation mistakes and important risk-reward considerations), we conclude with our strong opinion on how best to implement this high-value strategy.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Business man meditating under money rain

Easy Alpha, Big Income: Blue Harbinger

SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

The Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) continues to be one of the best investments available (for long-term investors). And in this report, we review how to appropriately use it to

And if you are looking for more specific big income "satellite investment" ideas, be sure to check out our newly released Top 10 High-Income NOW securities, as well as our complete 23-position High-Income NOW Portfolio (the aggregate yield is 9.7%).

You can access both through our Big Dividends PLUS service.

-Learn More, Get Instant Access.

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
20.36K Followers

Helping you make informed investment decisions. I am founder and independent owner at Blue Harbinger Research and my private investment company. I share top ideas for you to consider and offer additional services for people seeking more personalized solutions.

I am a Chicago Booth MBA (BS Finance, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) and a former multibillion dollar fund manager. I have 20+ years of industry experience, previously working as a pension fund manager, a mutual fund portfolio manager and a securities analyst for a hedge fund.

My investment specialties include public equities (both income and long-term growth), efficacious portfolio construction (reducing taxes, eliminating unnecessary expenses and optimizing returns/income/risk per investor needs) and explaining complex topics in simple straightforward (and helpful) ways.

I am happy to share a subset of my Blue Harbinger Research ideas on Seeking Alpha, including through the investing group service Big Dividends PLUS.

I believe in disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing.

-

*Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with your adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, VTI, PDI, PLTR, BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News