Arbor Realty Trust: 3 Reasons A Dividend Cut Is Imminent

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.46K Followers

Summary

  • Things are getting worse for ABR. Loan defaults, restructuring, and allowance for bad debt are rising.
  • Loan modifications are a symptom of deeper issues.
  • The company's balance sheet is shrinking, partly due to management's deleveraging plans. A smaller balance sheet translates to lower earnings, impacting ABR's ability to pay dividends.
  • ABR's assets are tied to floating rates, while its liabilities are mostly fixed. When the Fed cuts rates, potentially next month, ABR's net interest income will decline.

Tear falling from face on US dollar bill, close-up

burakpekakcan

Investment Thesis

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is in crisis mode. The share price may be holding up, but that's because management gave shareholders a heads-up earlier last year that things will go sideways. And they have. Management spent last spring racing

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
5.46K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ABR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABR
--
ABR.PR.D
--
ABR.PR.E
--
ABR.PR.F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News