burakpekakcan

Investment Thesis

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) is in crisis mode. The share price may be holding up, but that's because management gave shareholders a heads-up earlier last year that things will go sideways. And they have. Management spent last spring racing to modify the covenants on hundreds of millions of dollars in loans to avoid a catastrophic increase in loan defaults.

The last thing management wants is for the turmoil on property sites to seep into its financial reports. This is not just about a drop in earnings or reputational damage or fear of disappointing shareholders. It's something bigger because ABR is tied by its own covenants imposed by its lenders and buyers of its mortgage-backed securities 'MBS'.

Higher default rates put ABR at risk of being forced to buy back the assets it sold to institutional investors, including the Federal National Mortgage Association 'Fannie Mae' (OTCQB:FNMA), because of the warranty of quality clauses. ABR's business model revolves around originating, securitizing, and selling real estate loans to GSEs and the public. It also holds a portion of these loans, partly due to the mandatory risk retention framework.

Management gave itself a pat on the back during last week's Q2 24 earnings call for avoiding, at least up till now, a domino effect that could see one of the largest mREITs collapse. While the stock is holding steady, ABR is certainly walking a tightrope. In fact, I believe that by the end of this year, ABR won't be making enough cash to cover dividends for three reasons

Things are getting much worse: I know management gave us a heads-up. But that doesn't change the fact that things are bad. Last quarter, the payout ratio was 102%, up from 90% in the first quarter of this year. The company's balance sheet is shrinking: ABR is deleveraging, letting its loans run off after maturity. It is just collecting loan payments to pay down debt. Naturally, income comes down as its loan investments decline. The Fed is likely to cut interest rates in September: Remember when everyone was excited when the Fed was increasing interest rates, saying that ABR should see its net interest income go up because its assets are tied to floating rates, while its liabilities are fixed? Guess what? The opposite is going to happen when the Fed cuts rates.

I think risk-averse investors might want to consider steering away from this ticker. For those who can afford the loss and want exposure to potential alpha returns, ABR's publicly-traded preferred stock (NYSE:ABR.PR.F), (NYSE:ABR.PR.D) and (NYSE:ABR.PR.E) offer a safer income compared to ABR's common equity.

Dividends Covered, But Only Just

While growth has been one of ABR's goals in the past, today, the company is shrinking. The company's size is tied to its ability to pay dividends. We'll talk about this in more detail shortly.

The not-so-bad news is that the company generated enough cash last quarter to cover most of its dividends (emphasis on most). Operating cash flow stood at $320 million. But that figure is before adjusting for a $220 million in asset sale, which can't be relied on when calculating dividend safety.

There was also a one-time decrease in working capital in the amount of $92 million, which lowered operating cash flow, so, we have to add this back. So, roughly, Adjusted Funds From Operations 'AFFO' stood at $192 million, weighed against $197 million in dividends during the quarter, translating to a payout ratio of 102%. That's far from the 90% payout ratio touted by ABR's CEO just last May as an indicator of dividend safety.

Is Bailing Out Borrowers Is a 'Normal Course Of Business'?

ABR management gave themselves a pat on the back for avoiding a full-blown collapse, bailing out its customers by modifying debt covenants of $733 million in loans in the three months ended June 2024, on top of the $1.4 billion earlier in Q1, bringing the total this year to $2.1 billion, roughly 19% of its assets. Modifications included deference of interest payments, change in sponsors, interest forbearance, and foreclosing properties.

Unfortunately, not all debt was 'saved'. Delinquent loans in Q2 stood at roughly $1 billion, up 5% from just three months earlier, and multiple times higher than the levels reported in the same period of last year.

Allowance for bad loans also increased, reflecting the deteriorating trajectory of the company's assets. That's not new, but I think many investors haven't yet fully grasped the severity of the situation. As of June 2024, approximately $6.7 billion, or 56% of the portfolio, either required 'Special Attention', was 'Substandard', or 'Doubtful', according to management's internal risk assessment.

Management blamed real estate brokers and third-party appraisals for overestimating property values and rent cash flows. Maybe it's their fault. That only matters in the context of the ongoing investigations by the SEC and DOJ into ABR. For investors, it hardly matters whose fault it is. What's important now is making an informed decision based on the risks involved. I'm not against buying ABR for the potential of beating the market. However, it is important to understand the risks and be prepared for losses. Which brings us to the next point.

Future Outlook

ABR's troubles are likely not over. From my experience, restructuring bad debt, whether that be real estate, commercial, or consumer debt, isn't a sure-safe or permanent solution, and more often than not, the need for restructuring is just a symptom of a deeper issue. Trust me when I tell you that turnarounds are difficult. And let me tell you this. If ABR isn't receiving interest payments on its loans, one can only imagine how bad it is for real estate developers, the folks who borrowed the money. Defaulting on a loan is often a last-ditch effort to turn a property's fortunes around, or a symptom of a developer just giving up on the project altogether because it doesn't make money. If it comes to the point where interest isn't paid, there are likely much deeper problems.

In the second half of the year, I expect continued debt write-offs, more loan modification, and by extension more PIK (non-cash interest). Net interest income was down 19.3% in Q2, while portfolio return (net interest income over loan and investments) was down from 0.82% to 0.74%.

Deleverage and Earnings Decline

ABR is letting its portfolio run off, with repayments standing at $630 million in Q2, compared to $227 million in new origination. In simple words, the company is getting smaller, with loans and investments standing at $11.6 billion in Q2 24, compared to $12.4 billion at the beginning of this year.

The company is using the proceeds of these payments to lower debt. Naturally, a lower portfolio size means less earnings.

My worry is that, with interest rates potentially going down as the Fed prepares to loosen monetary policy, the earnings decline will accelerate to the point where ABR needs to cut dividends.

At first, I was a bit confused about ABR's decision to deleverage. My rationale was ABR already has one of the lowest debt ratios in the industry and instead of lowering its debt (using the proceeds of loans repayments), it should reward those customers who paid down their debt with repeated business, i.e. new loans. Then it hit me. The only explanation for management's decision to lower debt is its need to unlock capital to continue bailing out its non-performing loans.

Data by YCharts

How I Might Be Wrong

I think chances are that ABR will cut dividends next year. Things are looking bad, and they're getting worse. My experience is that turnarounds are difficult, whether they're real estate projects, commercial ventures going under, or even consumer loan defaults. When a real estate developer defaults on their loans, that is a sign that things are really bad. Defaulting could mean the end of their careers, given that no one will lend them after they're flagged, at least at market rates. It is often a sign that the project is too expensive, with no value to match the money that was put into it, the same money ABR extended to these developers.

Still, management says everything is under control. They knew this would happen, and it did. So, I guess they're in contact with their borrowers, and that's good.

From a macroeconomic perspective, lower rates will offer some relief to borrowers, so, that could possibly lower defaults and make things better. So, it's a double-edged sword, considering the negative impact on ABR's top-line figure.

It is a complex situation, and while there is a potential for a nice 12.6% dividend, and possible capital appreciation, I think this stock is suitable for those who can afford to lose money. In other words, it is a speculative trade.