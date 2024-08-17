Robert vt Hoenderdaal

The sentiment around Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY) has been cautious of late.

The timely 1H24 earnings results helped reassure investors that it remains on track to meet its near-term and medium-term targets.

I continue to be positive on Adyen as I see the company executing well on all fronts, and progressing well towards the targets that it set for itself. As such, I continue to reiterate my Buy investment rating for Adyen as I continue to see upside through 2025.

I have written extensively on Adyen on Seeking Alpha, which can be found here.

1H24 review

Net revenues came in at €913 million, growing 23.6% from the prior year. This was 1% ahead of consensus.

The take rate was a key area of concern after the 1Q24 results, and in 1H24, take rate came in at 14.8 basis points, in-line with consensus expectations.

In terms of volumes, processed volumes for the first half of 2024 came in at €619.5 billion, up 45% from the prior year. This was in-line with consensus expectations.

1H24 processed volume includes €95.6 billion of Point of Sale ("POS") growing 43% from the prior year and representing 15% share of total volumes.

Digital processed volumes at €400 billion, up 50% from the prior year and amounted to 65% of total processed volumes, driven by healthy growth in North America.

Full-stack volumes amounted to 82% of total volumes, compared to 79% in 1H23.

In terms of geography and net revenue contribution, North America net revenues grew the fastest, up 30% from the prior year, while EMEA net revenues grew 25% from the prior year. APAC net revenues grew 15% from the prior year, while Latin America net revenues were up 2% from the prior year.

EMEA and North America are by far the largest and most significant regions for Adyen, while Adyen is more newly emerging in the APAC and Latin America regions

1H24 revenue per region (Adyen)

More impressively, Adyen's 1H24 EBITDA came in at €423 million, or 46.3% margin. This EBITDA came in 2% ahead of consensus and the expected 45.6% EBITDA margin respectively. EBITDA grew three whole percentage points from 43% last year to 46% this year.

As a result, the first half 2024 net income came in at €410 million, 3% ahead of consensus.

The beats in EBITDA and net income came from the slower pace of hiring in the first half of 2024, which I will elaborate more later.

As a result of the slower pace of hiring, the 1H24 operating expenses came in at €538 million, growing 19% from the prior year.

The additional beat in net income also came from Adyen receiving strong interest income due to elevated interest rates.

Free cash flow for the first half of 2024 came in at €361 million, growing 46% from the prior year and amounting to free cash flow conversion of 85%.

Capital expenditures for the first half of 2024 came in at €42 million, at just 4.6% of revenues, compared to in the prior year when it was at 7.6% of revenues.

This capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues of 4.6% is in-line with the company's target range of 5%.

Outlook

Adyen's outlook and guidance continues to be reiterated across all time frames.

In the near-term, Adyen reiterated the 2024 net revenue growth guidance of "low 20%s".

Since Adyen achieved 24% net revenue growth in the first half of 2024, this implies that the second half 2024 revenues will be lower than the first half due to stronger comparables from the prior year. That said, management reiterated that they expect continued strong momentum in the business going into the second half and that they still expect the second half net revenue growth to be above the 2024 net revenue guidance.

As such, this means that second half 2024 revenues are expected to be in the low 20%s, which is higher than the buy-side expectation for second half net revenue growth to be in the high teens before the earnings report was released.

Adyen expects EBITDA margin to increase to more than 50% by 2026, driven by operating leverage.

Adyen continues to guide capital expenditures at up to 5% of net revenue.

The guidance of net revenue CAGR between low-20s to high 20s % over a time frame of up to and including 2026 is also reiterated.

Investments and hiring

In the first half of 2024, Adyen only hired 37 net-new joiners, with most of them located in North America, and most of them in tech and commercial roles. As a result, the total full time employee ("FTE") base grew by only 0.9%.

Adyen has been selective in hiring thus far in 2024, hiring mainly in the key investment areas for the business.

The company reiterated that for 2024, the hiring that Adyen expects to do will be far less than the hiring the company did during its two-year, accelerated hiring phase.

As such, the first half of 2024 was the first period where Adyen has a more significantly scaled and global team, but the company continues to ramp the new people they hired in the last two years.

After adding the 37 net-new joiners for the period, the total FTEs as of 1H24 is 4,233.

Lastly, on the commercial teams that has been hired in the last two years during the accelerated investment phase, management highlighted two important points. First, it is too early to see the impact in the first half of 2024. Second, while it is too early, the visibility that management has causes them to see positive early signs that these new hires are building a solid pipeline and working through the sales cycle, so these new hires should contribute to Adyen's growth in the coming years.

Looking deeper into each pillar

While I will highlight multiple differentiation factors and competitive advantages that Adyen has later, that differentiation has led to market share gains this quarter with both existing and new customers.

First, we have the Digital pillar, which is Adyen's longest standing offering.

Adyen shared that 91% of its top 100 Digital customer are using local payment methods.

This is one of the differentiators of Adyen as it is able to offer one of the widest array of local payment methods to businesses, enabling them to have the flexibility needed to enable consumers to pay the way that they want to in different parts of the world.

Adyen shared that in its most recent Retail Report finding that 55% of consumers abandon an online cart if they are unable to pay using their preferred method.

This varies from country to country, like Austria and the Netherlands, a significant number of transactions are executed via bank payments, while in North America, the UK, and Australia, most transactions are executed via credit card.

Adyen continues to be innovating within the Digital space despite being in it for so long. The company is continuing to invest in its US debit capabilities because Adyen sees that debit cards issued in the US by major card schemes are processed two independent networks with high costs due to premium interchange and scheme fees. Adyen aims to use intelligent payment routing to send transactions to the debit network with the lowest costs while maintaining authentication rates.

Next, we move on to the Unified Commerce pillar

Within Adyen's Unified Commerce pillar, the number of Unified customers processing across channels at scale reached 357 as of the first half of 2024, increasing by 63 from the prior year.

This means that the Unified Commerce pillar is not only starting to see a larger number of customers, but also becoming more diversified across verticals and company sizes.

The fastest growing vertical within Unified Commerce is hospitality, which grew 55% from the prior year. Adyen has an advantage in the hospitality vertical as it helps hotels consolidate all touchpoints into a single view, gain insights into where their customers are coming from based on Adyen's real-time payment data like how they want to pay, how much are they spending and why they are visiting, amongst others. Of course, Adyen also helps to lower operational costs along the way.

Adyen highlighted another area of rapid growth for Unified Commerce, which is large-format retail. Adyen continues to diversify its retail portfolio, and in the first half of 2024, signed large-format retail names in North America like Scheels, Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Reitmans.

Adyen highlights that the fact that it is landing some of the largest domestic businesses all around the world means that Adyen is able to compete with local incumbents and show some form of differentiation. Similarly, in Latin America, Adyen achieved wins like MercadoCar, an auto parts store, and IKEA Mexico.

Lastly, within the Unified Commerce pillar, Adyen expanded in the luxury segment by working with the Prada Group. I think this win was highlighted because of Prada Group's international exposure in many different countries, highlighting Adyen's ability to consolidate all transaction data across countries and whether they are on-line or in store.

This further differentiates Adyen from competition as there are 540 Unified Commerce customers as of 1H24 that are processing in multiple regions, growing 79 from the prior year.

Finally, we move on to Adyen's Platforms pillar.

The Adyen for Platforms solutions is meant for marketplaces and software platforms.

In 1H24, Adyen serviced 104k platform business customers, growing 55k from the prior year.

Through these platforms, Adyen is servicing and penetrating into the SMB market, helping platform users to sell, get paid, and more.

The largest growth from the Platforms pillar came from the F&B vertical, where in the period, Adyen partnered with Rezku, an advanced software solution for restaurants facilitating POS, restaurant reservations, iOS POS, reservation systems, and waitlist apps. Adyen has built its Platforms pillar with franchisees, franchisors, delivery services, and restaurants in mind, helping them consolidate payments across channels, roll out terminals easily, payout more quickly, consolidate transactions with more ease, amongst others.

In the first half of 2024, Adyen now has 22 Platform customers that are processing more than €1 billion, increasing by 7 from the prior year.

Valuation

I wanted to share some assumptions I used in my financial model before talking about the valuation of the company.

I assume in the model revenue growth that is similar to the medium-term guidance of between low-20s to high 20s % over a time frame of up to and including 2026 is also reiterated.

While I do think that Adyen is still capable of low-20s % net revenue growth after 2026, I am conservatively assuming 18% CAGR from 2027 to 2028.

Likewise, I assume EBITDA margin expands to about 50% by 2026, and expanding just marginally thereafter, which is in-line with the guidance, although we could see stronger than expected operating leverage in the model if revenue growth surpasses expectations.

Summary of my 5-year financial forecasts for Adyen (Author generated)

My 1-year and 3-year price targets for Adyen are $17.90 and $23.30 respectively. They imply 40x 2025 and 35x 2027 P/E multiples, respectively.

For a company like Adyen that is growing revenues between 20% to 30% for the next three years and expanding EBITDA margins to more than 50%, I think that these multiples are justified given the financials of the company. Furthermore, Adyen continues to gain market share and strengthen its competitive positioning in the industry, highlighting strong differentiation compared to competition that should command a valuation premium relative to slower growing peers with less differentiation.

For reference, high quality fintech peers like Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V) are trading at an average P/E of 30x. That said, Adyen has always commanded a premium valuation over these players due to the higher growth profile and longer runway relative to peers.

Risks

Macro pressures

There is a risk that the macro environment worsens from the current state today, causing a significant deterioration in consumer spending levels.

Given Adyen higher exposure to discretionary spending, with verticals like retail, e-commerce, travel, taking up a significant portion of volumes, a worsening of the macro environment could pose as a headwind to the company.

Competitive risks

Adyen operates in a highly competitive market.

Competitors within Adyen's markets include Stripe, Checkout.com, amongst others.

Within Europe, Adyen has a stronger market position, but in its fastest growing North America region, that's where there is more competitive pressure that could pose as risks.

If the competitors were to ramp up competitive pressures, this could adversely affect the growth profile of Adyen going forward.

Pricing risks

One of the key concerns about Adyen is its ability to price its products at a premium in an environment where enterprises are optimizing costs.

There is a risk that Adyen may see further degradation of pricing due to the current environment where customers are becoming cost conscious and trying to reduce costs.

If Adyen is unable to price at its usual premium relative to the market or justify this premium to customers, we could see a lower take rate and, thus, muted revenue growth despite strong volumes.

Conclusion

I think the Adyen investment thesis remains intact.

Investor sentiment around fintech and Adyen has not been the most positive, but by focusing on the long term and its business fundamentals, I continue to like the Adyen investment case.

The company continues to execute well on its near-term and medium-term targets, with the growing operating leverage encouraging to see.

With the two-year accelerated investment and hiring period now over and the new people hired to ramp in the next few quarters, I expect the margin expansion and revenue acceleration story to play out.

Adyen continues to be a high quality company that I remain positive on and continue to maintain my Buy investment rating for the company.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.