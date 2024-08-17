A boy and the sea/E+ via Getty Images

Delivering Protein Solutions

The thesis around Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) investment resides around the growing desire of leaner protein sources and fiber without the added energy calories from carbs or fat. In a world of rising healthcare costs, obesity, and difficult access to nutrient rich and satiating food – the notion of weight loss is a growing concern. Some will turn to glp-1, some will turn to increased amount of exercise to offset the abundance of calories, but the root cause may be diet.

Many studies show an increased consumption of lean protein sources such as chicken, fish, egg white, and whey protein has lead to a reduction of waist size which is a leading indicator of many health related issues. However, these kinds of foods are already available, yet we still face obesity issues today. Food is addictive in nature, especially when scientifically engineered to be in the first place and it can be dissatisfying to each chicken and broccoli for every meal your entire life.

The Simply Good Foods Company takes on this challenge with a unique approach. SMPL is a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) company dedicated to leading the nutritious snacking movement. It offers a range of trusted brands that provide convenient, innovative, and delicious snacks and meal replacements, along with other product options that promote better health. The brands typically offer products that are high in protein and fiber and lower in carbohydrates and fat.

The portfolio brand names include Atkins Nutritionals (rooted in the Atkins diet), Quest Nutrition, and the newly acquired Only What You Need (OWYN), a plant-based protein shake brand. The OWYN acquisition was announced at the end of April and finalized on June 13th, so it does not impact this quarter's financials

Through the Quest brand, they aim to provide a diverse range of protein bars, cookies, protein chips, savory snacks, Ready-to-Drink (“RTD”) shakes, and confections, aligning with current and emerging consumer trends. Similarly, the Atkins brand focuses on delivering a wide selection of protein bars, RTD shakes, cookies, protein chips, savory snacks, and confections.

Their robust sales, marketing, and research and development teams allow us to distribute these products nationwide across various retail channels, including mass merchandisers, grocery stores, drugstores, club stores, e-commerce platforms, and smaller retail outlets like convenience stores and gas stations.

All in all, I really like SMPL brands. I have quest bars and chips on the daily and I actually really enjoy the OWYN formula given I'm typically not a fan of plant-based diets. I think the business proposition of selling accessible high protein/low carb solutions is extremely value-adding to society as well. However, I do find some weakness in the valuation and moat to proceed with a buy rating. I do hold a small amount, but I don't plan on adding until I see one of these risks improve.

Q3 Fiscal 2024 Recap

On June 27, 2024, Simply Good Foods reported its fiscal third-quarter earnings for the period ending May 25, 2024. The OWYN acquisition was announced at the end of April and finalized on June 13th, so it does not impact this quarter's financials. Here is a breakdown of some highlights of last quarters results will help form the future valuation:

Revenue

Generated $34.84 million, up 1% year-over-year, driven mainly by Quest Nutrition's volume growth.

Sequential revenue growth was 7.2%.

Geographic Performance

North American revenue increased by 3.2% year-over-year.

International revenue decreased by 2.4% year-over-year.

Approximately 98% of the company's revenue comes from North America. The biggest international markets are Australia and New Zealand, following Quest Nutrition's exit from the European protein bar market.

Margins

Gross margins were 39.9%, a rise of 320 basis points year-over-year and 250 basis points from the previous quarter.

The improvement in margins resulted from lower ingredient and packaging costs.

Retail Sales Activity

For the 13 weeks ending May 26, 2024, retail takeaway in US measured channels grew by 2.9%.

Combining measured and unmeasured channels, the estimated retail takeaway growth is 5%.

The portfolio's overall performance is below the nutritional snacking category's average growth of 6.4%, mainly due to Atkins' underperformance impacting Quest Nutrition.

Brand Performance

Atkins Nutritionals

US measured channel retail takeaway declined by 9% year-over-year.

Combining measured and unmeasured channels, the decline was about 5%.

Amazon showed a 16% year-over-year growth for the Atkins brand.

Consumer research indicates that 80% of people are interested in losing weight or maintaining a healthy eating lifestyle, and Atkins is well-positioned as a trusted low-carb, low-sugar solution.

The company is midway through a five-point revitalization plan for Atkins, with full results expected within the next year.

Initial signs of the plan's positive impact are emerging, with a slight improvement from the previous quarter.

Quest Nutrition

Accounts for over 60% of the portfolio's revenue.

Retail takeaway in tracked channels increased by 13.5% year-over-year.

The snack segment saw a retail takeaway growth of 27%, with salty snacks like Quest chips growing by about 50%.

Quest bars, while still popular on Amazon, saw a slight slowdown in e-commerce growth to 16% year-over-year.

The company plans to accelerate bar innovation for the second half of 2025 and expand the salty snack segment with new flavors and packaging types.

Quest chips now represent about 25% of Quest Nutrition's total revenue, bringing in a significant number of new users.

OWYN (Only What You Need)

Acquisition closed on June 16, 2024.

Retail takeaway growth for the quarter was 117.5%.

Expected to contribute $25 million to $30 million in net sales in fiscal Q4.

Projected to reach $120 million in net sales for calendar 2024, with potential to double in the next four years.

Growth strategies include expanding distribution, improving product formulas, and entering new product formats like bars and chips.

OWYN increases the portfolio's exposure in the liquid segment of convenient nutrition by about 400 basis points to 23% of total sales.

Mark Olivier, CEO of OWYN, will join Simply Good Foods' executive leadership team to ensure a smooth integration and effective growth.

Valuation Risk

It looks like SMPL is growing its brands in Quest and OWYN pretty well with Adkins struggling behind, so I will use a moderate growth rate that aligns with analyst estimates for the valuation. For the model, I used a discounted income strategy.

SMPL Discounted Income Model (Author)

I took TTM net income and grew it by a healthy 8%. This aligns well with analysts and my own assumptions on the protein market. A 12.5% discount rate on the future income was applied for a slight margin of safety. I then applied a very decent PE multiple of 25, seeing how the historical range of SMPL is somewhere between 20 and 30 depending on growth rates. Personally, think these are pretty bullish estimates that don't take in account risks of competition. Even then, I'm left with an intrinsic market cap value of 2.3 bn on a current 3.3 bn. This represents a 30% downside to the current stock price. I didn't even apply the net debt to this value, albeit it isn't large anyway due to the capital light structure.

Competition Risk

As mentioned, SMPL runs a capital light model where they own the brands, marketing, and product development but outsource the manufacturing process. This means the company rides or dies on the branding and solutions. Now, this works wonderfully if the brands stay strong, but can spell disaster if new entrants come or palates change. There are many high-protein brands on the market right now such as Think, Optimum Nutrition, Premier Protein, Barbells, Power Crunch, and the list goes on and on. The CPG market is pretty volatile, and I would want to pay a smaller price for SMPL when making it a large portion of a portfolio. That being said, it still seems like a solid company.

They have a decent sized positioning of insider ownership, a focused goal on the protein market which should drive efficiencies and maintain higher margins, low debt, and still growing. I believe SMPL will run the route of a serial acquirer of these protein brands to diversify themselves further. Since I'm quite bullish on this specific market, I do find myself holding a small position.