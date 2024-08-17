MasaoTaira

Summary

Despite a quarter of subdued investment activity and a significant share price rally, we are still bullish on CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO). In this report we cover CTO's Q2 earnings and provide an updated view on valuation for the common and preferred.

Earnings Update

There were no changes to the composition of the income producing portfolio, with no investments or dispositions during the quarter. Rents grew ~2% QoQ in the multi-tenant portfolio, and were unchanged in the single-tenant portfolio, accounting for the overall blended ~2% same property NOI growth. Occupancy remained virtually unchanged.

Earnings Update | Operations (Empyrean; CTO)

Stronger growth from tenant recoveries and the loan book drove a ~3% growth in revenue, though NOI was materially flat due to ~380bps of margin compression. This was compounded by an increased share count, resulting in a 6-7% QoQ decline in Core FFO and AFFO, which drove a material increase in the payout ratio.

Earnings Update | Financial (Empyrean; CTO)

Capital allocation activity was very muted in the quarter, with the purchase of 1.4 acres of vacant land for $1.5MM for future development at the West Broad Village property in Richmond. On the earnings call, management announced it had increased its full-year investment guidance to $200-250MM and has an $18MM non-refundable sales contract for the Jordan Landing property in Utah, which closes in August.

Earnings Update | Capital Allocation (Empyrean; CTO)

Despite the subdued investment activity and noise in the financials from the previous share issuances, we view the quarter was overall very positive. Management's confidence in a return to a faster pace of investment over the balance of the year, and guidance raises (+12% Core FFO and ~11% AFFO) were received well by the market, with the shares up ~12% since our last report.

Valuation

CTO trades for ~10x the midpoint of its guidance for 2024E Core FFO and AFFO per share and yields ~8%. Our NAV estimate has been revised down slightly to $22/share due to the higher share count. This implies ~14% upside to the NAV. While this is certainly on the lower end of what we would find compelling, the yields and potential upside catalysts of upcoming rate cuts and accelerated investment activity/capital recycling keep us bullish.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean; CTO)

The primary risks to the realization of our target price are delays in the timeline of anticipated rate cuts, difficulty achieving the target investment volume, and further share issuances.

We now see the preferred shares as roughly as attractive as the common. With a YTC of ~16% and a current yield of ~7.3%, we see the pref as a way to earn a good yield and moderate capital appreciation potential with greater leverage to rate cuts and potentially less volatility than the common.

Preferred YTC (Empyrean)

The main risk we see to the pref is that the company may exercise its call feature. This is a credible risk given the significant recent issuance of ~1.7MM pref shares. This may indicate management's intention to continue using the prefs as an ongoing source of growth financing, which would reduce the chances they call it back.

Conclusion

Though the Q2 results showed modest growth and limited investment activity, we believe the guidance raise provides a good setup going into the year's second half. Despite the recent rally, we still see a decent margin of safety and attractive yield in the common and pref. We maintain the common at a Buy and upgrade the prefs to a Buy.