Lenovo Group Limited (LNVGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCPK:LNVGY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jenny Lai - VP, IR
Yuanqing Yang - Chairman & CEO
Wai Ming Wong - EVP & CFO
Sandy Niu - Director, IR
Luca Rossi - EVP & President of Intelligent Devices Group
Vladimir Rozanovich - SVP, Infrastructure Solutions Group
Sergio Buniac - SVP, Mobile Business Group & President of Motorola
Ken Wong - EVP & President of Solutions & Services Group

Conference Call Participants

Jenny Lai

Good afternoon, and good evening. Welcome to Lenovo's Earnings Investor Webcast. This is Jenny Lai, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thanks, everyone, for joining us.

Before we start, I would like to introduce our management team joining the call today. Lenovo's Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang; Group CFO, Wai Ming Wong; President of Solutions and Services Group, Ken Wong; Senior Vice President of Infrastructure Solutions Group, Vlad Rozanovich; President of Intelligent Devices Group, Luca Rossi; and Senior Vice President of Mobile Business Group and President of Motorola, Sergio Buniac. We will begin with earnings presentations. And after that, we'll open the call for questions.

Now let me turn it over to Yuanqing. Yuanqing, please.

Yuanqing Yang

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today, we are pleased to report a great start to our fiscal year 2024-2025, driven by our clear strategy and strong execution, our persistent innovation and operational excellence as well as our globalization advantages. We delivered a solid performance in our first quarter, with all of our businesses improving profitability and growing faster than the market.

As the trend of hybrid is becoming more clear, we also made important progress in strengthening our capabilities to capture this major opportunity. This performance and the progress together with, recovering global IT market significantly boost our confidence to

