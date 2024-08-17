BST: Interest Rate Cuts Serve As Positive Catalyst

Aug. 17, 2024 3:09 AM ETBlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • BST provides high-yielding income from the tech sector, offering a sizeable dividend yield of 8.7%.
  • The fund currently trades at a discount to net asset value of 6.7%, presenting an attractive opportunity for investors to accumulate shares.
  • BST's price movement is influenced by interest rates, with potential future rate cuts serving as a positive catalyst for the fund's underlying assets and NAV growth.
  • However, the fund has resorted to using return of capital to make up for the lack of earnings generated from underlying assets. This can deteriorate price growth.

Hand Holding Money in front of NY Stock Exchange,NYC

Lisa-Blue/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

As a dividend focused investor, it can be difficult to find a source of high yielding income from the tech sector. Tech companies are generally known to reinvest their earnings back into their business rather than

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.12K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BST Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News