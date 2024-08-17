Monster Beverage: Is Energy Losing Its Bounce?

Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • The energy drinks segment is the only growing segment within the non-alcohol beverage sector, but it is now showing signs of approaching maturity over the next few years.
  • MNST is attempting to maintain its growth trajectory through acquisitions and brand development, which the author believes will enable MNST to grow faster than the segment.
  • The Coca Cola Company is a cornerstone investor in MNST and will actively participate in shaping MNST's future.
  • MNST's stock price has under-performed the market for the last 3 years.
  • The author believes that MNST's intrinsic value is lower than the current price. Therefore, he recommends investors should SELL, but he notes that there may be opportunities to participate in MNST's future at a lower price.
Browsing for Deals

SolStock

Author’s Preamble

I have an actively managed investment portfolio, and I regularly trade stocks within my investing universe (or watch list) depending upon the stock’s price relative to my estimate of its intrinsic value and its market trading patterns (technical indicators).

This article was written by

Rob Barnett profile picture
Rob Barnett
2.63K Followers
I have degrees in Applied Chemistry, Accounting and an MBA. I also have completed the NYU Stern Certificate in Advanced Valuation with High Honors. I have held senior executive roles in a variety industries including glass, building materials, consumer products & rail transport.I am a full-time investor living in Melbourne, Australia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MNST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MNST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MNST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News