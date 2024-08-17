FamVeld/iStock via Getty Images

If you enjoyed watching the Olympics this month, then you may have caught the sensational games played by U.S. Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams against hard fought opponents from around the world.

The Men’s gold medal match was particularly gripping as the U.S. played against the very talented and seasoned France team. While it was fairly close throughout the match, everyone knew it was over in the last minute of the game after Curry kept landing those 3-pointers, after which he did his signature ‘night-night’ gesture.

Making investments is like a basketball game in the sense that you are playing to win by achieving your long term goals. The difference is that the former is played over a much longer time horizon, and it helps to select first round draft picks, pardon the sports analogy, as part of your portfolio.

This brings me to American Tower (NYSE:AMT), which I would consider to be one such top pick for sleep well at night returns. I last covered AMT in March, highlighting its track record of fundamental growth and greenfield opportunities. The stock has done well for investors since my last piece by giving a 10% total return, surpassing the 8% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I revisit the stock and discuss why AMT remains an excellent pick for income and total returns for investors who prize stability from high quality assets at a reasonable valuation, so let’s get started!

Say 'Night Night' With American Tower

American Tower is one of the largest REITs on the market today, and is the biggest cell tower REIT by asset size, besting peers Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC). It has a global portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Like its peers, AMT has demonstrated consistent revenue growth due to the natural evolution of the cellular market. Plus, the cell tower business has limited competition due to high barriers to entry and sticky tenant relationships. AMT earns a strong EBITDA margin of 62.5%, sitting ahead of the 53.6% REIT sector median, has demonstrated consistent revenue growth over the past 10 years, as shown below.

YCharts

AMT has continued to demonstrate strong growth, with total property revenue growing by 6.9% YoY on an FX-neutral basis during Q2 2024. Also encouraging, AMT has operating leverage as EBITDA grew faster than revenue at 8.1% YoY, due to strong demand and exit from lower margin business in India. This enabled higher bottom-line growth, with AFFO per share growing by an impressive 13.4% YoY to $2.79.

The strong results were driven by high demand for its properties, with fairly consistent organic tenant billings growth across the portfolio, landing at 5.1% growth in U.S. and Canada and 5.5% in the rest of the world.

Management is guiding for a respectable AFFO per share growth of 7.4% for the full year to $10.60 at the midpoint of range, up from the previous guidance of $10.37. This is based on expectations for continued healthy demand from tenants and strategic focus areas in emerging markets while maintaining cost discipline, including $40 million worth of anticipated SG&A savings this year.

As shown below, AMT expects to achieve 5.5% total organic billings growth this year, with international growth being led by Africa and Europe at 12% and 6% growth, respectively.

Investor Presentation

Moreover, CoreSite, AMT's data center business, expects to make tuck-in acquisitions to expand its footprint as it's seeing strong demand for AI applications. Growth in the second half of this year is also expected to come from an uptick in U.S. carrier activity, as noted below during the TD Cowen Communications Conference held this month:

We're certainly seeing an uptick [in U.S. carrier activity] for the second half of this year from what we saw in the second half of last year. And we had guided for our services business to have acceleration this year compared to last year. And we had a lot of questions about that and where the volume was coming from. And so for us, our Q1 application volume from our customers was about 70% over Q4. Q4 is low. And then we saw another incremental increase in Q2. And we expect to see kind of solid activity from our customers for the balance of the year that enabled us to reiterate our services guide for the year.

Meanwhile, AMT sports a strong balance sheet with a BBB- investment grade credit rating from S&P. This is supported by a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.8x at the end of Q2, sitting below 5.0x from Q1. Most of AMT's debt (89%) is held at fixed rate and it has well-staggered debt maturities with an average remaining term of 5.8 years.

Importantly for income investors, the recent drop in AMT's price from a high of $236 to $218 at present has pushed the dividend yield to the key psychological level of 3.0%. The dividend is also well-covered by a 61% payout ratio, based on the midpoint of AFFO/share guidance for this year.

Management did reset the quarterly dividend rate at a lower level from $1.70 at the end of last year to $1.62 at present, and expects to hold it flat for this year. However, that puts AMT on better financial footing as the lower dividend rate has enabled balance sheet deleveraging, as noted earlier. Going into 2025 and beyond, management expects to increase the dividend rate in line with AFFO per share growth.

I continue to find AMT appealing at the current price of $218 with a forward P/FFO of 20.4. While AMT is by no means the deep bargain it was earlier this year, its far from being expensive, either, as it trades well below its historical P/FFO of 23.0, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

With a 3% yield and analysts' expectations for 8-10% annual FFO per share growth over the long term, AMT could deliver market-beating total returns combined with the safety and stability of mission-critical assets that today's society can't do without. I believe aforementioned long-term FFO/share growth rate in the high single digit is achievable through a combination of organic billings growth and external growth through capital investments including data center.

Risks to the thesis include potential for economic headwinds that could result in muted capital spending from AMT's top carrier tenants like AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and T-Mobile (TMUS). Other headwinds include potential for a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, which could necessitate continued pressure to deleverage the balance sheet and thereby result in pressure on dividend growth.

Moreover, competitive pressures, especially in the data center segment could result in lower than expected growth in this emerging segment. Finally, a stronger U.S. dollar could result in FX headwinds from the international segment.

Investor Takeaway

American Tower presents an excellent investment opportunity for those seeking stable income and long-term growth from high quality assets. Despite recent price fluctuations, AMT's strong fundamentals, including robust EBITDA margins, consistent revenue growth, and a well-diversified global portfolio, make it a solid choice for all economic environments.

The company's strategic focus on high-demand sectors like AI and data centers, coupled with disciplined financial management and a solid balance sheet, positions it for continued success. Lastly, AMT's attractive valuation, well-covered dividend, and expected AFFO growth combined with dividend growth down the line suggest it could deliver market-beating returns over the long run.