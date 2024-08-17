AVK: Trying To Take Advantage Of Market Developments, But Hard To Justify A Premium

FrankvandenBergh

The Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) is an interesting closed-end fund that investors can purchase in order to earn a high level of income. One of the interesting characteristics of this fund is that it has a heavy emphasis on convertible securities, which act as something of a hybrid between stocks and bonds. As with bonds, they pay a regular coupon that serves as a source of income. However, they also can be converted into a fixed number of shares of common stock of the issuing company, which results in them appreciating in price when a company’s equity goes up. This allows these securities to provide both a high level of income and some of the inflation protection possessed by equities. As I explained in a recent article, inflation protection is something that every investor should have in their portfolio:

One of the nice things about this fund is that it invests in equity securities, so it provides a certain amount of protection against inflation, which may be a bigger problem going forward than it has been in the past. After all, the projections for large fiscal deficits going forward are well-known, and it is difficult to see any way for these deficits to be funded by any method apart from the creation of new currency. Historically, equities, real estate, and gold have been the best ways to preserve the purchasing power of your money against inflation.

Earlier today, gold prices passed $2,500 per ounce for the first time in history, which clearly shows that the market shares my concern about inflation being a persistent problem going forward. The latest consumer price index report appears to reinforce this conclusion as well as shelter inflation was 5.09% year-over-year in July and the supercore consumer price index was up 4.73% year-over-year. These are obviously far in excess of the levels that most of us are used to and they come more than a year after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to a two-decade high. This all points to the need to prepare for higher levels of inflation going forward than we have become accustomed to in the past, so the fact that the Advent Convertible and Income Fund should provide better protection than an ordinary bond fund is something that could prove attractive to any investor today.

Generally speaking, convertible bonds have lower yields than ordinary bonds issued by the same company. This has not really hurt the yield of this fund though, as the Advent Convertible and Income Fund still yields 11.18% at the current price. This compares reasonably well to the fund’s peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Advent Convertible and Income Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 11.18% Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 10.16% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 6.15% High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 11.17% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 12.14% Bancroft Fund (BCV) Fixed Income-Taxable-Convertibles 7.98% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the only fund on this list that has a significantly higher yield than the Advent Convertible and Income Fund is the Virtus Convertible & Income Fund. That fund has something of a bad reputation among many investors interested in convertible securities, due largely to the fact that it blew itself up after the convertible securities bubble popped back in early 2022. As a result, investors largely shun it. The remainder of the funds on this list do not have that negative reputation, and the Advent Convertible and Income Fund is the highest yielding of any of them. This may endear this fund to those investors who are focused on earning a very high level of current income.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the Advent Convertible and Income Fund around the end of May of this year. The equity markets have generally been pretty strong since that date, although bond performance has been mixed. However, convertibles do tend to exhibit a correlation between their price and equity prices, so we can probably assume that the fund’s performance since the previous article’s release has been reasonably attractive.

This is certainly the correct assumption as shares of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund have risen by 6.70% since the previous article was published:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the fund’s share price has not only outperformed the Bloomberg U.S. Convertible Cash Pay Bond Index (ICVT), but it has even outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the period. This reinforces the brief discussion that we just had about convertible securities offering a degree of wealth and purchasing power over time. After all, we can see that this fund’s share price performance does exhibit a correlation with the S&P 500 Index, as both assets tend to move in similar directions.

As is usually the case with closed-end funds, however, investors in this fund actually did better than the price performance chart above indicates. As I explained in my previous article on this fund:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that the Advent Convertible and Income Fund paid out during the two-and-a-half-month period, we get this alternative performance chart:

Seeking Alpha

This makes the fund look even more impressive, as it beat the S&P 500 Index by almost 400 basis points. The performance against the convertible bond index is likewise very impressive as the fund beat the index by 711 basis points, even after including the distributions paid by both assets. As such, any investor is likely to appreciate this, not only those who are exclusively focused on income.

Overall, this fund’s recent performance history is quite solid, but we should still have a closer look at it in order to determine if it deserves a place in our portfolios today.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Advent Convertible and Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of total return. This makes a lot of sense given the fund’s strategy, which is explained in detail on the website:

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return, through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 30% of its managed assets in convertible securities and up to 70% of its managed assets in lower-grade, non-convertible income securities, although the portion of the Fund’s assets invested in convertible securities and non-convertible income securities will vary from time to time consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, changes in equity prices and changes in interest rates and other economic and market factors. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities of foreign issuers and the Fund’s investment in foreign securities may vary over time in the discretion of the Fund’s investment advisor.

A total return objective is appropriate here due to the way in which convertible securities provide their returns. As is the case with bonds, the company that issued the security makes a regular payment to the holder of the coupon security. This serves as a source of income for the investor. However, under certain circumstances, the convertible security may be converted to the common stock of the issuing company. Common stocks deliver the bulk of their returns through capital appreciation. Thus, a fund investing in convertible securities will always be trying to get both income and capital gains.

The majority of this fund’s peers also have a total return as their investment objective:

Fund Name Investment Objective Advent Convertible and Income Fund Total Return Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Total Return Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Current Income & Capital Appreciation High Income Securities Fund Current Income Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Total Return Bancroft Fund Current Income & Capital Appreciation Click to enlarge

There is nothing particularly special about the fund’s objectives and it appears that it operates in much the same way that most convertible bond funds do. The fund purchases the securities and holds them for income. If certain conditions are met and if the management sees the opportunity for capital gains, it may choose to exercise the conversion feature and will probably sell the stock.

The fund’s semi-annual report provides the following asset allocation as of April 30, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Common Stocks 16.9% Convertible Preferred Stock 5.2% Money Market Fund 5.9% Corporate Bonds 68.3% Convertible Bonds 66.8% Asset-Backed Securities 10.5% Senior Floating-Rate Loan Interests 1.6% Click to enlarge

I will admit that the fund’s common stock exposure is higher than I expected to see. It is substantially higher than the 12.46% allocation that the fund had to common stocks in its first-quarter 2024 holdings report. Perhaps this should not be too surprising though, given the market strength during the period in question. The semi-annual report covers the period running from November 1, 2023, until April 30, 2024, which was a very good period of time to be holding common stocks. As we can see here, the S&P 500 Index rose by 20.07% during that period:

Seeking Alpha

There were some companies, particularly those involved in artificial intelligence or information technology, that delivered substantially higher returns than this. The fund’s management commented on this in the semi-annual report:

The most prominent changes in asset allocation for the six months were a slight reduction in the allocation to convertible securities and a slight increase in the allocation to equities. The concentration of returns in the equity markets to a smaller set of stocks compared with history has led the Fund to increase its allocation to equities, especially in cases where a market sector may not be addressed in the convertible securities asset class.

This statement confirms that the fund did, in fact, increase its allocation to equities during the period. The fund manager characterizes this addition as “a slight increase,” despite the fact that the common equity allocation went from 13.7% (as of the October 31, 2023 annual report) to 16.9% over the course of six months.

The final sentence of the quote from the semi-annual report suggests that the increase in the fund’s common equity allocation did not come from the exercise of the convertible options on some of its securities. Specifically, we can see that management stated that it was focused on trying to increase its equity positions in market sectors where there were few or no convertibles available on the market. In various previous articles, we have seen that convertible securities are most often issued by technology companies, other start-ups, and distressed companies. Established pharmaceutical companies, consumer staples firms, and similar entities do not issue them particularly often.

As might be expected from this quote and from the previous paragraph, the fund holds common equities of quite a few pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. The semi-annual report lists these ones:

Fund Semi-Annual Report

We can see Zoetis (ZTS), AbbVie (ABBV), Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT), Amgen (AMGN), Pfizer (PFE), Organon & Co. (OGN), and Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) all shown here. Along with Block (SQ), which is in a totally different industry, the common stocks of these companies account for 6.1% of the fund’s net assets. There is no other industry whose common equities account for anywhere near that percentage of the fund’s net assets:

Industry % of Net Assets Consumer, Non-cyclical 6.1% Communications 2.7% Technology 2.2% Industrial 1.9% Energy 1.7% Financial 1.2% Consumer, Cyclical 0.8% Basic Materials 0.3% Click to enlarge

Please note that this chart only considers common equities issued by companies in the respective sectors. The fund appears to prefer to invest in convertible bonds when it can, but as mentioned above, some sectors do not issue convertible bonds very often, so the fund has to use common equities to obtain exposure. In general, these will be companies that have enormous balance sheets, investment-grade credit ratings, and very limited exposure to economic fluctuations. Most pharmaceutical companies certainly fit the bill here, and the fact that these stocks tend to pay dividends allows them to be classified as income securities for the purposes of the fund’s 80% mandate.

Here are the largest positions in the fund as of June 30, 2024:

Guggenheim Investments

One interesting thing that we note here is that many of these companies do not pay dividends, at least not on their common stock:

Company Name Current Yield Carnival (CCL) N/A Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) N/A Wayfair (W) N/A Bank of America (BAC) 2.66% Sarepta Therapeutics N/A Super Micro Computer (SMCI) N/A Uber Technologies (UBER) N/A Rivian Automotive (RIVN) N/A Zscaler (ZS) N/A DexCom (DXCM) N/A Click to enlarge

However, this does not mean that the fund is not deriving any income from them. Unfortunately, the fund’s website is not too clear about what securities the fund is holding from each respective company. The only one of these companies shown on the semi-annual report’s schedule of investments as a common stock position is Sarepta Therapeutics. Several of these companies show up on both the corporate bond and convertible bond list though, including Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Lines, and Uber Technologies. Thus, it appears that the weighting provided on the website’s top ten positions list is the combined weight of all of the common stock, corporate bonds, and convertible bonds issued by that particular company held by the fund. This is not necessarily a problem, but as the return profile of different security types varies, it would be nice to know at a glance exactly what the fund is holding.

In addition, as was noted in my previous article on the fund, the Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fairly high turnover rate. The semi-annual report puts it at 70% annualized for the first six months of the current fiscal year. As such, there is no guarantee that the schedule of investments provided in the semi-annual report (which is dated April 30, 2024) or even the information on the website (which is dated June 30, 2024) is still accurate. Granted, the two sources are the most current sources of information that we have right now, but this high turnover could mean that the fund’s holdings have changed somewhat by the time this article is published and read.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Advent Convertible and Income Fund employs leverage as a method of increasing the effective yield and total return that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and uses that borrowed money to purchase convertible securities, junk bonds, and other income-producing assets. As long as the purchased assets deliver a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the fund’s portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. With that said, this strategy is much less effective at boosting portfolio yields today than it was a few years ago when money was basically free. This is because the difference between the rate at which the fund can borrow and the rate that it receives from the purchased securities is much narrower than it used to be. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund does not employ too much debt as that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Advent Convertible and Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 43.27% of its overall portfolio. This is a slight increase over the 42.88% leverage ratio that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. This is rather confusing considering that the share price increased by quite a bit over the intervening period. Ordinarily, when a fund’s share price increases, we expect its leverage to decline.

However, the increase in leverage makes sense when we consider that the fund’s net asset value actually declined since our previous discussion:

Barchart

As is clearly shown, the Advent Convertible and Income Fund saw its net asset value fall by 0.41% since the date of our previous discussion. This is in direct defiance of its share price performance, which was rather impressive. That could suggest that the fund’s valuation has become somewhat stretched, but we will discuss this later in this article. For now, the important thing to note is that the fund’s net asset value has declined over the past two-and-a-half months, so its outstanding leverage now represents a larger proportion of its overall portfolio.

Clearly, the leverage ratio of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund is well above the one-third of assets level that we would ordinarily deem to be acceptable for a fund like this. The fund’s leverage is also substantially higher than that of its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Advent Convertible and Income Fund 43.27% Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund 37.39% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund 22.00% High Income Securities Fund 0.00% Virtus Convertible & Income Fund 37.43% Bancroft Fund 22.00% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data)

As we can immediately see, the Advent Convertible and Income Fund is considerably more leveraged than its peers. This poses a risk to investors since it results in the fund’s assets exhibiting a greater amount of volatility than its peers. It also might be a sign that this fund is employing too much leverage for its strategy and thus exposing its investors to more risk than it should.

This may not end up being a problem, but more risk-averse investors may want to exercise caution.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of total return. As is the case with most closed-end funds, it primarily provides its investors with this return by making a monthly distribution. To this end, the fund makes a monthly payment of $0.1172 per share ($1.4064 per share annually). This gives the fund a very attractive 11.18% yield at the current share price.

This fund has been very reliable with respect to its distribution over the past decade, although its record becomes spottier if we go as far back as the 2008 financial crisis and the recession that followed it:

CEF Connect

As I stated in the previous article:

[The distribution history of the Advent Convertible & Income Fund] will certainly appeal to any investor who is seeking to earn a safe and consistent income from the assets in their portfolios. However, there are very few funds that were not adversely affected by the rising rate environment over the past two years. In fact, pretty much the only funds that actually saw their performance improve consistently are those ones that invest in energy infrastructure companies or floating rate securities. This fund does neither, so it seems likely that it has taken some losses that have caused the distribution to have a destructive effect on its net asset value.

This fund’s net asset value has declined by 40.62% since November 1, 2021 (about the time when the market began pricing in Federal Reserve rate hikes and the convertible bubble popped):

Barchart

This tells us that the fund probably should have cut its distribution but did not do so for some reason.

This is all in the past now though, and the important thing for any investor today is how well the fund is sustaining its current distribution. Let us investigate this by consulting its most recent financial report, which is the semi-annual report for the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024. A link to this report was provided earlier in the article. This is a newer report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so it should work pretty well to provide an update on the fund’s financial performance.

For the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Advent Convertible and Income Fund received $18,000,300 in interest and $1,377,601 in dividends from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $19,377,901 for the six-month period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $6,821,733 available for shareholders. That was not sufficient to cover the $24,326,338 that the fund paid out in distributions during the period.

Fortunately, the fund was able to make up the difference through capital gains. For the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Advent Convertible and Income Fund reported net realized losses of $578,860 but these were more than offset by $60,203,778 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund’s net asset value increased by $42,120,313 after accounting for all inflows and outflows. Therefore, the fund did technically manage to cover its distributions, but it had to rely on unrealized capital gains to accomplish this.

The fund’s net asset value is up 0.42% since the closing date of the semi-annual report, which tells us that so far, the market has not erased the fund’s gains, and it has been able to cover its distributions over the past few months. As such, for now, there probably is not anything to worry about. We should still keep a close eye on the fund’s net asset value though since there is not much margin for error here.

Valuation

Shares of the Advent Convertible and Income Fund are currently trading at a 4.15% premium on net asset value. This is relatively in line with the 4.64% premium that the shares have averaged over the past month.

We can clearly see here the effect of the fund’s share price outperforming its net asset value over the past few months. This fund looks incredibly expensive right now, and it may be best to avoid it until it swings to a discount.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Advent Convertible and Income Fund offers investors an interesting way to retain some equity exposure while getting a very high yield. The fund holds convertible bonds that benefit when the common equity of the issuing company goes up, providing investors with a degree of inflation protection. The fund did increase its direct equity exposure recently, but that is still a minority proportion of the portfolio.

The big problem with this fund right now is the valuation. The shares have substantially outperformed the portfolio since May, and any investor buying today is overpaying for the actual assets backing each share of the fund. It might be worth picking up at a discount, but it is hard to justify buying this fund at a premium.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.