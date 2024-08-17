Denny's: Value Strategy Tackles The Decline Of Family Dining

Pedro Goulart profile picture
Pedro Goulart
138 Followers

Summary

  • Since 2019, the Family Dining segment has suffered the biggest drop in traffic (20.6%) among restaurant segments, surpassing even Casual Dining and QSRs.
  • QSRs are capturing a significant part of breakfast traffic, which has traditionally been a strong point of Family Dining.
  • Denny's continues to close loss-making units and faces difficulties in increasing sales, even with the relaunch of value promotions.
  • Denny's faces challenges due to restructuring and the decline of family dining, but my analysis suggests the stock is undervalued with a 25% upside potential. While I maintain a 'Hold' rating due to long-term concerns, there’s an opportunity for gains by buying at current levels and selling at the target price.

Jantar americano de Denny-restaurante

jax10289/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

First, a snapshot of Family Dining

A segment in decline. That's exactly how we can define 'Family Dining'. If you think that guests are avoiding QSRs, fast-casuals or casual dining, it's because you haven't taken a look at the

This article was written by

Pedro Goulart profile picture
Pedro Goulart
138 Followers
Economic Analyst, Accountant, and Writer with a background in Business Administration and Accounting, specialized in Forensic Accounting and Controllership. Active in providing investment insights on various platforms, focusing on global economic trends and practical strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DENN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DENN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DENN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News