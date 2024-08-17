jax10289/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

First, a snapshot of Family Dining

A segment in decline. That's exactly how we can define 'Family Dining'. If you think that guests are avoiding QSRs, fast-casuals or casual dining, it's because you haven't taken a look at the data I'm about to present to you.

When we compare it to 2019, all segments showed a decline in traffic. This is notorious. However, within the five restaurant categories, one showed the biggest decline.

I’m not talking about fast-casuals, which managed to control traffic loss more effectively than the other categories, showing a decline of 7.1%. QSRs, despite only showing a significant decline at the end of 2021, lost about 9.1% of their traffic. Looking at full-service restaurants, we have Upscale Dining and Casual Dining that lost 10% and 13.6% respectively. I’m talking about Family Dining that lost about 20.6% of its cumulative traffic since 2019.

If we compare it with more recent trends, the interpretation remains unchanged. For Q2 2024, according to Black Box, Family Dining was the industry segment that presented the worst outlook for both sales and traffic. Take a look at the following graph:

Traffic and sales per segment in Q2 2024 (Black Box)

And if we look back to before the pandemic, we can see similar patterns. Sure, the deterioration process has accelerated, but the segment has already been stagnant. In 2019, for example, Family Dining restaurants increased their sales by an average of 1.8%, a revenue increase considered for products in their maturation phase that borders on decline. The following year, Family Dining saw a nearly double-digit drop in sales when compared to other full-service restaurants.

For this reason, when we talk about Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), our subject of study today, and its restructuring process, we have to take into account the intrinsic conditions of the segment in which it operates.

It seems that if the absence of the guest is felt throughout the industry, it is much more noticeable among Family Dining.

But so far, we are seeing consequences. So, what are the causes? This is an extremely complex question that will need to be answered in parts, and in any case I feel like I may be missing something.

First, we are seeing a shift in the consumption habits of the average guest, who values ​​convenience, economy and speed. In this sense, limited-service restaurants can offer these types of benefits precisely because of their service model, type of food and operational leverage. Ultimately, this is the typical volume segment.

On the other hand, when guests want unique experiences, they tend to frequent unique concepts within Casual Dining or even Fine Dining, which ends up eliminating part of the differentiation that family restaurants have in their value proposition, since it is not effectively perceived by the guest. Here we can include other demographic barriers that also impact the perception of value, such as the aging of the population and food preferences that tend to change drastically over the years.

We have also recently seen QSRs dominate a very important time of day for Family Dining: breakfast. As I said in my recent article "Inflation Forces Quick Service Restaurants To Innovate Amid Less Foot Traffic", both the late night and morning hours are becoming a real battleground. There are many examples to illustrate this.

Burger King (QSR), with its $5 breakfast packages that include combinations of its Croissan'wich, biscuit sandwiches, French toast sticks and more;

Tim Hortons recently succeeded in increasing its breakfast sales by approximately 5% year-over-year using its Everyday Value strategy. This is evident when we look at its $3 breakfast sandwich promotion with the purchase of any coffee;

Wendy’s (WEN) has been a standout in the morning. The company is also focusing on a low-priced strategy to re-engage its lower-income customers. In addition to its breakfast menu that includes items priced at $3 or less, the company has been adapting some digital promotions geared toward breakfast, such as a $1 Honey Bud with any breakfast purchase. Currently, a Wendy’s location generates approximately $156,000 per year from breakfast transactions alone, which is about $3,000 per week at the location level;

Jack in the Box (JACK) recently streamlined its breakfast menu to become more competitive, much like Del Taco’s breakfast promotion mix. Jack has been incorporating value and attractive LTOs to drive incremental traffic from both loyal and lapsed guests. The company will also reintroduce (now as a permanent item) French Toast Sticks;

We could talk about breakfast all day, but it’s enough to just point out that the ‘shooting star’ of Family Dining, First Watch (FWRG) is reporting a decline in traffic especially at breakfast. This impact of QSRs in both the morning and late night hours should not be underestimated.

In this scenario, restaurants such as Denny's, Cracker Barrel, Waffle House, Golden Corral and even Dine Brands' IHOP (DIN) needed to adapt to ensure survival in this turbulent scenario of declining sales.

It’s a tough reality for the industry, but it’s even tougher for family restaurants. Now that I’ve laid out the scenario in which the events that will be discussed in this analysis unfold, let’s break down Q2 2024 for Denny’s. I’ll also make specific insertions regarding the specific strategies used in the segment to offset weak sales and traffic.

Who remembers what the outlook was during Q1 2024?

Before we get started, I would like to briefly recap the developments we observed during Q1 and explained in my latest quarterly coverage of Denny's:

The company is going through a process of closing underperforming units. Approximately 57 units were closed in 2023, which meant a net reduction of 29 units across the system. In the first quarter of 2024, approximately 25 units were closed, a net decrease of 20 units. The number of Denny's units is approximately 10% lower than it was in 2017. It was even reported that the breakeven point for Denny's units was $1.2 million; The company increased its value mix during the first quarter to approximately 20% of the total. These value promotions were aimed at driving traffic, particularly from lower-income guests who are historically pressured by inflation in the industry and attracted to cheaper options, such as convenience stores and bakeries; Despite a 5% price increase in California to control turnover, Denny's had very high labor costs for its full-service segment. These were about 39.1% of revenue from its own units and were one of the main catalysts for pushing both operating margin and net margin to levels below their historical averages over the decade; Management had made it very clear that it expected a relevant competitive advantage in California driven through its virtual brands, especially the 'Banda Burrito’; Denny's was on its way to starting the deployment of its cloud-based POS, which would help increase operational efficiency and customer satisfaction through systems such as KVS, QRPay, and portable servers.

Closures: 'pruning' continues

During the second quarter of 2024, Denny’s continued to show a net decrease in its number of units. Approximately 15 Denny’s franchised locations closed during this quarter, about 3 more than in the same period in 2023 and 10 fewer than in the previous quarter.

Looking a little higher, if we add up the two quarters, the closures come to approximately 39 units. This is about 18 units less than the closures in 2023, which makes me think that it will certainly be surpassed this year.

This was no surprise to anyone. The locations that were closed had AUVs below the $1.2 million breakeven point by approximately $1 million, and as the traffic situation deteriorated, Denny’s had to pull some levers to increase sales.

However, these levers occur in a scenario where operators are undergoing financial restructuring and often cannot afford to give up part of their profitability to support value promotions for a long time. This is the first problem regarding the globality of a value proposition in promotional environments when we talk about franchised restaurants.

I think you must remember the size of the problem that McDonald's (MCD) had to go through with some of its franchisees to establish the '$5 Meal Deal' until it secured the promotion until September with the support of Coca-Cola (KO). Other restaurants, such as Wendy's, do not have this problem since the 'Biggie Bag' has been part of the value proposition since before the 'Value War'. At the other extreme, I can cite the case of EYM, a Pizza Hut (YUM) franchisee that recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. EYM has already closed more than 15 locations during the year 2024. The company owes more than $2 million to Pizza Hut.

Management expects Denny's to open 30 locations in fiscal 2024 by the end of the quarter. This would translate to approximately 18 openings for Denny's and approximately 12 for Keke's. Considering that no Keke's locations will close in 2024 (and none have closed to date), and that the net decline by year-end is 30 to 40 locations, we are projecting an additional 9 to 19 Denny's closures over the next six months.

It's also worth noting that management said the closures were above their previous forecast, which could indicate that the number of closures could be even higher than I projected.

Comparable sales remain negative

As a result of slow traffic, Denny's posted an SSS of -0.6% during Q2 2024. This result can be broken down into two parts. While the restaurants operated by the company had comparable sales 2.6% lower than in the same period last year, the franchised units showed a decline of 0.4%. Keke's, on the other hand, had a negative SSS of 4.6% across all units.

Breaking down comparable sales into two parts, Denny's experienced a 4.6% decline in traffic and a 4% increase in average check. The increase in average check was driven by a 5% increase in menu prices and offset by a 1% decrease in product mix due to promotional activity.

Note that during Q2 2024, Denny's outperformed the Black Box Family Dining Index by 0.5% in terms of traffic, but showed a slightly steeper decrease in sales. When we compare the company's sales with the same period in 2023, we can see that Denny's did not surpass the same index. Due to the closures and the limitation of the increase in the average check due to the responsiveness of traffic, the company showed a decrease of 0.97% in revenue from its own stores. This is 0.17% lower than the Black Box Family Dining Index.

Looking at other family restaurants I cover here at Seeking Alpha, we can see this same weakness in both traffic and sales. Cracker Barrel, for example, saw a 4.9% decline in comparable sales, driven by a more than 8% drop in traffic, about 3% worse than the index. Cracker Barrel’s restaurant sales (excluding retail revenue) also fell 1.46%, about 0.6% below the index.

One example of a family dining company that managed to beat the index on both metrics despite experiencing a sharp decline in traffic is First Watch. The company saw a 4% decline in traffic in Q2 2024, outperforming the Black Box Family Dining Index by 1.1%. On a sales basis, First Watch grew 6.7%, outperforming the index by approximately 7.5%.

The following chart is a representation of comparable sales for family restaurants over the past few quarters. Note that as 2023 progressed, family restaurants (like most of the industry) lost the ability to offset slower traffic with a higher check per guest, which caused a sharp decline during the first half of 2024:

Family Dining comparable sales (Author)

For fiscal 2024, Denny's has adjusted its fiscal 2024 comparable sales forecast to a range of -1% to 1%. In my opinion, sales at its stores will remain negative year over year, based on consumer behavior and the economic downturn. The consumer remains under pressure and the 'Value War' continues to simmer. More and more restaurants are targeting value and spending more and more money to 'spread the word' to non-occasional guests.

To achieve this incremental traffic, Denny's intends to bring back some familiar elements in relation to value. It is interesting to dedicate a chapter of this analysis to understand the company's strategic position and how it differs from other family restaurants.

In pursuit of incremental traffic: Value again, Naturally

While other family restaurants test different menu formats or focus on a Hook and Build strategy from loyalty apps, Denny's intends to increase the exposure of its value promotion mix. During Q2 the company already dedicated almost 20% of its entire mix to value and still could not rekindle traffic.

Just a quick look at how other family restaurants are navigating this turbulent environment.

Cracker Barrel, which has seen declining traffic for at least five consecutive quarters, is focusing on its Five Pillars Strategy (brand evolution, menu enhancements, restaurant remodels, digital investment and improving employee experience) and restructuring its entire value proposition from the ground up. They have undertaken the largest menu overhaul in their history and are rolling out the revamped menu in Texas as a test market. I even wrote an analysis where I dissected Cracker Barrel's strategy from scratch. I highly recommend reading it.

IHOP, on the other hand, is trying to diversify its offerings. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has been able to adapt its packaging to improve the portability of its pancakes. The company even attempted an unsuccessful foray into fast-casual with its four-store concept called 'Flip'd by IHOP'. It developed a new model of contiguous dual-branded units (IHOP + Applebee's) and modernized its POS to boost IBOP (International Bank Of Pancakes) sales through AI-based recommendations.

First Watch believes it is strategically positioned to avoid engaging in promotional environments. Even its CEO made this very clear recently. Thus, even as traffic has declined quarter over quarter (starting in Q2 2023), the company has managed to maintain a positive SSS through the last quarter by increasing menu prices and introducing premium items through barbell pricing. With comparable sales starting to decline, I believe First Watch will start introducing some value items during Q3.

But how is Denny's positioning itself at the end of the day? I can distinguish two distinct fronts: Value and Digital Brands. Both ends aim to attract 'orphaned' guests from limited-service restaurants, especially in California with the increase in the minimum wage for QSR and fast-casual employees.

Starting with value, we saw that in Q2, specifically in April, the company relaunched its 'All-Day Diner Deals'. This promotion ran until June 20th and featured the Super Slam for $7.99 and other dishes such as the Quarter Pound Cheeseburger, the Breakfast with Scrambled Eggs and Cheddar Cheese, and the All You Can Eat Pancakes.

It didn't work as expected. Traffic continued to decline. In fact, June was a very challenging month in terms of traffic. Remember, in April, limited-service restaurants raised their prices to deal with rising labor costs. With the introduction of the 'All-Day Diner Deals', Denny's clearly aimed to attract some of the guests who were now preferring to eat at full-service restaurants.

We saw that guests were effectively avoiding limited-service restaurants. During my coverage of Jack In The Box, I delved into this phenomenon and showed how limited-service restaurants were able to compensate for this lack of traffic by raising prices and thus maintaining stable comparable sales. So traffic did indeed shift. But it apparently wasn't redirected to Denny's, as the company continued to report problems regarding non-occasional guests.

If trying to win back guests based on value didn’t work the first time, it would be more rational (IMO, of course) to take a step back and try to restructure the brand like most of its peers are doing. After all, this is an industry segment that, as I demonstrated at the beginning of this analysis, is in decline and therefore, is much less responsive to changes in positioning.

But for Denny's, what was apparently missing from the All Day Diner Deals was value. Aiming to fill this gap and increase the promotion mix, the company is reintroducing the ‘$2, $4, $6, $8 Value Menu’.

As the name suggests, this is a promotional menu that features options within these specific price ranges. However, there is a difference between its initial introduction and its relaunch, which is the $10 price point.

As such, the rationale behind this promotion can be broken down into a few parts. The first is that, much like Jack In The Box's 'Munchies Under $4', the items that correspond to the $2 and $4 price points act as a buffer to the average check. This is considered a bundling strategy, as they are usually added to the main order and create a sense that guests have 'got more for less'. These items are not relevant to the occasional guest's decision to go to Denny's or not, but they can increase the value of transactions once guests are there.

The second consideration I have is that these $2 and $4 items can act as decoy pricing (since they are priced more leniently than most value meals we are seeing at QSRs and fast-casuals and in line with breakfast-specific promotions). This way, guests may notice the more expensive options and thus garner the upsell.

My third consideration has to do with what the CEO said about the new menu having maintained positive margins and even surpassing the performance of the mix in relation to the average check of the last promotion. In this scenario, it seems to me that by mixing certain items within the promotion through price laddering, Denny's was able to insert aspects of loss leader pricing to combine the benefits of some very cheap items with the expansion of margins.

This is the ideal world for Denny's. But as we know, there are factors that make me believe that many of these benefits will not materialize in the real world. We'll save that for the next chapter. Let's now introduce Digital Brands and why they have become the second focal point of Denny's strategy.

Denny's has about three virtual concepts (which we'll delve into later) that serve to fill the gap between guests' expectations and the value proposition of a family-style dining restaurant. Meltdown, Burger Den and Banda Burrito were all introduced after the pandemic.

In strategic planning, they were designed to try to capture part of the delivery and takeout orders that would otherwise be directed to limited-service restaurants. As we said before, family restaurants do not have a menu adapted to these consumption methods, which have only grown since 2020. Eggs, pancakes, ice cream, and other items cannot be transported easily, in addition to losing certain physical characteristics that keep them appetizing.

Banda Burrito, its newest virtual concept, appears to be taking center stage in Denny's strategic planning. Recently, many companies have been making strategic acquisitions to diversify their revenue streams from Tex-Mex concepts. Examples we saw very recently were Darden (DRI) buying Chuy's (CHUY) and Dine Brands buying Fuzzy's Taco Shop.

To try to capture some of the traffic within California due to the Fast Act, Denny's intends to strategically position Banda Burrito within that state first. This semester alone, Denny's expanded this concept to more than 300 restaurants, most of which are in California. In conjunction with the expansion of cloud-based POS, virtual brands can benefit from operational improvements and utilization of idle capacity at the store level.

But can these developments reverse the declining traffic trend? What lessons can we learn from previous attempts and how can we expect these developments to play out in practice during Q3? Will these initiatives be able to reverse the secular decline of family restaurants?

The reason I prefer to look at Denny's from afar

Let's be honest, Denny's has been talking about diverting some of its traffic from limited-service restaurants since Q1. Since April, it has started positioning its promotional mix around its All-Day Diner Deals to capture some of that residual traffic. And what has been the result? Traffic is still slow. Would adding more value to that equation be the solution? In my honest opinion, no.

I mean, even if the '$2, $4, $6, $8, $10 Value Menu' succeeds in increasing the average check like we saw Jack In The Box do with 'Munchies Under $4', I don't think it would have any significant impact on traffic. If that were the problem, the 'All-Day Diner Deals' would solve the problem. After all, it was a broad promotion with several of the restaurant's most popular options.

Note that during Q2, full-service restaurants in California had an advantage over QSRs and fast-casual when it came to traffic. We can use data from Placer.AI to confirm this:

Placer.AI

In 8 of the 12 weeks of April (when the company introduced its first value promotion) traffic within California exceeded the national average within full-service restaurants. Just to confirm that this incremental traffic came from limited-service restaurants, we can look at this other chart from Black Box:

Black Box

So, we can say that traffic from limited-service restaurants is being directed to full-service restaurants. However, only a tiny fraction of that traffic is actually being directed to family restaurants, just look at Black Box’s traffic decline projections for Q2 in relation to Family Dining. Casual restaurants are the ones benefiting the most from this. That is, the top quartile of casual restaurants are actually managing to increase their traffic over last year with an average increase of 1% in traffic.

In fact, this competitive advantage provided by Fast Act may not be as evident in Q3 since most limited-service restaurant chains have gone headfirst into the 'Value War'. Some of them are even expected to maintain these promotions until the end of the year, as is the case with Burger King and its 'Your Way Meal', or indefinitely like Wendy's and its 'Biggie Bag'. This will revive some traffic during Q3. In fact, there is already some data that points to this.

A survey of McDonald's franchisees found that the $5 Meal Deal increased their sales by an average of 1.3%, with two respondents reporting a 3% increase. Other data on the same promotion (which is set to end in September) found that McDonald's traffic increased nearly double-digits over the average weekday during its launch week.

Additionally, we've seen increased competition within breakfast from limited-service restaurants, which isn't good for Denny's and other family restaurants, given that this is a huge source of revenue for them.

These consequences could extend to its digital brands. These are clearly positive developments, but they will not sustain the company in the medium term. During 2021, for example (before Banda Burrito) its digital brands generated about $900 per week at the unit level. That represents a little over $46,000 per year. I currently do not have data on how much these brands generate for Denny's since they are not broken out in the financial statements.

My recommendation

Despite the company's reduced growth prospects due to restructuring and closings in addition to the secular decline of family dining restaurants, Denny's appears to be close to its fair value. This time I reran my Comps Model by adding more Family Dining companies and got a result very similar to what I saw in the last analysis in which I focused on strong peers in the breakfast business.

This time I used six metrics (P/E, EV/EBITDA, P/S, P/CF, EV/EBIT, EV/S). An arithmetic average showed me a price of $7.73. This would mean an upside of 25% of the current value.

Using the Modigliani-Miller assumption (disregarding dividend policy) and considering EPS as cash flow to the shareholder, I rebuilt the DDM models based on the cost of capital to the shareholder reflecting current standards. The cost of capital for the shareholder that I used was 7.36% (Risk-Free Rate + Beta x ERP).

Again, I found similar results when I ran the Single Period DDM and the Double Period DDM. For both, I calculated as D1 the projected EPS for fiscal year 2024 ($0.62) and for fiscal year 2025 ($0.70). As the selling price, I used an exit P/E of 12.21 in 2024 and 10.67 in 2025. This EPS plus the exit value due to the sale discounted to the present value gave me prices of $7.63 in the Single Period DDM and $7.78 in the Double Period DDM. Note that both values ​​closely resemble the Comps Model.

During my last analysis, I gave the stock a 'Hold' rating while it was trading at $7.44. Since then, the stock price has fallen almost 20%, leaving it at an undervalued level. Since I am a long-term investor and generally focus on companies that I consider to have competitive advantages in the long term, I usually tend to maintain my 'Hold' rating in situations like this.

There are exceptions, for example, I recently saw a potential upside in Jack In The Box even though it is a company that does not have perennial competitive advantages. In this case, Jack pays dividends that make the wait a little less painful.

In this case, even though I maintain a 'Hold' rating for Denny's because of all the problems regarding the value and decline of family restaurants, I believe that you can still make some money by buying it at undervalued levels and waiting for it to reach the target price (approximately a 25% upside from the current level). Since this is not my investment style, I leave it up to you!