MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

I am neutral on Church & Dwight Co. (NYSE:CHD). My summarized thesis is that CHD’s share price is going to stay rangebound for the near term until there are positive data points to lend credence to CHD being able to meet its FY24 organic sales guidance. As of today, the mixed macro outlook, poor July volume growth data, and uncertain underlying consumption rates for new products make it hard to determine whether CHD can meet its guidance. As such, I think staying neutral is the right choice.

Company overview

CHD develops, manufactures, and markets a range of household, personal care, and specialty products. Its household products include baking soda, deodorizers, cleaning products, laundry detergent, and pet litter. The personal care segment includes condoms, skin care, and oral care. Specialty products include sodium bicarbonate for industrial and agricultural use. The business has operations globally, where it generates 90% of revenue from the US and 10% from overseas. Operationally, CHD has three main segments: consumer domestic, consumer international, and specialty products.

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (2Q24) reported two weeks ago, CHD grew sales organically by 4.7%, which was primarily driven by consumer international growth of 9.3% but dragged down by the weaker consumer domestic segment, which grew only by 3.8%. As for specialty products, the segment also grew slower than the business overall, at 3.9%. Overall, total revenue was $1.51 billion. Down the P&L, gross margin saw 45.4% (in line with consensus) and EBIT margin saw 20.9%, leading to an operating EPS performance of $0.93.

Unsure if CHD can meet FY24 guidance

I think nobody will argue that CHD did really well on a year-to-date [YTD] basis, where organic sales grew 5% on average, especially considering the macro environment (weak consumer spending). This strong YTD performance has driven the stock from ~$95 to $110, but I think the near-term (for the next few months) is going to be a period of uncertainty. Specifically, I expect the share price to stay rangebound until CHD shows sufficient evidence in the 3Q24 quarter that it can meet its FY24 guidance.

For those that are unaware, CHD has revised their FY24 organic sales outlook down to 4% (from the prior 4 to 5% range announced in 1Q24). This implicitly meant that 2Q24 is going to see a rather big step down in organic sales growth from 1H24 ~5% to just 3%. Importantly, the reason for this revision was that CHD’s eight main categories saw very poor performance in June and July, which only grew ~2% vs. the 4.5% growth seen in the first five months of the year. This is a very big deceleration, and if it persists, it suggests 3Q24 could potentially only grow at 2%, which means a strong acceleration is required in 4Q24 (from 2% in 3Q24 to 4% in 4Q24) to meet the FY24 organic growth guide.

The first uncertainty about whether this is possible is at the macro level. Over the past few months, there have been conflicting signals that, I believe, make it hard for investors to have a confident view of the current consumer spending environment. For instance, we have Home Depot cutting sales outlook, travel and leisure companies saying consumer spending is weak, and Starbucks performing poorly because of cautious consumers—all of these point to poor consumer spending. On the other hand, we have a pretty robust US retail sales performance, and Walmart says they are not seeing any weakness. Put together, in my view, it is a mixed picture, and it is not good for CHD stock sentiment as investors are likely going to stay conservative.

Morgan Stanley

The second uncertainty comes from Moran Stanley’s alternative data tracker (for the month of July), which shows volume down 1.6%. While sales are up, it is mainly due to pricing growth, which is unlikely to repeat itself in 2H24 given that a that a positive pricing impact is set to roll off. It is also unlikely that CHD will be able to raise prices to support growth, given the current macro backdrop.

Mentioned in the 2Q24 earnings call: Now this is not entirely a surprise as we expected a deceleration as year-over-year pricing rolled off. However, unit consumption has also saw a deceleration from the first five months to what we saw in June and July.

With no contribution from pricing growth, it really boils down to whether CHD can drive volume growth. There are two volume growth drivers here: (1) the macro environment recovering (uncertain as of now); and (2) CHD’s ability to innovate.

Regarding innovation, it does seem that CHD is executing well on this. For instance, Arm & Hamer [A&H] liquid detergent achieved a record-breaking share while outpacing the category's growth rate of 1.6%. This was made possible in part by the newly released Deep Clean mid-tier laundry detergent, which is responsible for 40% of the increase in A&H consumption. Following its launch in unit dose form by CHD, A&H Power Sheets also witnessed high consumption repeat rates, which is a positive sign that the new product is capturing demand. Additionally, in the lightweight category—which accounts for 16% of the clumping litter category—A&H Hardball Clumping Litter (a new product) contributed to CHD's 8.2% market share in 2Q24, an increase of 370bps compared to 1Q24. Another example includes CHD's TheraBreath antiseptic mouthwash, which contributed 25% of the 400bps increase in market share. (source for market share: 2Q24 transcript)

Therefore, CHD does have a good recent track record of innovating and capturing share, which drives volume growth. But I want to also point out to readers that the strong performance (per management over the past two earnings calls) is on the back of couponing to promote trials. Which means the actual consumption rate is still unknown—another point of uncertainty. Management could continue to hold promotions to drive organic growth, but this puts the gross margin expansion guide at risk. In the quarter, management revised the gross margin expansion outlook to a 100–110 bps range vs. the 75 bps target last quarter. If the actual consumption rate is worse than expected, CHD may need to roll out more promotions, which will pressure gross margins.

Valuation

Lastly, CHD is not exactly trading at a cheap valuation relative to peers, which makes it even harder to invest today given the uncertainties. The stock trades at ~28x forward PE today, with a topline growth expectation of ~3–4% over the next two years (per consensus). This is relatively expensive when compared to peers like Procter & Gamble (PG), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), and Clorox Company (CLX). These peers are also expected to grow in the low-to-mid-single-digit range but are trading at an average of 25x forward PE. Assuming CHD misses its FY24 guidance, I see potential for the stock to trade down to 25x.

Conclusion

My neutral view on CHD is because the path to achieving its FY24 guidance remains uncertain. The mixed macroeconomic landscape, decelerating volume growth, and uncertain consumption rate of new product launches, casts doubt on CHD's ability to meet the FY24 guidance. Additionally, CHD's valuation relative to peers appears expensive, which makes it even harder to invest today. Until there is clearer evidence of CHD's capacity to navigate these challenges, I am hold rated.