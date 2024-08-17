NVDY: Aggressive Growth Income To Buy For Relatively Low Risk

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
410 Followers

Summary

  • Recent Economy data, back to normal, may signal good buying opportunity in the growth market, in particular growth income ETFs.
  • NVDY ETF offers 60.66% yield, monthly payment, and exposure to NVDA's market leadership in AI chip growth.
  • NVDY's ultra income can be reinvested, in NVDA for long-term gain, or invested in NVDL for faster gain, with associated risks.

money tree

imagedepotpro

Introduction

The economy data seems to be back to its "normal" path as I expected it to be. As reported on August 15, "July monthly retail sales increased by 1%" and the weekly jobless declined. The market sentiment has been

This article was written by

Wise Bull profile picture
Wise Bull
410 Followers
Advanced education in economics, business management and engineering. Professional experience with product management and development in high tech industry, including advisory with multiple fintech startups. Have been investing in growth companies since 1998. Recent interest of investment also includes income-focused portfolio, fund-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDY, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on NVDY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News