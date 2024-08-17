imagedepotpro

Introduction

The economy data seems to be back to its "normal" path as I expected it to be. As reported on August 15, "July monthly retail sales increased by 1%" and the weekly jobless declined. The market sentiment has been improving greatly since this week. S&P VIX Index is now back to under 16, indicating a calmer market, which is healthier especially considering the big pullbacks from the growth stocks in recent weeks. It is time to revisit some growth plays. I view NVIDIA as the top growth stock. I recommend the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) as a great buy for income investors who are seeking the best growth exposures in the market. NVDY pays a 60.66% yield monthly distribution and features a 60.61% 3-year growth rate for revenue. NVDY should be on the shopping list of income investors.

NVDY ETF Overview

NVDY is an actively managed ETF from YieldMax. The ETF's strategy and structure is quite straightforward with only single underlying NVDA. The official description is as follows:

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek exposure to the share price of the common stock of NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”), subject to a limit on potential investment gains.

The key difference between NVDY and the other option income ETFs is the "synthetic covered calls". Strictly speaking, NVDY does not own NVDA stocks; instead it creates synthetic NVDA positions by selling Put options and buying Call options. The following is a specific example from the current NVDY holdings. As shown below, the synthetic positions consist of two parts: 1) Call $115 September 20 and 2) PUT $115 September 20. The August 16 Call on $111 has been written to collect the premium. This is the "covered calls". Hence the ETF is in the category of Covered Call. Notice that multiple calls can be sold before the synthetic position expires on September 20. The huge volume and trading activities in NVDA are the key supporting foundations for NVDY's high yield.

NVDY Option Holdings - from Morningstar.com

The following summarizes some key market characteristics of the ETF fund.

Total Assets (AUM): $953.06M.

Volume (last day): 887,165

Inception: May 5, 2023. It is a new ETF and gaining popularity.

Yield: 60.66%. The yield is a variable, depending on the call option premiums.

Risk Score (Morningstar): 3. It is rated as very conservative by Morningstar.

Expense Ratio: 1.01%.

It is very interesting to note that Morningstar.com has provided NVDY a risk score as low as 3 as shown below. I believe key reasons include the big profitability of NVIDIA and its fast growth in a huge market.

NVDY Risk Score - from Morningstar.com

The AI Chip Rush is the only generational growth in town.

My readers probably still recall my consistent view on the AI Chip Rush being the real growth. I called it "Real AI driver". There is no change from my side and AI Chip growth remains my only conviction in the space of a fast secular growing market.

Q2 earnings from Meta Platforms (META) seems to offer more proof that big AI players are continuing to file up the GPUs in their data centers. In fact, the Meta engineers revealed "a plan to scale to 600,000 GPUs in the next year". This will be a massive deployment of the GPUs in Meta's data centers, which will play a vital role in evolving Meta's future products. They believe that they are in such a journey that "we continually innovated towards building the foundational infrastructure that makes us leaders in generative AI. We will remain dedicated to creating technologies that not only benefit Meta but also have a positive impact on society as a whole." With a commitment like this, it can be seen that AI chip growth will continue for many years to come.

From the global market perspective, the growth of AI chips is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 31.2% from 2023 to 2023, as shown below.

AI Chip Market Overview - from market.us

NVIDIA is the undisputed leader, with about 80% of the current market share. With the complexity of the technology, it is really hard for any players to catch up. In fact, many big tech companies, such as Tesla, Google etc., have already tried and were met with little success.

It is important to point it out that not only is buying GPU a big investment, but maintaining GPU operations is also very hard and expensive, as Meta's engineers have figured out. I believe that the GPU's operations (maintenance and optimization) will also give NVIDIA a lock on the top dog status and maintain its position as the leading AI chip market share for a long time. For that reason, I consider NVDY the best growth income ETF, with the single underlying stock NVDA.

How to deploy NVDY's ultra income

Although NVDY ETF has been in the market for a little over one year, its market performance has been pretty stable so far, as expected. The following is the total performance chart since NVDY's inception.

NVDY Total Return Since Inception - from SA charting

It can be seen that NVDY's gain is 166%, which is a little over 50% of NVDA's gain during the same time period.

Perhaps the most important feature to income investors is the price performance. The following chart shows that NVDY has largely tracked SP500 for the most part since its inception and has gained by 24%. Keep in mind that this gain does not include the (super high) income distribution, which investors can keep without reinvestment.

NVDY Price Performance Since Inception - from SA Charting

NVDY has a 60% yield and the payment is distributed monthly. It is quite common for some investors to look for ideas on how to reinvest some of the income. The following three options can be considered for growth income investors:

Reinvest dividends in NVDY. This is the easiest approach, known as the dividend wheel. It fits the passive investors. However, since some dividends will be cashed, some trading activities may still be required to manage the dividend reinvestment. Invest dividends in NVDA for long term gain. This is almost like the dividend wheel approach except the underlying stock is not the same. More aggressive investors could deploy (some) dividend money into the GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL). The big advantage here is the potential to grow the new money faster. But notice that the risk is bigger too and the performance loss during a down trend is also elevated. Please keep in mind that NVDL is a leveraged ETF. Readers should read the risk remainders from the ETF and FINRA. Links are provided in this article.

Risks and Caveats

As an ETF, there is main risk of "Single Issuer Risk" for NVDY, so the volatility and drawdowns are expected to be high. The following is from the YieldMax official site; investors should understand it fully before investing in NVDY.

The Fund’s strategy will cap its potential gains if NVDA shares increase in value. The Fund’s strategy is subject to all potential losses if NVDA shares decrease in value, which may not be offset by income received by the Fund.

Keep in mind that a sustained down trend will cause painful losses for the holding value and that full recovery could take a long time to accomplish. I suggest that those who can should spend some time engaging in more active trading. Holding fewer shares in a downtrend is a very good strategy. Buying more NVDY shares during the rebound at the bottom can also improve overall performance.

Please note that the option income itself comes from writing covered calls. The underlying NVDA is one stock with some of the most traded options. Technically, NVDY distribution could dry out if the option market for the underlying NVDA shrinks down significantly. This risk is super small right now. The income history of NVDY has been very stable and maintained at a high level.

Conclusion

The macro economical conditions are still considered very supportive for secular growth opportunities such as the AI Chip market. The recent market pullback due to economical concerns may actually create some good buying opportunities for option income ETFs. NVDY is a very attractive growth income play. Income seekers will get 60% dividend and exposures to NVDA's leadership in the fast growing AI Chip market. It is also a good buy for aggressive income investors who want to have some flexibility in (re)investing money based on their own market judgement and investing strategy.