jetcityimage

Summary

Following my coverage of Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) in May'24, in which I recommended a buy rating as the business fundamentals continue to improve and I was optimistic about management’s strategy of opening new stores and growing same-store sales growth [SSSG], this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I still give a buy rating for YUMC as it continues to demonstrate solid execution despite the weak macro environment, especially against peers. If this performance continues, I believe it is only a matter of time before multiples get rated upwards.

Investment thesis

On 05-08-2024, YUMC released its 2Q24 earnings, which saw SSSG of -4%, driven by KFC's 3% SSSG and PH's 8% SSSG. Net store openings saw 401 in the quarter, driven by KFC opening 328 stores and PH opening at 79 (YUMC closed 6 stores due to store adjustments in other brands). As such, total sales grew 0.9% on a reported basis and 4% on a constant currency basis. Company restaurant margins saw 15.5% with better food & paper costs, payroll, and O&O (occupancy and other operating expenses) cost control. While this was a 70bps decline vs. 2Q23, if adjusted for the $12 one-off expense, restaurant margin was flat vs. 2Q23. By brand, KFC reported a 16.2% margin and PH reported a 13.2% margin. For consolidated EBIT margin, YUMC saw 9.9%, driving total EBIT to $266 million. Adj EPS grew from $0.47 to $0.54, representing a 16% y/y growth. The 2Q24 results should have demonstrated to the market that YUMC is executing very well against the challenging operating environment in China, which lends credence to sustainable growth ahead.

Goldman Sachs

Starting with the SSSG outlook, I believe YUMC's current strategy (value for money) will continue to help it capture demand in this challenging demand environment (i.e., to win share), as consumers are now value-cautious. The core of this strategy is to ensure that pricing stays cheap, and management is delivering on this as the ticket size of KFC has been relatively stable: RMB37 in 2Q24 vs. RMB35 in 2Q19 (note that part of the RMB2 increase is due to an increasing mix of delivery orders that are more expensive), which in real terms suggests that pricing has deflated (flat pricing vs. inflation over the past few years). For PH, management expects average ticket prices to be lower to further gain share within the mass segment. Lastly, the delivery fee is also lowered. Given that lower pricing is the best strategy to capture value-conscious consumers, this should help YUMC continue to win share. The result of this strategy is apparent when we compare it against peers in China, which on average saw much worse SSSG performance than YUMC (based on Goldman Sachs data).

Own calculation

I believe YUMC can sustain this SSSG outperformance because of its ability to capture cost savings via various initiatives like simplifying menus and operations, using automation (robot services and automatic fried rice machines) to improve productivity, etc. While it is hard to quantify these impacts, two operating metrics suggest they are working: payroll cost and O&O cost, and since 2Q22, YUMC has managed to capture ~ 300bps of cost savings from these two areas.

The bigger growth driver is YUMC's ability to open new stores, which has been impressive so far as they added 401 net new stores in this quarter, tracking well against the annual target of 1,500–1,700 net new stores. Notably, KFC franchise stores are tracking well ahead of target, as they contributed to 23% of total openings in 2Q24 (this is ahead of YUMC’s investor day target of 15-20%). The number of expected new shopping malls opening this year (300) is also supportive of YUMC expansion plans. Perhaps the best indicator that there is still plenty of room for YUMC to open stores is that return-on-investments have not deteriorated at all. The payback period of KFC remains healthy and stable at 2 years, and PH even saw payback further shortened to 2-3 years from ~3 years prior, and 80% of new stores achieve breakeven within 3 months.

Our new stores maintained good returns. Their payback period held steady at two years for KFC and improved to two to three years at Pizza Hut. Around 80% of our new stores achieved monthly breakeven within three months. 2Q24 earnings results call

YUMC's other growth initiatives (K Coffee and PH WoW) have also achieved encouraging initial results with healthy margins. For K coffee, it is now available in all KFC stores and generated Rmb1 billion in sales in 1H24 (very impressive growth of 26% y/y with volume up 36%), mainly attributable to YUMC’s focus on value-for-money coffee along with food. With management expecting to operate 500 to 600 stores by FY25 (already 300 in July, up from >100 in 1Q24), this should be a decent growth driver. As for the PH WoW initiative, management noted it was SSSG-accretive, with potential cost savings given that less labor is required. Given this positive result, management plans to accelerate the roll-out of the WoW store to reach >200 by FY24 vs. 100 by July, and this should serve as another SSSG driver.

Valuation

In valuing YUMC, I think the big question is whether multiples can rerate back to >20x forward PE, and what are the conditions needed to be fulfilled before this can happen? I think the conditions are:

SSSG to grow back to mid-single-digits, same as pre-covid levels; and Net new store growth to grow at mid-to-high single digits; Restaurant profit margin to sustain mid-teen percentage levels

Points 1 and 2 will drive total system sales (and revenue) of high-single to low-double-digit percentage growth, which, coupled with point 3, will drive double-digit EPS growth (inline or higher than pre-covid levels)

I believe point 1 is doable as the 2-year SSSG stack for KFC is at 5.6% and PH at 2% in 2Q24, despite the weak spending environment. I used a 2-year stack because 2Q23 was a tough comp base with 15% KFC SSSG and 13% PH SSSG. For what it's worth, the 2-year SSSG stack accelerated from 1Q24 for both brands. Point 2 should also be doable as the current rate of store openings is on track (2Q24 saw 13.4% y/y growth, in line with the 14% seen in 1Q24). As for point 3, YUMC has demonstrated that it is very good at driving down costs, and the report results speak for themselves (1Q24 saw a 17.6% margin and 2Q24 saw a 15.5% margin).

As such, I remain convinced that YUMC will see its valuation rerate back upwards to at least 20x forward PE (it is trading at 14.4x today, which is close to the lowest since the stock went listed). My view is that investors are very wary of investing in China today, given the weak macroeconomic environment. But given that YUMC continues to execute, I think this is an opportunity for long-term investors.

Risk

I reiterate the risk I mentioned previously: slower-than-expected SSSG growth due to weak consumer sentiment will hurt YUMC's ability to grow and the stock’s sentiment. In addition, as YUMC ventures into other whitespaces in China, the same strategy (value for money) may not work the same, and this could limit how much YUMC can grow in the near term given the macro backdrop.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for YUMC is still a buy rating as it continues to deliver impressive results despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. I stay optimistic about YUMC’s focus on offering value to consumers, which should continue to help it gain share. Coupled with the on-track store expansion plans, and cost management, I foresee EPS to grow at double digits over the medium-term once the macro environment gets better. This should drive up YUMC’s valuation multiples back to >20x.