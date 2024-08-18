Mastercard: On The Path To Leadership Position

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
505 Followers

Summary

  • Mastercard is a key player in the global payment facilitation industry, focusing on payment network growth and value-added services.
  • Mastercard's shareholder rewards include reliable dividends with robust growth and significant share repurchases supported by strong cash-generation capabilities.
  • The company is substantially more pricey than its close competitor - Visa; however, MA has consequentially delivered stronger revenue growth in recent quarters.
  • I am overweighing Visa, as I believe it to be a stronger 'buy' case, but both entities are worth including in a well-structured portfolio.

Red Arrow Moving Up Over Graph Background stock photo

gazanfer

Investment Thesis

We are all getting used to the fact that change is the only constant. At Cash Flow Venue, we build a resilient, dividend-oriented portfolio, generating steady and growing income. Accordingly, my attention is always caught by cutting-edge enterprises revolutionizing our world by

This article was written by

Cash Flow Venue profile picture
Cash Flow Venue
505 Followers
Cash Flow Venue on the Path to Financial Freedom. I'm a finance professional with extensive experience in M&A, business valuation, and IPOs. Welcome to Cash Flow Venue, where we discuss dividend investing opportunities, often within the REIT sector. Dividend investing allowed me to build an additional pillar of my financial life and I wish to expand my knowledge further and share it through Cash Flow Venue.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information, opinions, and thoughts included in this article do not constitute an investment recommendation or any form of investment advice. I'm also looking forward to initiating my MA position in the upcoming weeks. However, I'm accumulating and overweighing Visa as I believe that to be a stronger 'buy' case, but both are worth considering.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MA
--
MA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News