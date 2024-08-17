U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: WeRide Reschedules While 6 New Filers Join The Pipeline

Aug. 17, 2024 5:10 AM ETACTU, HONDU, CEP, SBXD.U, YXT, HCAI, NPT, HMHW, TOPP, PMAX, TDTH, WRD
Summary

  • This week was another slow week for pricings, with two companies making their public debut, along with three SPACs.
  • On the filing side, offshore-focused drilling equipment and aftermarket service provider, HMH Holding, filed to raise $100 million.
  • Three IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, all based in the Asia Pacific region. One SPAC is also expected to price.

This week was another slow week for pricings, with two companies making their public debut, along with three SPACs. WeRide (WRD) was set to break the August drought for large IPOs, but pushed back its expected pricing date

