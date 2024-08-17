BalkansCat

Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) (OTCPK:UBSFF) is currently one of the cheaper gaming companies on the market, but I believe it is cheap for a reason, primarily because its fundamental growth rates are lower than its major competitors. Also, the company is much smaller than other dominant players, making its future market presence more vulnerable despite having strong titles in the pipeline. In addition, its recent underperformance in VR suggests growing competitive risks related to innovation.

Historical Game Titles, Competition, & Future Releases

Ubisoft Entertainment is a well-known French video game publisher that has released successful games, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Just Dance, Tom Clancy's and Watch Dogs. It also offers digital distribution and management services through Ubisoft Connect, formerly known as Uplay, which offers digital rights management, multiplayer, and communication services for PC games.

The gaming market is intensely competitive, with larger firms like Electronic Arts (EA), Activision Blizzard, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Epic Games, and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) limiting Ubisoft's market share.

Electronic Arts: known for FIFA, Madden NFL, and The Sims.

Activision Blizzard: known for Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

Nintendo: known for Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, and Pokémon.

Epic Games: known for Fortnite.

Take-Two Interactive: known for Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K.

Data by YCharts

Its smaller market cap compared to competitors is notable, including Activision Blizzard, which has now been acquired by Microsoft (MSFT) in 2023 for a total value of $68.7B, including Activision Blizzard's net cash. I believe that this disparity in market cap and Ubisoft's much smaller position in the market does leave it vulnerable to challenges in market penetration, both as a result of lower financing available for marketing but also for the development of next-generation titles. In my opinion, this leaves Ubisoft in a position where it likely has the highest worth in developing niche and unique titles as opposed to blockbuster hits like TTWO's Grand Theft Auto and Activision Blizzard's Call of Duty.

Assassin's Creed has consistently been a top performer for Ubisoft, and the upcoming Assassin's Creed Shadows, set in Feudal Japan, is expected to be no different; the title is likely to be a major revenue driver. Furthermore, the first open-world Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws, also has the potential to deliver high growth. In my opinion, both of these are likely to be stand-out titles, with Star Wars in particular opening up the possibility for outsized ROI as it draws fans from the original movies and integrates a comprehensive open-world experience, including space combat and exploration.

Valuation & Financial Analysis

UBSFY is notably cheap compared to its peers, with a P/E GAAP ratio of just 14 and a forward P/E GAAP ratio of just 12.7. Compared to its peers, this seems appealing, but it is much less attractive in growth rates.

Data by YCharts

TTWO is not included as it is at a loss.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, Ubisoft's future earnings and revenue estimates are only moderate, with the fiscal year ending in March 2025 EPS estimated by one analyst covering the stock listed on Seeking Alpha to be a -5.19% contraction and just a 5.09% growth in the following year. Its revenue growth is also only expected to be moderate, at 4.93% for the fiscal year ending March 2026 and 4.92% for the following year.

To compare this, here is EA's expected EPS growth:

EA EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

In addition, this is Nintendo's expected revenue growth:

Nintendo Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

This data leads me to believe that Ubisoft is cheap for a reason. I think that sentiment for Ubisoft could remain low because its growth rates are not very competitive. The result of this lack of top-tier growth has been a 10-year price return of just 11.7% and a 5-year price return of -76.31%.

Ubisoft has been volatile in recording a profit and in earnings growth. Therefore, I believe it is better to evaluate Ubisoft using a P/S ratio analysis.

Data by YCharts

The stock is notably cheap compared to historically, and arguably, this is unwarranted, especially as its total revenue is currently near all-time highs.

Data by YCharts

Ubisoft's 10-year median P/S ratio is 2.6; therefore, I think its current P/S ratio of 1.1 is a substantial undervaluation, especially as its 10-year average revenue growth rate is 4.4%, and its revenue growth is expected to be higher than this over the next year and a half.

Despite this outlook, I do believe that the period between 2017 and 2022 saw a large overvaluation of Ubisoft, and so rather than the 10-year median P/S ratio as constituting fair value, I think a slightly lower ratio, around 1.5, could be considered conservatively fair.

If the March 2026 total revenue of $2.78B is achieved and the firm trades at a P/S ratio of 1.5, as I conceive as fair, the market cap of the company at some point before March 2026 could conceivably be $4.17B, indicating a potential 73% upside if the company is traded at a fairer valuation. However, I find this unlikely, primarily a result of the earnings contraction which is expected over the next 6 months, and the instability the company is renowned for in profitability, which is likely to affect sentiment. A more nuanced perspective is that Ubisoft will have a P/S ratio of around 1, roughly equal to what it is currently, at some point before March 2026 with $2.78B in total revenue, leading to a market cap of $2.78B at the time and indicating a potential 15% upside potential from the current market cap of $2.41B.

Balance Sheet & VR/AR Innovation Risks

Ubisoft has a weaker balance sheet than I would like, with an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, which includes lease obligations. For comparison, EA has an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio, including lease obligations, of just 0.26. TTWO's ratios are 0.46 and 0.69, respectively. This is not ideal, and its total debt issued has been steadily rising over the years. My main concern here is that as Ubisoft is already smaller than its dominant competitors, its weaker balance sheet could further inhibit its growth.

I mentioned the competitive pressures in my operational analysis, and I believe this is important to delve deeper into. The development of powerful graphics processing technologies is enabling a more immersive gaming experience, which is going to be costly for Ubisoft to keep up with, especially considering its smaller market cap and weaker balance sheet. Furthermore, augmented reality and virtual reality technologies are creating new gameplay mechanics, and I believe that this part of the market, which will be much more immersive, could take market share from Ubisoft if it fails to adapt to these new trends.

Thus far, Ubisoft's experience with Assassin's Creed Nexus VR highlighted the challenges of VR adoption, as the game underperformed sales despite being well-received, leading to the company scaling back its VR investments, at least until the market scales further. While this is strategically defensive, it could limit Ubisoft's ability to lead in the VR space compared to competitors who may have invested more aggressively earlier. Ubisoft has canceled several VR projects, including Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline.

In comparison, Meta (META) Reality Labs (formerly Oculus VR) has set industry standards in AR and VR ecosystems, and I believe that this could pose a threat over the long term to Ubisoft, although this risk is currently undervalued in the market. Valve has also been instrumental in advancing VR, especially with is SteamVR platform and HTC Vive headset. Furthermore, competition from Microsoft is likely to intensify, as it has invested in VR and AR technologies through its Windows Mixed Reality platform and integrated this with Xbox. In my opinion, Ubisoft scaling back on VR is only a good move if it strategically knows when to reinvest to capitalize on the market trend here which I estimate is going to grow substantially over the next decade.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Ubisoft could generate a 15% price return over the next 12 to 18 months, despite its valuation potentially indicating a much richer upside potential if market sentiment shifts more acutely. However, I am not that bullish on UBSFY, despite the fact that it is cheap compared to competitors because its fundamental growth rates are reliably lower than its more dominant gaming industry peers. Furthermore, the gaming market is going through a time of large-scale innovation, particularly related to AR and VR, and I believe that Ubisoft's underperformance in this area thus far could mean issues in penetrating the market effectively in the long term when stacked against its competitors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.