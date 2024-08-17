Alibaba: High Safety Margin

Summary

  • Alibaba beat Q1’25 earnings expectations, but missed on revenue.
  • Alibaba's saw a 3 PP revenue growth deceleration in the last quarter due to a decline in growth in the Taobao and Tmall Group.
  • However, Cloud and international e-Commerce prevented worse.
  • The e-Commerce company generated a ton of free cash flow and bought back a large amount of its shares again.
  • Alibaba's low valuation at a P/E ratio of 8.5X presents a favorable risk profile for investors, despite potential risks in the e-Commerce sector.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) reported better than expected earnings results for its first-quarter due to a reacceleration of top line growth in its Cloud business and strong growth in its Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group. Alibaba

