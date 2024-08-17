Investing In AI: It's About How, Not If

Aug. 17, 2024 5:35 AM ETARTY
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • AI’s long-term impact could extend beyond the “Magnificent 7” - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google (Alphabet), Meta, NVIDIA, and Tesla - to nearly all global industries.
  • AI is still at the early stages of one of the most powerful technological revolutions since the internet.
  • Investing in the full AI value chain - such as through an AI-focused ETF - could offer a broader approach compared to traditional tech sector investments.

AI logo place on abstract blocks

J Studios

AI Is Just Getting Started

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is showing up everywhere you turn, from self-driving vehicles to summarized product reviews. AI thrives on data, and we live in an increasingly digital world. In fact, the AI market size is expected to reach $407 billion by

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.73K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARTY--
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News