NVDA (NVDA) has been a call-writer's dream in the last two months. Implied volatility rose as the stock price ascended to its June 20 intraday peak above $140. The last seven weeks or so have seen whippy and largely sideways price action, marked by a low of just above $90 around the yen-carry-trade flash crash back on August 5.

All eyes are now on the upcoming earnings release, confirmed to take place on Wednesday, August 28 AMC. Ahead of the Q2 2025 release, I have a buy rating on the YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY), which is an upgrade from my hold initiation.

I first analyzed NVDY in the springtime, highlighting a correction that had taken place in the major chip designer’s stock. NVDA went on to meander for a bit, it then took off following its Q1 2025 profit report. All the while, the covered call strategy performed well.

NVDA Leading NVDY YTD

According to the issuer, NVDY is an actively managed ETF that seeks to generate monthly income by writing call options on NVDA. NVDY pursues a strategy that aims to harvest compelling yields while retaining capped participation in the price gains of NVDY.

NVDY’s assets under management has soared since my April write-up. AUM is now close to $1 billion after being under $400 million just four months ago. The fund pays a high 69.6% forward dividend yield, but investors must understand that almost all of the dividends are generated from selling call options on shares of NVIDIA, so it does not work like a traditional yield that would come from a company paying out cash flow to shareholders.

But NVDY’s share-price momentum is very strong right now, earning it a B+ ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha’s quant system. The fund is pricey, however, indicated by its high 1.01% annual expense ratio, so I assert that the ETF should really be more of a tactical play rather than a long-term holding.

For instance, if an investor believes implied volatility is overly high compared to what realized volatility will be, then owning NVDY could be a winning idea. What’s more, if you have a neutral to slightly bullish stance, then this NVDA covered call fund would be ideal. Finally, even if shares of NVDA drop, the stock often carries high implied volatility, so you can make gains even if NVDA falls modestly over a given period.

NVDY: Distribution History in 2024

But NVDY is considered a risky ETF even though it is arguably a more conservative way to play trends in NVDA compared to owning shares of the Tech-sector company outright. Liquidity is high – average daily volume with NVDY is now more than 1.6 million shares over the last three months and the ETF’s median 30-day bid/ask spread is nine basis points, so I would still encourage investors to use limit orders during less liquid period of the trading day.

Looking ahead, NVDA reports Q2 results on August 28 with a conference call immediately after the numbers hit the tape. You can listen live here. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

NVDA: Corporate Event Risk Calendar

As for NVDA’s quarterly report and possible stock price moves (which will of course impact how NVDY trades), I noticed that the current implied volatility level is elevated. The result is a straddle that’s priced at 8.9% - among the highest readings going back over the last three years, according to data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS).

I should point out that NVDA has topped EPS estimates in each of the previous quarters going back to the October 2022 report. Shares have traded higher post-earnings in five of the last six reports, trading outside of the straddle’s indicated range in four of the last six instances. Overall, I like how expensive options are right now, so NVDY’s strategy of writing calls is appropriate today, in my view.

NVDA: An Expensive Straddle, Expecting an EPS Beat Later This Month

Bringing to my buy rating is that implied volatility is historically high, though it is below the spike from earlier this month. I anticipate a bid to premium heading into the quarter earnings report.

NVDA: Implied Volatility Remains High, Near 60%

NVDA: Shares Trade Sideways In September Per Historical Trends, Making NVDY An Optimal Strategy

The Technical Take

Another reason for my upbeat stance on NVDY is that NVDA itself is getting back toward key resistance levels. To be clear, a stall-out in NVDA would likely mean outperformance in NVDY. So, while the stock has enjoyed big gains in the last two weeks, now could be the time to take a more guarded stance, and NVDY is an ideal way to do that.

Notice in the chart below that NVDA has rallied through its 50-day moving average, which is a bullish sign. But there may be a supply of shares ready to be sold as NVDA encroaches on the $136 to $140 range – the all-time high area. I would expect a consolidation around that range, which would make selling covered calls (effectively what NVDY does) a compelling idea. NVDA has support on the chart around $90 – the low from August and where the rising 200-day moving average will soon be coming into play.

NVDA: Shares Snapback, Retrace Much of the June-August Decline

The Bottom Line

After a steep correction in shares of NVDA and an ongoing consolidation in the last two months, I see potential in the NVDY option-income strategy given where implied volatility levels are on NVDA and as shares of the chipmaker approach resistance on the chart.