Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 18

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
8/23
|
9/6
|
0.27
|
0.34
|
25.93%
|
0.68%
|
32
|
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
|
(CBOE)
|
8/29
|
9/13
|
0.55
|
0.63
|
14.55%
|
1.24%
|
15
|
H&R Block, Inc.
|
(HRB)
|
9/5
|
10/3
|
0.32
|
0.375
|
17.19%
|
2.33%
|
9
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
9/3
|
9/30
|
0.74
|
0.79
|
6.76%
|
0.59%
|
9
|
Murphy USA Inc.
|
(MUSA)
|
8/26
|
9/5
|
0.44
|
0.45
|
2.27%
|
0.35%
|
5
|
Nordson Corporation
|
(NDSN)
|
8/27
|
9/10
|
0.68
|
0.78
|
14.71%
|
1.30%
|
61
|
United Community Banks, Inc.
|
(UCB)
|
9/16
|
10/4
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
4.35%
|
0.62%
|
11
|
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
|
(VRTS)
|
10/31
|
11/13
|
1.9
|
2.25
|
18.42%
|
4.32%
|
7
|
Winnebago Industries, Inc.
|
(WGO)
|
9/11
|
9/25
|
0.31
|
0.34
|
9.68%
|
2.35%
|
6
|
Westlake Chemical Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
8/20
|
9/5
|
0.5
|
0.525
|
5.00%
|
1.43%
|
21
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Aug 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Carlisle Companies Incorporated
|
(CSL)
|
9/3
|
1
|
403.47
|
0.99%
|
48
|
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
|
(CTSH)
|
8/28
|
0.3
|
75.86
|
1.58%
|
5
|
Evergy, Inc.
|
(EVRG)
|
9/20
|
0.6425
|
58.76
|
4.37%
|
19
|
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FDBC)
|
9/10
|
0.38
|
47.5
|
3.20%
|
9
|
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.
|
(JBSS)
|
9/11
|
0.85
|
100.31
|
0.85%
|
8
|
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation
|
(LPX)
|
9/3
|
0.26
|
94.08
|
1.11%
|
7
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
9/10
|
0.36
|
188.11
|
0.77%
|
20
|
Prudential Financial, Inc.
|
(PRU)
|
9/12
|
1.3
|
114.89
|
4.53%
|
16
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
9/3
|
1.15
|
138.92
|
3.31%
|
13
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|
(SWKS)
|
9/10
|
0.7
|
107.32
|
2.61%
|
11
|
The Timken Company
|
(TKR)
|
8/30
|
0.34
|
83.01
|
1.64%
|
11
|
Westlake Chemical Corporation
|
(WLK)
|
9/5
|
0.525
|
146.72
|
1.43%
|
21
Tuesday Aug 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
|
(ADM)
|
9/11
|
0.5
|
59.09
|
3.38%
|
49
|
Aflac Incorporated
|
(AFL)
|
9/2
|
0.5
|
104.76
|
1.91%
|
42
|
Assured Guaranty Ltd.
|
(AGO)
|
9/4
|
0.31
|
76.76
|
1.62%
|
13
|
Brunswick Corporation
|
(BC)
|
9/13
|
0.42
|
76.9
|
2.18%
|
12
|
Equinix, Inc.
|
(EQIX)
|
9/18
|
4.26
|
828.66
|
2.06%
|
9
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
9/30
|
0.08
|
13.37
|
7.18%
|
12
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
9/30
|
0.0467
|
13.62
|
4.11%
|
10
|
Landmark Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LARK)
|
9/4
|
0.21
|
19.74
|
4.26%
|
20
|
Manulife Financial Corporation
|
(MFC)
|
9/19
|
0.4 CAD
|
26.14
|
4.47%
|
11
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
9/4
|
0.74
|
234
|
1.26%
|
16
|
Primerica, Inc.
|
(PRI)
|
9/12
|
0.9
|
257.66
|
1.40%
|
15
|
Target Corporation
|
(TGT)
|
9/10
|
1.12
|
144.04
|
3.11%
|
57
Wednesday Aug 21 (Ex-Div 8/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Applied Materials, Inc.
|
(AMAT)
|
9/12
|
0.4
|
207.9
|
0.77%
|
7
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
9/13
|
0.475
|
38.23
|
4.97%
|
22
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
9/6
|
0.985
|
73.46
|
5.36%
|
13
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
9/5
|
0.7
|
133.8
|
2.09%
|
13
|
Littelfuse, Inc.
|
(LFUS)
|
9/5
|
0.7
|
256.78
|
1.09%
|
15
|
Microchip Technology Incorporated
|
(MCHP)
|
9/5
|
0.454
|
80.85
|
2.25%
|
23
|
SBA Communications Corporation
|
(SBAC)
|
9/18
|
0.98
|
218.17
|
1.80%
|
6
|
Southside Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SBSI)
|
9/5
|
0.36
|
32.49
|
4.43%
|
30
|
TE Connectivity Ltd.
|
(TEL)
|
3/7
|
0.65
|
149.43
|
1.74%
|
11
|
Walker & Dunlop, Inc.
|
(WD)
|
9/6
|
0.65
|
103.86
|
2.50%
|
7
Thursday Aug 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Badger Meter, Inc.
|
(BMI)
|
9/6
|
0.34
|
199.98
|
0.68%
|
32
|
Cummins Inc.
|
(CMI)
|
9/5
|
1.82
|
301.65
|
2.41%
|
19
|
HNI Corporation
|
(HNI)
|
9/12
|
0.33
|
51.2
|
2.58%
|
14
|
Materion Corporation
|
(MTRN)
|
9/6
|
0.135
|
112.94
|
0.48%
|
12
|
Robert Half International Inc.
|
(RHI)
|
9/13
|
0.53
|
61.31
|
3.46%
|
21
|
Washington Federal, Inc.
|
(WAFD)
|
9/6
|
0.26
|
34.67
|
3.00%
|
14
Friday Aug 23 (Ex-Div 8/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Atmos Energy Corporation
|
(ATO)
|
9/9
|
0.805
|
129.21
|
2.49%
|
40
|
CDW Corporation
|
(CDW)
|
9/10
|
0.62
|
222.76
|
1.11%
|
11
|
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.
|
(HVT)
|
9/11
|
0.32
|
29.24
|
4.38%
|
13
|
Radian Group Inc.
|
(RDN)
|
9/11
|
0.245
|
34.82
|
2.81%
|
5
|
Tractor Supply Company
|
(TSCO)
|
9/10
|
1.1
|
263.48
|
1.67%
|
15
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
(AROW)
|
8/23
|
0.27
|
3.8%
|
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation
|
(AUB)
|
8/23
|
0.32
|
3.4%
|
Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
|
(AWI)
|
8/22
|
0.28
|
0.9%
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
8/20
|
1.41
|
1.6%
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
8/21
|
0.1125
|
3.1%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
8/23
|
0.4625
|
9.9%
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
8/20
|
0.16
|
3.9%
|
Cohen & Steers, Inc.
|
(CNS)
|
8/22
|
0.59
|
2.8%
|
Cencora, Inc.
|
(COR)
|
8/26
|
0.51
|
0.9%
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
8/23
|
0.28
|
2.1%
|
Eaton Corporation plc
|
(ETN)
|
8/23
|
0.94
|
1.3%
|
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
|
(FANG)
|
8/22
|
0.9
|
1.8%
|
Fastenal Company
|
(FAST)
|
8/23
|
0.39
|
2.3%
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
8/21
|
0.25
|
2.3%
|
FB Financial Corporation
|
(FBK)
|
8/20
|
0.17
|
1.5%
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
8/23
|
0.25
|
3.1%
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
8/23
|
0.31
|
3.0%
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
8/23
|
0.3
|
0.4%
|
FS Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FSBW)
|
8/21
|
0.27
|
2.6%
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
8/20
|
0.27
|
2.8%
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
8/21
|
0.23
|
4.2%
|
Jacobs Solutions Inc.
|
(J)
|
8/23
|
0.29
|
0.8%
|
Lithia Motors, Inc.
|
(LAD)
|
8/23
|
0.53
|
0.7%
|
Midland States Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MSBI)
|
8/23
|
0.31
|
5.7%
|
MGIC Investment Corporation
|
(MTG)
|
8/22
|
0.13
|
2.2%
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
8/20
|
0.064
|
1.3%
|
NiSource Inc.
|
(NI)
|
8/20
|
0.265
|
3.3%
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
8/20
|
1.35
|
2.2%
|
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
8/23
|
1.69
|
4.1%
|
Oil-Dri Corporation of America
|
(ODC)
|
8/23
|
0.31
|
1.9%
|
Royal Bank of Canada
|
(RY)
|
8/23
|
1.42 CAD
|
3.7%
|
SB Financial Group, Inc.
|
(SBFG)
|
8/23
|
0.14
|
3.6%
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
8/26
|
0.0266
|
3.5%
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
8/22
|
0.33
|
3.2%
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
8/23
|
1.01
|
1.6%
|
Standex International Corporation
|
(SXI)
|
8/23
|
0.3
|
0.7%
|
Timberland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
8/23
|
0.24
|
3.4%
|
Waste Connections, Inc.
|
(WCN)
|
8/22
|
0.285
|
0.6%
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
8/23
|
0.15
|
1.2%
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
8/23
|
0.57
|
1.7%
|
Wintrust Financial Corporation
|
(WTFC)
|
8/22
|
0.45
|
1.8%
|
Zions Bancorporation, National Association
|
(ZION)
|
8/22
|
0.41
|
3.5%
In Case You Missed It
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!