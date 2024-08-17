Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 18

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 8/23 9/6 0.27 0.34 25.93% 0.68% 32 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 8/29 9/13 0.55 0.63 14.55% 1.24% 15 H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) 9/5 10/3 0.32 0.375 17.19% 2.33% 9 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 9/3 9/30 0.74 0.79 6.76% 0.59% 9 Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) 8/26 9/5 0.44 0.45 2.27% 0.35% 5 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 8/27 9/10 0.68 0.78 14.71% 1.30% 61 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCB) 9/16 10/4 0.23 0.24 4.35% 0.62% 11 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) 10/31 11/13 1.9 2.25 18.42% 4.32% 7 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) 9/11 9/25 0.31 0.34 9.68% 2.35% 6 Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 8/20 9/5 0.5 0.525 5.00% 1.43% 21 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Aug 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 9/3 1 403.47 0.99% 48 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) 8/28 0.3 75.86 1.58% 5 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 9/20 0.6425 58.76 4.37% 19 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 9/10 0.38 47.5 3.20% 9 John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) 9/11 0.85 100.31 0.85% 8 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 9/3 0.26 94.08 1.11% 7 Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 9/10 0.36 188.11 0.77% 20 Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 9/12 1.3 114.89 4.53% 16 Phillips 66 (PSX) 9/3 1.15 138.92 3.31% 13 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 9/10 0.7 107.32 2.61% 11 The Timken Company (TKR) 8/30 0.34 83.01 1.64% 11 Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) 9/5 0.525 146.72 1.43% 21 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Aug 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 9/11 0.5 59.09 3.38% 49 Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 9/2 0.5 104.76 1.91% 42 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 9/4 0.31 76.76 1.62% 13 Brunswick Corporation (BC) 9/13 0.42 76.9 2.18% 12 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 9/18 4.26 828.66 2.06% 9 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 9/30 0.08 13.37 7.18% 12 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 9/30 0.0467 13.62 4.11% 10 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 9/4 0.21 19.74 4.26% 20 Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9/19 0.4 CAD 26.14 4.47% 11 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 9/4 0.74 234 1.26% 16 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 9/12 0.9 257.66 1.40% 15 Target Corporation (TGT) 9/10 1.12 144.04 3.11% 57 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Aug 21 (Ex-Div 8/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 9/12 0.4 207.9 0.77% 7 Avista Corporation (AVA) 9/13 0.475 38.23 4.97% 22 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 9/6 0.985 73.46 5.36% 13 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/5 0.7 133.8 2.09% 13 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 9/5 0.7 256.78 1.09% 15 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 9/5 0.454 80.85 2.25% 23 SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) 9/18 0.98 218.17 1.80% 6 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 9/5 0.36 32.49 4.43% 30 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 3/7 0.65 149.43 1.74% 11 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) 9/6 0.65 103.86 2.50% 7 Click to enlarge

Thursday Aug 22 (Ex-Div 8/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) 9/6 0.34 199.98 0.68% 32 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/5 1.82 301.65 2.41% 19 HNI Corporation (HNI) 9/12 0.33 51.2 2.58% 14 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 9/6 0.135 112.94 0.48% 12 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 9/13 0.53 61.31 3.46% 21 Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) 9/6 0.26 34.67 3.00% 14 Click to enlarge

Friday Aug 23 (Ex-Div 8/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 9/9 0.805 129.21 2.49% 40 CDW Corporation (CDW) 9/10 0.62 222.76 1.11% 11 Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) 9/11 0.32 29.24 4.38% 13 Radian Group Inc. (RDN) 9/11 0.245 34.82 2.81% 5 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 9/10 1.1 263.48 1.67% 15 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 8/23 0.27 3.8% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) 8/23 0.32 3.4% Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) 8/22 0.28 0.9% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/20 1.41 1.6% Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) 8/21 0.1125 3.1% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 8/23 0.4625 9.9% Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) 8/20 0.16 3.9% Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 8/22 0.59 2.8% Cencora, Inc. (COR) 8/26 0.51 0.9% California Water Service Group (CWT) 8/23 0.28 2.1% Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 8/23 0.94 1.3% Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) 8/22 0.9 1.8% Fastenal Company (FAST) 8/23 0.39 2.3% First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) 8/21 0.25 2.3% FB Financial Corporation (FBK) 8/20 0.17 1.5% The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) 8/23 0.25 3.1% First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) 8/23 0.31 3.0% Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8/23 0.3 0.4% FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) 8/21 0.27 2.6% German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) 8/20 0.27 2.8% Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) 8/21 0.23 4.2% Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) 8/23 0.29 0.8% Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 8/23 0.53 0.7% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 8/23 0.31 5.7% MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) 8/22 0.13 2.2% Mueller Water Products, Inc (MWA) 8/20 0.064 1.3% NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/20 0.265 3.3% Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) 8/20 1.35 2.2% Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) 8/23 1.69 4.1% Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 8/23 0.31 1.9% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 8/23 1.42 CAD 3.7% SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) 8/23 0.14 3.6% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 8/26 0.0266 3.5% S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8/22 0.33 3.2% Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 8/23 1.01 1.6% Standex International Corporation (SXI) 8/23 0.3 0.7% Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 8/23 0.24 3.4% Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) 8/22 0.285 0.6% WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) 8/23 0.15 1.2% Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 8/23 0.57 1.7% Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) 8/22 0.45 1.8% Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 8/22 0.41 3.5% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.