imaginima

Despite financial performance that has exceeded my expectations, German small-cap Jungheinrich (JUN3.DE) (OTCPK:JGHAF) has struggled to get much investor interest as warehouse and logistics capital spending remains weak and fears grow that higher interest rates may drive a sharper than expected slowdown in industrial activity heading into 2025.

With that, the local shares are down about 5% since my last update, trailing the broader industrial space by a wide margin (not to mention peer/rival Hyster-Yale (HY)), but performing more or less in line with warehouse/logistics plays like KION (OTCPK:KIGRY) and Daifuku (OTCPK:DAIUF) and outperforming Cognex (CGNX).

I’ve generally been more bearish than the Street on the near-term prospects for short-cycle industrials and overall industrial capex spending. Likewise, I do expect this bottoming-out cycle in warehouse and logistics capex to linger on a while longer. Today’s valuation on Jungheinrich more than reflects that, though, and I think the shares are undervalued if the company can generate around 4% long-term revenue growth, high-teens-to-20% EBITDA margins and mid-single-digit free cash flow margins.

Near-Term Results Reflect A Cautious Environment

Investments in new warehouses and distribution centers have slowed significantly in 2024, a situation reflected in weaker warehouse construction figures, not to mention commentary from peers/rivals like Daifuku, Honeywell (HON), Hyster-Yale, and KION, and that shows up in Jungheinrich’s sluggish core results in recent quarters.

Second quarter revenue declined 1%, with revenue in Germany (about a quarter of the business) down more than 3% and revenue in the “Americas” (around 8% to 10% of the total) down 15%. Better results in areas like Italy and Switzerland helped mitigate some of the pressure, and the company did see a 6% improvement in after-sales service revenue.

There’s really not much need to go into a lot of depth here – fewer warehouses and distribution centers are being built (though new factory construction remains strong), and companies have been pausing or pushing out new capex investments in the face of an uncertain demand environment, higher rates that lengthen payback periods for new projects, and a market that now cares more about free cash flow maximization instead of investing for future growth.

Gross margin improved modestly in the first half (the company reports some financial information quarterly and other information twice a year), rising 50bp to 32.3%. Quarterly operating income fell 2%, with operating margin down 10bp to 8.4%. EBITDA is likewise down about 2% year over year, with flat margins.

Looking “around the neighborhood” as it were, KION reported 1% revenue growth in the second quarter, with 1% growth in its Industrial Trucks & Services business (forklifts and the like) and 2.5% growth in its Supply Chain Solutions business. Adjusted operating income was up almost 15%, with ITS margin up 120bp to 10.7% and SCS margin up 210bp to 3.2% (overall margin rose 90bp to 7.7%). Hyster-Yale reported 7% growth in revenue and 8% growth in its lift truck business, but that was overwhelmingly driven by price (up 23%).

The Turnaround Won’t Be Immediate

I do believe the warehouse/logistics market is bottoming out, but I’m not expecting a sharp turnaround in the second half of 2024. There’s still too much caution in the market with respect to end-market demand, rates, and the upcoming U.S. election to push most industrial companies off the fence with respect to new capex investments.

Jungheinrich reported 2% contraction in orders for the quarter (a book-to-bill of 0.97x), while KION reported an 8% decline (with ITS orders down 2%) and 0.92x book-to-bill, and Hyster-Yale reported a 44% decline in orders and a 0.33x book-to-bill.

Close to 50% of Jungheinrich’s business has historically been with retail and wholesale customers, including Aldi and Lidl, with whom the company has worked to develop customized solutions. The ongoing growth of e-commerce (as well as pick-up orders) will drive more demand for automated racking, picking, sorting, and conveying in the coming years. Likewise for industrial customers where these systems can be used to automate in-factory material handling and inventory management, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

Longer term, Jungheinrich is also a play on the growing adoption of cobots (robots that work next to humans) in warehouse/logistics and industrial material handling applications. Managing labor is going to be an ongoing challenge for companies in a wide range of industries as workforces age and labor costs go up, and automation is going to become ever more important in mitigating or reducing those costs and removing labor as a potential growth bottleneck.

In addition to leveraging underlying growth for intralogistics equipment, Jungheinrich still has the opportunity to meaningfully increase its U.S. business. While the company has over 20% share of the European forklift market, it has less than 10% share globally. In addition to leveraging the U.S. expansion of existing clients like Aldi and Lidl, Jungheinrich is looking to leverage acquisitions made over the past few years as a “land and expand” strategy to increase its share of wallet with customers of those acquired companies.

The Outlook

While the warehouse/logistics equipment market has indeed seen some significant headwinds (which I expected when I last wrote about the company), Jungheinrich has nevertheless managed to do better than I’d expected in terms of revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow.

I believe some of this comes from less exposure to e-commerce relative to some of its peers (capex spending in food logistics hasn’t seen quite the same boom/bust cycle), but I also think the company has been executing on growth initiatives like aftermarket support and newer technologies like cobots.

My expectations for FY’24 are toward the end of management’s guidance range (EUR 5.35B), but I’m expecting around 6% growth from this trough over the next three years and longer-term growth of around 4%. While I am bullish on warehouse/logistics automation, it’s worth remembering that the core of the business is still in forklifts, and while there are opportunities to benefit from newer technologies like automated/autonomous guidance, there’s a sizable core here that is less technology-driven and unlikely to grow beyond underlying industrial production growth (forklifts have been around for a very long time).

On the margin side, I’m expecting some softening in the second half of the year, but I expect 17% to 18% EBITDA margin over the next three years and I think 20% margin is possible as revenue scales up (particularly newer tech-driven products that are currently sub-scale) and the company takes advantage of cost reduction opportunities like outsourcing to lower-cost countries in Europe. At the free cash flow line, I expect improvement to the mid-single-digits over time, driving high single-digit adjusted FCF growth.

Discounting those cash flows back, Jungheinrich looks more than 25% undervalued today, and I get a similar result from multiples-based approaches, including an 11x forward PE multiple.

The Bottom Line

These shares aren’t extremely liquid even on their home exchange, so this is definitely not a stock that will suit every reader. For those wiling to do a little extra work (or who live in Europe), though, it’s a small industrial worth watching. I believe companies are going to continue to invest in advanced material handling and logistics automation, and I believe Jungheinrich is assembling a credible portfolio of products and technologies to participate. It will take a few more quarters for end-markets to recover, but I think there’s a potential bargain here for investors who can take on above-average risk and exercise a little patience.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.