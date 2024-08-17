vuk8691/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

I last covered Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), the Cambridge, Massachusetts based pharmaceutical company, focused primarily on central nervous system diseases, for Seeking Alpha in April this year, shortly after the company announced its Q1 2024 earnings - revenues of $1.71bn, down 3% year-on-year, and non-GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.7, up 8% year-on-year - giving the stock a "Buy" Recommendation.

Nearly four months on, and with Q2 earnings having been shared at the beginning of this month - $2.47bn of revenues, flat year-on-year, and non-GAAP EPS of $5.28 - up 31% year-on-year - I think it's time to revisit my bull thesis and see if anything has changed. At the time of writing, Biogen stock trades at $202, down -26% year-on-year, -22% year-to-date, and -12% on a five year basis.

Analysis - Biogen In Mid-2024 MS Losses To Be Replaced With Alzheimer's Growth?

Perhaps because the company is focused central nervous system ("CNS") disease - which represents one of the most complex and therefore toughest fields of treatment - Biogen has had to endure it's fair share of failures.

For example, the disastrous Alzhiemer's drug Aduhelm (discussed in my previous note), several setbacks developing anti-depressive drugs with Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) and antisense oligonucleotide drug candidates with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and during the last quarter, according to Biogen's Head of Development Priya Singhal, speaking on the Q2 call with analysts, "three mid-stage programs based on readouts"

This may help to explain why, as I pointed out in my last note, two companies which drive a similar volume of revenues - Vertex (VRTX) - $9.8bn revenues in 2023, and Regeneron (REGN), $13.1bn of revenues in 2023 - merit market caps of and $121bn and $127bn respectively, while Biogen's market cap is $29bn (at the time of writing).

Another reason is that Biogen's strength has traditionally been its multiple sclerosis drug franchise, but several of its biggest selling drugs within this division - Tecfidera, Tysabri, and to a lesser extent, Plegridy - have lost their patent protection, and are experiencing revenue declines. The MS division's revenues fell from >$8.5bn in 2019, to "only" $4.7bn last year. Vumerity, Tecfidera's long-term replacement, showed strong early growth after its approval in 2020, but has lost a little momentum, and may struggle to achieve "blockbuster" (>$1bn per annum) sales.

As Biogen's CEO Chris Viehbacher put it on the Q2 2024 earnings call with analysts:

18 months ago, we were a company that had been declining for four years in revenue and profit. And we have been working pretty tirelessly for the last 18 months to really turn that around and create a new future for ourselves.

Key to Bigen's future is its second approved drug to treat Alzheimer's, lecanemab, marketed and sold as Leqembi. Biogen and Eisai are development and commercial partners on Leqembi, just as they were on Aduhelm, but while Aduhelm's clinical data and adverse safety profile undermined its commercial appeal, Leqembi's pivotal study:

demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction of decline from baseline to 18 months on the primary endpoint, the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes score, compared to placebo. Statistically significant differences between treatment groups were also demonstrated on all secondary endpoints, which included the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale Cognitive Subscale 14, and the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Activities of Daily Living Scale for Mild Cognitive Impairment.

From a safety perspective, Leqembi is associated with instances of amyloid related imagining abnormalities ("ARIA"), or brain swelling, just as Aduhelm was, but the risk can be mitigated somewhat with regular MRI scans, and the FDA has been prepared to grant approval to Alzheimer's Disease drugs that meet its surrogate endpoint of amyloid beta (the "sticky" clumps of protein that accumulate in AD patient's brains) reduction.

Leqembi has received its full approval from the FDA, as has Eli Lilly's donanemab - marketed and sold as Kisunla - which has a similar mechanism of action ("MoA") to Leqembi. In donanemab's pivotal study "participants treated with Kisunla had up to a 39% lower risk of progressing to the next clinical stage of disease than those taking placebo".

Eisai - which earns 60% of Leqembi revenues and profits, with Biogen claiming the remaining 40% - recently shared estimates that Leqembi would drive revenues of ~$2bn per annum in 2026, and to >$8.5bn by 2032, by which time >3m patients globally will be eligible for treatment with the drug.

If these forecasts are accurate then Lecanemab may earn ~$3.5bn of revenues per annum by early next decade, which would just about off-set losses from the MS division, by my calculation.

This could be a challenging figure for Biogen to get to, however. The drug looks unlikely to be approved in Europe, after the European Medicines Agency recommended it be refused authorisation in the region, although it has been approved in China, Japan, Israel, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

One analyst on the Q2 earnings call suggested that"

survey work we've done recently with neurologists and Alzheimer's specialists has kind of indicated maybe a less favorable view of the risk/benefit and cost/benefit ratios for LEQEMBI in recent quarters. And I guess we're starting to see some feedback from docs also questioning the amyloid hypothesis as a whole.

This is in keeping with the negative reaction to Aduhelm, which only ever made $300k of sales, however Eisai has revealed that revenues from Leqembi in Q1 2024 were ~$425m, up >200% from Q4 2023. The competition with Kisunla could even be a positive for Biogen, as it may drive awareness, and more a positive view of anti-amyloid drugs as whole. Either way, the reality is that Leqembi sales figures is, and will continue to be one of the most imporant metrics influencing the value of Biogen's business, for years to come.

Other Areas Of Note In Q2 - Rare Disease, Neuromuscular, Biosimilars, Royalty / Manufacturing Revenue

If we take a look at product by product performance across the first six months of 2024, versus 2023, the picture is somewhat mixed. MS division revenues were down by just over $100m, with Tedfidera sales holding up reasonably well, and Vumerity sales climbing slightly, albeit perhaps not by as quite as much as management and Wall Street may have hoped.

Biogen 6-month sales 2024 versus 2023 (earnings presentation)

The rare disease division has been boosted by sales of Skyclarys, a drug to treat Freidreich's Ataxia acquired via Biogen's $7.3bn buyout of Reata Pharmaceuticals in July last year, which has helped offset a decline in Spinal Muscular Atrophy therapy Spinraza revenues of >$100m year-on-year.

The drug still has lengthy patent protection so will be a breadwinner for Biogen for years to come, however revenues from ALS therapy Qalsody, developed with Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) remain negligible.

Meanwhile, the biosimilar division is also struggling somewhat for growth. The division includes biosimilars indicated for Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, and Advanced Macular Degeneration (a form of eye disease).

Recently approved Opuviz is a biosimilar for Regeneron's >$8bn per annum selling wet AMD therapy Eylea, and while my modelling suggests biosimilar could be a >$2bn per annum revenue division by 2030, Biogen has been speculating about its future - on the earnings call, Biogen's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") told analysts:

I wanted to provide a brief update regarding the strategic review of our biosimilars business. After a comprehensive review of potential externalization options compared to retaining the business, we believe that the best value for shareholders going forward is to retain the business within our portfolio and to optimize the business with an aim to maximize profitability.

Reading between the lines, it may be that Biogen was keen to offload its biosimilars division, but was unable to find a suitable buyer.

Biogen revenues - royalties and manufacturing (earnings presentation)

As we can see above, Biogen's royalties from Swiss Pharma giant Roche's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) sales of Ocrevus, an MS therapy, grew marginally year-on-year, while royalties from sales of other products declined. Contract manufacturing revenues also declined significantly year-on-year, despite the addition of leqembi product manufacturing to this division.

Finally, within the neuromuscular division, Zurzuvae has made a decent start in the indication of post-partum depresion, however when approving the drug in September last year, the FDA simultaneously rejected Biogen and Sage Therapeutic's application for approval in Major Depressive Disorder ("MDD"), a far larger indication.

Product Pipeline, Finances, Guidance For 2024

Within Biogen's existing portfolio, it is arguably tricky to identify the sales growth opportunities that could drive meaningful share price and valuation upside, therefore it is worth studying the pipeline to see if there are any major future revenue contributors here.

Biogen product pipeline (earnings presentation)

As we can see, there is a further Alzheimer's therapy - BIIB080 - targeting tau, a recognised alternative target to amyloid beta, in Phase 2 studies. On the Q2 earnings call, Head of Development Singhal had this to say on the candidate:

Based on the encouraging data from the Phase 1b study, we have now implemented a protocol amendment for the ongoing Phase 2 CELIA study with the aim of accelerating a potential proof-of-concept outcome. We are excited that this amendment, combined with the robust enrollment trends observed to date, may enable a readout in 2026.

BIIB122, directed against Parkinson's, is an intriguing opportunity, as is new MS therapy BIIB091, and pain therapeutic cemdomespib, part of the Reata acquisition. With Biogen's mid-to-late stage clinical study success rate relatively low, however, nothing can taken for granted, and even if these therapies are approved I would rate the peak revenue opportunity as not much more than $1.5bn across all drugs.

Attention then turns to Felzartamab in Kidney Disease - a multi-billion dollar market. The drug's Phase 2 study results were described as "unprecedented" in Biogen's earnings presentation, with 81% antibody mediated rejection ("AMR") resolution at week 24, versus 24% for placebo, and "mild to moderate" treatment emergent adverse events ("TEAEs"), with no treatment discontinuations.

Biogen says Felzartamab "has the potential to be a non-chronic treatment option in IgAN", with "durable efficacy out to 24 months", which is an encouraging sign, with the caveat that kidney disease therapies have a high rate of late-stage failure.

The drug was acquired via Biogen's $1.8bn acquisition of Human Immunology Biosciences ("HI-Bio") - one of CEO Chris Viehbacher's first M&A moves - and bolsters an immunology pipeline that also includes anti-CD40L antibody dapirolizumab pegol in phase 3 studies for systemic lupus erythematosus ("SLE") and anti-BDCA2 antibody litifilimab, in a phase 3 for SLE, and phase 2 for cutaneous lupus erythematosus ("CLE"). In my modelling, I have three assets pegged for a potential >$3bn worth in peak revenues.

In terms of its finances, Biogen boasts $1.9bn in cash, and $4.4bn of net debt, which is low for a Pharma of Biogen's size - most "Big Pharma" companies carry plenty of debt on their balance sheets. The company generated $592m of free cash flow in Q2 alone - the flipside of targeting hard-to-treat diseases is that drugs that are successfully approved drive high profit margins - Biogen's operating profit margin in Q2 2024 was an impressive 39%.

Finally, turning to guidance, Biogen raised guidance slightly when announcing Q2 earnings, to $15.75 - $16.25 per share - growth of 9% annually at the midpoint - with revenues expected to grow by a "low single digit percentage", and operating income expected "to grow at a mid-to-high-teen percentage".

Concluding Thoughts - Am I Upholding My "Buy" Rating On Biogen Stock Following Q2 Earnings?

I have ended my analysis on a positive - Biogen's impressive profit margins, which from a shareholder's perspective, may be the best aspect of the company' recent performance. Unfortunately, Biogen is not a dividend payer, so shareholders are somewhat reliant on upward share price movement. Share repurchases were not mentioned on the Q2 earnings call.

After a "trough" year in 2023, - and in 2022 and 2021, for that matter, Biogen is finally guiding for revenue growth again, and if we consider the forward price to sales ratio of ~3x, and forward price to earnings ratio of ~12.5, Biogen sits well below the average for the Pharma sector, and therefore, I remain positive on the stock.

My modelling suggests Biogen could target revenues of ~$17bn by 2030, and thanks to its outstanding profitability, my discounted cash flow analysis sets a price target of >$330 per share. Admittedly, Biogen stock has only traded >$330 once before, shortly after Aduhelm's approval in 2021, and my analysis assumes all pipeline candidates are approved and make some kind of revenues contribution, so such a target - in the short-to-medium term at least - is likely unrealistic.

That almost certainly will not happen, but there are enough "shots on goal" in play to suggest that the Pharma, whose relatively new CEO is beginning to put his stamp on the company, reducing costs and ponying up >$1.8bn to buyout HI-Bio - has solid growth potential, despite the downbeat long-term assessment for the MS division.

For the next few quarters, all eyes will be on Leqembi, and rightly so - the drug's performance will have the single greatest effect on Biogen's valuation. Eisai and Biogen are working on an intravenous of the drug, which would be more palatable for patients, while recent long-term data shared by Eisai has been encouraging - 3-year data shows "continued clinical benefit with longer duration LEQEMBI treatment", and as well as intravenous, a move to treat earlier stage AD patients may open up a more substantial revenue stream.

Away from Leqembi, the supporting cast of product and pipeline assets, while being flawed in some way, likely offers up enough promise to help Biogen move away from where its sits today, with its share price trading at its lowest value in a decade.

If I were holding Biogen stock, I would believe that this could be the bottom for Biogen stock. Because effective CNS disease treatment is so hard to achieve, I would not call Biogen stock a "steal" at current price, but there are enough positives, hopefully discusses in this post, to suggest that the longer-term outlook for investors is positive.