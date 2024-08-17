fongfong2

Introduction

Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), the leading superapp and the so-called Uber of Southeast Asia, just reported Q2 earnings that missed Revenue estimates and EPS that was in line with expectations.

The stock sold off by more than 7% following the news.

After looking through the earnings report, I realized that while there were some disappointing numbers, there were certainly no red flags.

I think investors overreacted to the news headline that growth is slowing down, but if we just dig a little deeper, we can find a lot of good things in the report that could keep us from losing perspective.

So in this article, I want to go over the negatives of the report. Then, we'll look at the more positive aspects of the report, followed by some of the things investors might have missed or ignored.

The Bad: Clouded by FX Headwinds

Let's start with the bad.

The thing that spooked a lot of investors this recent quarter, in my opinion, was the growth slowdown.

In Q2, Grab generated Revenue of $664M, up only 17% YoY, and as you can see, growth continued to slow down quarter after quarter. To make matters worse, Grab missed Revenue estimates by $12M.

On-Demand GMV was $4.4B, growing 13% YoY, which slowed down by 5pp. Breaking it down further, Deliveries and Mobility GMV were $2.9B and $1.6B, respectively, which slowed down to 9% YoY and 20% YoY growth, respectively.

Deliveries and Mobility Revenue were $356M and $247M, respectively, which grew by 11% YoY and 19% YoY, respectively — again, a material slowdown from the prior quarter. On the bright side, Financial Services Revenue growth remains robust at 54% YoY.

Moreover, Grab saw YoY and QoQ growth in Total Incentives, which negatively impacted Revenue. (Revenue = GMV x Comission Rate - Incentives). In Q2, Total Incentives was $452M, which increased 8% YoY and 9% QoQ. Total Incentives as a % of GMV was 10.2%, increasing 40 basis points QoQ.

Per management, the increase in Total Incentives was due to the recent launch of new products as shown below, so the ramp in incentives was intended to support these launches and get customers to use these features. But moving forward, management expects higher-earnings products like Priority Deliveries and Advanced Booking "to get more traction in the second half because they were launched only very recently", which should boost Revenue and GMV.

For now, slowing Revenue growth and higher incentives led to a decline in Segment Adjusted EBITDA sequentially, which was $148M in Q2. Segment Adjusted EBITDA as a % of GMV was 3.3%, down 30bps QoQ.

While Segment Adjusted EBITDA improved on a YoY basis, investors were too focused on QoQ trends and were quick to conclude that there must be something fundamentally wrong with the business.

So there you have it, the bad(s): 1) slowing growth, 2) higher incentives, and 3) lower margins. Again, this was due to new product launches and product mix — NOT competition, as management emphasized multiple times.

However, there is one more reason for Grab's underperformance — and it's the most impactful one. The main reason why Grab fell short of expectation was due to foreign exchange headwinds as Southeast Asian currencies weakened against the US dollar.

With that in mind, if we compare Grab's reported growth rates versus constant currency growth rates, Grab actually posted excellent growth numbers. In other words, Grab's underlying business remains solid and growth remains robust.

It's just that Grab's numbers are clouded by FX headwinds.

And that is why management did not raise guidance and instead, kept both their Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance unchanged.

FY2024 Revenue is still expected to be $2.70B to $2.75B, up 14% to 17% YoY, which assumes about a 3.5pp currency headwind to total YoY growth.

is still expected to be $2.70B to $2.75B, up 14% to 17% YoY, which assumes about a 3.5pp currency headwind to total YoY growth. FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to be $250M to $270M.

The markets were clearly hoping for a solid quarter with strong growth, robust margins, and a guidance raise.

But unfortunately, FX headwinds lowered Grab's results.

But fortunately, it was just that, FX headwinds.

If not for FX impacts, Grab would have blown estimates out of the water.

So as you can see, there's nothing particularly wrong or problematic with the underlying business.

In fact, it's doing better than ever.

The Good: Breaking Records

Let's get to the good part.

In Q2, On-Demand GMV reached $4.4B, which is an all-time high for the company. This was driven by higher On-Demand transactions and On-Demand Monthly Transacting Users (MTU), which grew 22% YoY and 19% YoY, respectively.

On aggregate, Grab ended the quarter with a record-high 40.9M MTUs, up 17% YoY. On a QoQ basis, Grab added 2.4M MTUs, the highest number since Q1 of 2022. This was driven by:

The increased adoption of Saver Deliveries , which now makes up 28% of Deliveries transactions, up from 10% a year ago. Saver Deliveries offers users a lower delivery fee in exchange for a longer delivery time, so the increased affordability is attracting a lot of users to the platform — 15% of new Deliveries MTUs join the platform through Saver Deliveries.

, which now makes up 28% of Deliveries transactions, up from 10% a year ago. Saver Deliveries offers users a lower delivery fee in exchange for a longer delivery time, so the increased affordability is attracting a lot of users to the platform — 15% of new Deliveries MTUs join the platform through Saver Deliveries. Strong growth in Mobility MTUs , which grew 26% YoY in Q2, as Grab rolled out new affordable products. For instance, 14% of new Group MTUs joined the platform through Saver transport rides, which offers users more affordable ride-hailing options in exchange for longer wait times and lower vehicle quality. Grab also relaunched its two-wheel ride-hailing offering, Move It, in the Philippines, which contributed to a 92% YoY increase in Mobility MTUs in the country.

, which grew 26% YoY in Q2, as Grab rolled out new affordable products. For instance, 14% of new Group MTUs joined the platform through Saver transport rides, which offers users more affordable ride-hailing options in exchange for longer wait times and lower vehicle quality. Grab also relaunched its two-wheel ride-hailing offering, Move It, in the Philippines, which contributed to a 92% YoY increase in Mobility MTUs in the country. The recent launches of GXS Bank in Singapore, GXBank in Malaysia, and Superbank in Indonesia also drove user growth. In less than a year since its launch, GXBank has over 750K deposit customers and more than 500K debit cardholders in July. In less than two months since its launch, Superbank has more than 1M deposit customers in August.

The main theme here is affordability, which has resonated with a lot of users, driving robust MTU growth.

The biggest driver was the push for affordability. So we specifically made this decision to use our scale to drive affordability and that's allowed us to attract new users to the platform. ... So this was an intentional strategy. We flagged it at the start of this year and we talked about the new product launches that would underpin it, and we're delighted that we are seeing the MTU increase. In our view, this is a leading indicator for future revenue and profitability growth. So we think it's a good investment for us to make for shareholders. (COO Alex Hungate — Grab FY2024 Q2 Earnings Call)

Not only that but the increased affordability and Group MTUs are driving much higher engagement levels within the platform. For instance:

In the Deliveries segment, the increased adoption of Group Orders — which allows multiple users to add food items to a shared cart as well as save on delivery fees — saw checkout sizes that were 2x higher than non-Group Orders.

segment, the increased adoption of Group Orders — which allows multiple users to add food items to a shared cart as well as save on delivery fees — saw checkout sizes that were 2x higher than non-Group Orders. In the Mobility segment, transaction volumes surged by 38% YoY with average transaction per Mobility MTU up 9% YoY. In particular, Saver transport users transact more on the platform with an average order frequency that is 1.9x higher than non-Saver users.

segment, transaction volumes surged by 38% YoY with average transaction per Mobility MTU up 9% YoY. In particular, Saver transport users transact more on the platform with an average order frequency that is 1.9x higher than non-Saver users. In the Financial Services segment, Digibank Deposits grew 52% QoQ to $730M, Total Loans Disbursed grew 43% YoY to $500M, and Total Loan Portfolio Outstanding grew 71% YoY to $397M. Grab's Financial Services segment continues to grow rapidly as it drives "financial inclusion across the region".

Furthermore, there's evidence of cross-selling opportunities, which could result in powerful network effects as the company scales further.

For one, 8% of MTUs who joined the platform through Saver transport rides were cross-sold to Food Deliveries.

In addition, management observed that over 80% of Digibank customers were also Grab app users.

GrabUnlimited — which is a subscription program that offers benefits to users across Grab's three segments — also hit a new all-time high in Q2.

As users adopt more of Grab's products, the platform becomes increasingly sticky, thus solidifying the Grab ecosystem.

This should drive robust sales and earnings growth for years to come. We already saw how strong topline growth has been on a constant currency basis. On the profitability front, we're also seeing massive improvements.

As you can see below, all of Grab's profit lines have improved substantially on a YoY basis.

Yes, Grab is still unprofitable on a GAAP basis with a Net Income of $(68)M, representing a Net Margin of (10)%. However, margins are trending in the right direction, and as the company scales further, Grab should turn GAAP profitable soon.

It's also worth pointing out that Grab delivered its 10th straight quarter of Adjusted EBITDA improvement, despite investing in new products and dealing with heavy FX headwinds — that is real evidence of strong operating leverage.

More importantly, Grab also turned cash flow positive in Q2, with an Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $36M, which is a record for the company. (We look at Adjusted FCF instead of the traditional FCF metric as it removes cash flow impacts from its banking business).

So as you can see, despite FX headwinds and a challenging macro environment, Grab continues to break record after record. As a summary, the following metrics hit record highs in Q2:

Revenue

Group MTUs

On-Demand MTUs

On-Demand GMV

Deliveries GMV

Mobility GMV

Loans

Loans Disbursed

Customer Deposits

Gross Profit

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted FCF

And the best thing is... it's about the get even better.

The Ignored: Better Days Ahead

While management left FY2024 guidance unchanged, they do expect sequential topline and bottom-line growth as well as an acceleration of growth beyond 2024:

As we look ahead to the second half of 2024, we expect to drive sequential On-Demand GMV and group adjusted EBITDA growth. We will continue to innovate and expand our product offerings across our platform to serve new users while improving the loyalty and engagement among our existing users. We expect revenue growth to accelerate beyond 2024 as such initiatives, along with the new contributions from the banks and advertising, both ramping up as they scale. (CFO Peter Oey — Grab FY2024 Q2 Earnings Call)

Also, keep in mind that management's FY2024 Revenue guidance includes about 3.5pp of FX headwind, and since the US dollar has been weakening over the past few months, we could expect results in the back half of the year to come in above management's guidance. They are also seeing a pick up in tourism in the region.

The good news is that so far this quarter, as you know, US dollar has weakened, I think around 4% quarter-to-date. So those headwinds from the second quarter are kind of turning into tailwinds for us here in the third quarter. (COO Alex Hungate — Grab FY2024 Q2 Earnings Call)

In addition, the company's cost-cutting initiatives are turning out better than anticipated. Management now expects Regional Corporate Costs to be down YoY, an improvement from their prior guidance of flat YoY.

As a result, management now expects Adjusted FCF to be positive for FY2024. Considering that Adjusted FCF was $(63)M in the first half of the year, that means Grab is expected to generate at least $64M of Adjusted FCF in the back half of the year. Furthermore, "working capital in the second half is traditionally much more positive than the first half" so we should see better Adjusted FCF profiles moving forward.

In terms of Adjusted EBITDA Margin by segment, management still expects material improvement over the long run, with the Financial Services segment turning profitable no later than 2026.

Overall, we remain committed to achieve our long-term segment adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 9% plus for Mobility and 4% plus for Deliveries. And for the banks to breakeven by no later than the end of 2026, while at the same time also investing in new growth initiatives strategically across the business. (CFO Peter Oey — Grab FY2024 Q2 Earnings Call)

What's also exciting is the growth of Grab's advertising platform — in Q2, self-serve monthly active advertisers grew 56% YoY to 168K while spending 26% more YoY on average. As the advertising platform scales, this should translate to high-margin Revenue for the company.

Revenue generated from our advertising business as a percentage of Deliveries GMV was 1.5% in the second quarter, recovering back to fourth quarter 2023 penetration levels despite the latter typically being the seasonally strongest quarter for advertising. From here, we see plenty of headroom for advertising penetration to grow further. (COO Alex Hungate — Grab FY2024 Q2 Earnings Call)

This quarter's results may fall short of expectations — but investors are ignoring something more important: the future of the company.

And based on management's remarks, the company's future looks brighter than ever.

Valuation: 40% Net Cash

As of Q2, Grab has a Net Cash position of $5.3B. To put that into perspective, that is more than 40% of the company's current Market Cap of $12.4B. And considering that the company is becoming more profitable and more cash-flow generative with each passing quarter, I think a 40% Net Cash position just illustrates how undervalued the company is right now.

Grab stock is also trading at its lowest valuation multiple ever, at just 3.2x its Revenue, so from a historical standpoint, Grab stock is trading at its cheapest valuation yet.

Data by YCharts

Analysts have an average price target of $4.69 for Grab stock, which represents an upside potential of 48%.

This is close to my base-case price target of $4.83 — lowered from my previous price target of $6.44.

The reason for my downward revision was due to lower growth estimates. I felt that I may have been too aggressive with my estimates so I want to be extra conservative here. I have also lowered my Perpetual Growth Rate estimate from 3.0% to 2.5% and increased the Discount Rate from 10% to 12%.

This allows for a wider margin of safety.

Even with all these changes, I still think Grab stock is undervalued with a 52% upside potential over the next twelve months.

Risks

Competition : Nothing new here, but intensified competition and heavy incentives will distort Grab's financials in the near term. Longer-term, however, I believe Grab will emerge as the winner, given its durable brand, network effects, switching costs, cost advantages, and efficient scale moats.

: Nothing new here, but intensified competition and heavy incentives will distort Grab's financials in the near term. Longer-term, however, I believe Grab will emerge as the winner, given its durable brand, network effects, switching costs, cost advantages, and efficient scale moats. Unprofitability : Grab remains unprofitable and may remain so in the next few quarters, which may mean limited upside until then.

: Grab remains unprofitable and may remain so in the next few quarters, which may mean limited upside until then. Regulation: Grab holds a substantial leadership position in both Deliveries and Mobility, which means that the company is a frequent target of regulatory watchdogs in Southeast Asia. Any negative regulatory developments may put additional pressure on the stock.

Thesis

Investors were not fond of Grab's lackluster growth in Q2, particularly with its more mature segments, namely Deliveries and Mobility.

Fortunately, this was not due to any company-specific problem but rather, due to FX headwinds, which is purely external. Without FX pressures, Grab would have easily beaten estimates and guidance.

Even so, Grab maintains strong and improving fundamentals, producing record numbers in the process.

Management also expects momentum to build up in the second half of the year with growth set to accelerate beyond 2024.

At 40% Net Cash, 3.2x its Revenue, and 70% below its SPAC price, Grab remains a generational buy.