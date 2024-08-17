British American Tobacco: New Categories Segment Shows Promise

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • After a decline in 2023 and sluggishness in the first half of 2024, BTI's price has picked up impressive pace recently, with 22% YTD gains.
  • This can be attributed to progress on its new categories segment, with marketing authorisation received for its Vuse vapes and the segment's rising contribution to financials.
  • At the same time, the market multiples still indicate further upside and the dividend yield looks good too.

Woman smokes disposable vape cigarette while talking on smart phone

LordHenriVoton/E+ via Getty Images

My last article on the Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarette brands’ owner British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) (OTCPK:BTAFF) was titled “Slow And Steady Progress Likely”. BTI has definitely seen steady progress

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
2.83K Followers

Manika is a macroeconomist with over 20 years of experience in industries including investment management, stock broking, investment banking. She also runs the profile Long Term Tips [LTT], which focuses on the generational opportunity in the green economy. Her investing group, Green Growth Giants, takes the theme a step further from LTT with a deeper dive into opportunities presented by the segment.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
BTAFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News