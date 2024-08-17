Hiroshi Watanabe

I have been covering Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) since December, 2023, when I issued first article on this BDC that was relatively bearish. The main drivers behind my conservative view on HRZN were related to the following factors:

Significant premium over NAV.

Business model that is based on VC-type funding instead of more conservative BDC models, which provide capital to already well-established and durable companies.

High leverage that is above the sector average.

Deteriorating dynamics at the non-accrual end.

Since the publication of this thesis, HRZN has underperformed the broader BDC market by a notable margin.

In fact, after HRZN released its Q1, 2024 earnings report, I made a follow-up article on the case, where the conclusion remained unchanged - i.e., HRZN offered still an unfavorable risk and reward profile, which actually continued to deteriorate as the Q1, 2024 financials declined across the board (e.g., lower NII, reduced NAV and stagnating portfolio size).

Now, relatively recently HRZN circulated Q2, 2024 earnings report, which, in my opinion, carries the same messages, giving no meaningful reasons for changing the stance from conservative to bullish.

Thesis review

The financial performance of Q2, 2024 came in at a weaker level than in the prior quarter. While in the absolute figures, the data looks strong enough to cover the dividend, if we assess the financial from the rate of change perspective, we will arrive at a rather pessimistic conclusion.

In Q2, 2024, HRZN generated investment income of $26 million compared to $28 million in the prior year period. On a per share basis, the investment income landed at $0.36, which translated a huge drop relative to Q2, 2023 period, when the result was $0.54 per share. Granted, this is not a surprise that there is so notable difference as similar dynamics were already observed in the prior quarter, and even in Q4, 2023 data points. However, what is important to note here is that compared to the prior quarter, the investment income per share metric continued to decline (i.e., from $0.38 per share to $0.36 per share). As a result of this subpar performance, aggressive distribution profile and fair value adjustments, the NAV per share has declined from $9.65 in Q1, 2024 to $9.12 now.

Part of this is explained by higher cost base, which has been driven higher primarily by more expensive financing costs (the effects from debt rollovers, and not higher amount of outstanding borrowings).

However, the most important element that has imposed a considerable downward pressure on HRZN's performance is the reduction in both portfolio size and new investment yields.

During the quarter, the portfolio size continued to shrink as the incremental originations were more than offset by the organic repayments. In Q2, 2024, HRZN funded four debt investments at $11 million, whereas the loan repayment activity amounted to $34 million. On top of this, the Management also commented that right after Q2, 2024 period, it had received a request on an additional prepayment of $30 million, which is massive in the context of the entire H1, 2024 amount of new fundings.

There are multiple reasons that have lead to such statistics, but the main ones are related to the inactive M&A markets, interest rate unpredictability and very slow IPO market. In the recent earnings call, Jerry Michaud - President - provided a nice color on this specific dynamic as well as indicated a relatively depressed picture going forward:

The most challenging issue in the venture ecosystem right now is a significant lack of exit opportunities with VC-backed tech and life science companies. Limited Partners and VC funds are not getting capital returned and are very reluctant to invest more in venture capital funds. According to PitchBook, VC funds are presently managing or have access to approximately $1.2 trillion of LP capital. While there have been a few outsized exits over the last 12 months, they are not reflective of the overall market and do not move the needle on the enormous backlog of the VC-backed companies that would like to find an exit. While valuations have declined significantly over the past 24 months they have not yet created excitement or momentum on the M&A and IPO front until the M&A and IPO markets truly open up for VC backed companies, the rest of the VC ecosystem, including investments in capital raising will be somewhat muted.

Moreover, the yield levels on the new investment front continue to be lower than what HRZN currently holds in its overall portfolio. For instance, the onboarding yields for Q2, 2024 landed at 13.7%, which is roughly 220 basis points below the overall portfolio level yield. While this is indeed an attractive result in the context of what other BDC peers have been able to access, it implies a gradual convergence for portfolio yields to a lower level, which, in turn, will continue to create a drag on the investment income per share.

Turning to the balance sheet, HRZN's leverage profile is still significantly above the sector average. As of Q2, 2024, HRZN had a debt to equity of 1.36x, which is ~18% above the sector average and indicative of an elevated financial risk from the absolute perspective.

Finally, we have to be mindful of the potential upside risks that could trigger either a positive share price reaction or at least render the return trajectory stable. First, HRZN continues to trade at a premium over NAV (P/NAV of ~ 1.24x), which implies that the Management has the luxury to issue new shares in an accretive manner for the existing shareholders. From this capital HRZN could theoretically pay down the debt, and fund new investments opportunities once they arise. Second, HRZN continues hold several equity investments and warrants in the portfolio that provide a decent upside potential, when the deal activity comes back to a more normalized level. Plus, these specific investments are not captured by the interest income component, thereby underestimating the embedded potential for HRZN to cover the dividend. Third, it would be fair to assume that at least some part of the capital markets activity will re-emerge once the FED decides on first material interest rate cuts.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, Horizon Technology Finance continues to carry unfavorable risk and reward profile, where considering Q2, 2024 financials the picture has gone from bad to worse.

The underlying reason for this is simple and could be captured by the combination of the following elements:

Price to NAV premium of ~ 34%.

Leverage that is significantly above the sector average.

Strong momentum in declining investment income per share generation.

Unfavorable return prospects driven by spread compression and shrinking portfolio size.

Dividend coverage of ~109%, which leaves very minimal margin of safety.

In fact, given so minimal dividend coverage and the underlying strength in the trajectory of decreasing investment income per share, my assumption is that HRZN will have to revisit it dividend end of 2024 or early 2025.

Given the aforementioned aspects, I remain pessimistic on Horizon Technology Finance financial performance going forward.