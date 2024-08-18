One Better-Than-Expected Quarter Doesn't Solve Ericsson's Problems

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.9K Followers

Summary

  • Ericsson posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with revenue declining 7% but beating expectations, driven by a 5G licensing deal that boosted revenue and margins.
  • North American revenue growth is a positive, but guidance suggests that there isn't any fundamental shift underway toward meaningful new deployments.
  • The long-term outlook for Ericsson remains weak, with low single-digit revenue growth and modest operating leverage potential; unless drivers like midband 5G and IIoT really deliver, M&A may be necessary.
  • I can make an argument for Ericsson shares trading as high as $9, but there's also a bear case that could send them back to $5 or below, and weak long-term growth prospects are a real issue.

Ercisson group head office

Roland Magnusson

Credit where it’s due – Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) (OTCPK:ERIXF) posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and the stock responded, rising about 17% since my last update and outperforming Nokia (NOK) and Ciena (CIEN).

While that makes my

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.9K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIEN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ERIC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ERIC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ERIC
--
ERIXF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News