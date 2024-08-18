AnsonLu/iStock via Getty Images

Pagaya (NASDAQ:PGY) has just released its second quarter results, which were mixed, with some results above expectations and others below. In addition, two important announcements will have a very positive impact on the company's future:

1) The signing of a forward flow agreement (FFA) for up to $1 billion and a one-year term (extendable to more years) with Castlelake.

2) The partnership with a top 5 US bank.

As we have commented, the results have been mixed, with some very good ones:

-Quarterly revenues of $250M ($239M expected) with a growth of 28% compared to the same quarter of last year, 2023.

-Adjusted EBITDA of $50M (for the first time the psychological barrier of $50M is surpassed)

-Net operating cash flow of $29M (very good growth rate of this parameter as a result of the very good evolution of the business)

On the negative side, we find the data of net losses -$75M, and adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS that have been lower than expected (+$0.10 and -$1.04 respectively). In this sense, the losses derived from the adjustment of the assets on the balance sheet to fair value (-$58M) seem to be the main reason for this result. These assets held on the balance sheet are loans originated by Pagaya's AI algorithm that, by legal requirement, must be kept on Pagaya's balance sheet (a minimum of 5% of the total originated). Some of these loans may incur losses resulting from defaults, forcing Pagaya to provision part or all of the credit amount. According to the company, these losses have been originated by old loans that have a much higher default rate than loans granted more recently. The highest peak of defaults on loans granted by Pagaya occurred in 2021, and according to the company, this default rate has continued to decline since then. In fact, according to the company, the default rate has dropped by 40% compared to the peak in 2021. The most obvious proof of this fact is that for the first time, a credit rating agency has recently rated a Pagaya ABS (asset-backed securities) issue as triple A (AAA), the highest possible credit rating. This clearly shows that the loans granted through Pagaya's AI application are of increasingly better quality. Therefore, I do not consider the losses derived from the adjustment of the value of the assets on the balance sheet to be a serious problem, since they will most likely be reduced in the coming quarters thanks to the amortization of those loans granted in 2021 (personal loans granted by Pagaya have an average life of between 3 and 4 years), and the consequent decrease in the default rate.

On the other hand, the company aims to reduce the percentage of asset retention held on the balance sheet to 2%-3% (legal minimum 5%). To achieve this goal, they will use, among other financial instruments, the FFA of up to $1B recently signed with Castlelake, thanks to which they will remove part of the risk originated by Pagaya from the balance sheet. Furthermore, Pagaya aims to become profitable and net cash flow positive by next year 2025. Therefore, these Q2 2024 results show that the business is going exceptionally well, with constantly growing revenues, new alliances that will help to further increase the growth rate of network volume and revenues, a very important FFA agreement of up to $1B over 12 months (most likely to be extended) that will allow to reduce Pagaya's liquidity risk (the big thesis of the bears so far) and net results that, although negative, will end up being positive thanks to the good growth rate of revenues for the coming quarters and the reduction of losses from assets retained on the balance sheet.

In my last article, Pagaya: Financial Uncertainty Causes An Attractive Entry Opportunity, I stated that the financial uncertainties arising from the company's initial public offering last March had caused a collapse in the share price and a great opportunity to enter Pagaya. Back then, the shares were trading around $10. Now, around $12.20 (an increase of 22% in value), I think Pagaya is in a much better position than then, with revenues growing at higher than expected levels and liquidity risk that has been drastically reduced thanks to the FFA agreement of up to $1 billion with Castlelake.

The only trump card for the bears now is the net loss generated in the second quarter ($75 million), losses that, as we have already seen, have been largely due to the adjustment of the value of the loans retained on the balance sheet. With the substantial improvement in the credit quality of the loans granted by Pagaya's AI algorithm (AAA credit rating on the latest ABS issues), these losses are expected to be significantly reduced in the coming quarters. In this regard, it is worth remembering that Pagaya modified its AI algorithm a few months ago by tightening the requirements for loan applicants (annual income over $120,000, etc.) so that only the best and most solvent would be approved for loans. These adjustments have most likely led to a substantial improvement in credit quality and the subsequent AAA rating of the latest ABS issues.

Following the publication of the results, the share price fell by 20% in the following two sessions to a low of $11.75, possibly due to retail sales that were expecting a strong revaluation after the announcement of the FFA, and as it did not happen. In addition, the net loss figure ($75M) may have scared some retail investors. In any case, and as I have already commented, I consider that the results are very good, and this price drop offers a good opportunity for new investors or for old ones to accumulate more.

With a current MC of less than 900 million dollars and an estimated annual adjusted EBITDA of 200 million dollars for the current year 2024, Pagaya is currently valued in the market at just under 4 times its annual EBITDA. A reasonable ratio would be in a range between 10 and 20, which suggests that the revaluation potential of Pagaya shares would be X3 with concerning current prices, which would give us a prudent potential target price of 38 dollars.

Losses due to the adjustment of the valuation of assets held on the balance sheet: Pagaya's last pending task

Of the results offered by Pagaya in this second quarter, the only one that I liked the least (I suppose, like everyone else) was the net loss ($75M). These losses come mainly from personal loans held on Pagaya's balance sheet. It is worth remembering here that Pagaya originates loans through its lending partners (US-Bank, etc.) and funds them immediately thanks to the investor platform where they are financed by issuers of debt securities (ABS). These ABS issues are rated according to their credit quality in several tranches. The best tranches are sold more easily, which means a higher return for Pagaya due to the lower interest rate paid to investors. Recently, one of these best tranches was rated AAA by a risk rating agency. The worst tranches are sold with a lower return for Pagaya because the investor demands a higher rate of return to cover the higher risk. Regulations require that at least 5% of the issues be held on Pagaya's balance sheet. Therefore, every quarter, Pagaya retains just over 5% of all loans raised (5% of what was issued through ABS and the loans that have not been issued).

Thus, on Pagaya's balance sheet, the amount of loans retained has been growing quarter by quarter due to the good performance of the business.

I have calculated the % of losses concerning the total loans held on the balance sheet in the last quarters. As can be seen in the following table, the % presented in Q2 2024 (6.27%) has not been the highest in recent quarters:

2Q 2024 1Q 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Assets held in balance 909M$ 892M$ 714M$ 665M$ 558M$ 504M$ 463M$ 443M$ Losses in assets held in balance $57M $27M $18M $38M $10M $68M $9M $11M % Losses/Assets in the balance 6.27% 3% 2.5% 5.71% 1.80% 13.49% 1.94% 2.48% Click to enlarge

Prepared by author with data from company filings

If we look at the % on-balance sheet loans/losses of another fintech company with a similar business model to Pagaya in Q2, for example, Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) we have:

Loss on personal loans on balance sheet: $90M

Loans on the balance sheet: $1.15B

% on-balance sheet loans/losses: 7.78%

Upstart has a higher % on-balance sheet loans/losses in Q2 than Pagaya (7.78%>6.27%) and this has not been a detriment to the company, quite the contrary, Upstarts' market cap is more than 3x that of Pagaya with worse business multiples (revenue, loss, etc.).

What can we expect from these losses in the coming quarters?

We have several data to be able to affirm that these losses will most likely tend to decrease in the future:

1) The company stated a few months ago that they had modified the AI ​​algorithm to tighten the requirements for personal loan applicants to increase their solvency (minimum annual income of $120,000, etc.).

2) Pagaya states in the Q2ER that the default rate has decreased by 40% since its peak in 2021.

3) AAA credit rating for the first time on one of the latest ABS issues.

4) The rating agency KBRA in a recent statement maintains the credit rating of 30 ABS issues and has improved the rating of 16 ABS issues by Pagaya.

5) On the other hand, the assets held on Pagaya's balance sheet will increase quarterly as a result of the evolution of the business. This factor directly affects losses because the greater the business volume, the more loans held on the balance sheet and the more expected losses due to default. In any case, and thanks to the goal of reducing the % of risk retention on the balance sheet to 2%-3%, it is expected that the assets that will enter the balance sheet can be offset, so the overall effect will be a reduction in losses.

Profitable: A goal to be achieved next year 2025

As we have already mentioned above, Pagaya expects to achieve positive net profits next year 2025. To do so, it is very important to maintain a good pace of revenue growth, increase margins, and on the other hand, reduce the % of asset retention on the balance sheet.

Regarding the first factor, I think it is very easy thanks to the very good evolution of revenues so far, with year-on-year growth rates above 30%. In addition, thanks to the multiple strategic alliances that it has signed with financial institutions and large banks, US bank and recently another US top-5, the business volume will tend to increase at high growth rates. Total business volume for 2024 is expected to be approximately $10 billion, and the medium-term target is to reach $25 billion.

Regarding margins, Pagaya reported a record Fee Revenue Less Production Costs (“FRLPC”) of 4.2% this second quarter. The target now for 2024 is to achieve an average FRLPC of between 3.5% and 4.5%.

As stated in the Q2CC:

Record fare revenue less production costs (“FRLPC”) of $97 million increased 49% year-over-year and is now at an annual run rate of approximately $400 million. FRLPC as a percentage of network volume improved 84 basis points year-over-year to 4.2%, exceeding 4% for the first time in our history as a public company.

This increase in the FRLPC margin demonstrates an increase in efficiency in business development. After implementing the AI ​​algorithm in the different lending entities, economies of scale are created over time that allow cost savings. This translates into an increase in efficiency, and therefore, in margins. This Q2 quarter has reached a record of 4.2%, and it will most likely increase progressively in the coming quarters. I believe that this year 2024 it will be possible to reach 4.5% as an annual average.

As for the gross margin, it also shows a clear positive trend, reaching 42% this second quarter.

The following table shows the evolution of the gross margin, with a clear positive trend:

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 2023 2022 Revenue from fees $250,344 $237,004$ $772,814 $685,414 Production costs 145,602 $144,881 $508,944 $451,084 Gross Profit $104,742 $92,123 $263,870 $234,330 Gross Margins 42% 39% 34% 34% Click to enlarge

Source: Author

Finally, regarding the reduction of the % of asset retention on the balance sheet, Pagaya aims to reduce it to 2%-3% in the coming quarters. This target is very important both to be profitable and to achieve a positive net cash flow. The company is confident that it can achieve this thanks to the recently signed financing agreements (FFA, etc.) and the upcoming agreements that are expected to be signed. With the FFA of up to $1 billion signed, part of the risk is transferred to Castlelake. It is also intended to use other financing instruments thanks to which the retention risk is shared with the counterparty.

Pagaya share valuation: 4x EBITDA

Pagaya is trading at current prices at just over 4 times the expected adjusted EBITDA for the current year 2024 ($200 million). This is really a real bargain. More importantly, Pagaya has raised its EBITDA guidance for the current year 2024 twice (Q1 and Q2). It should be noted that at the current pace of revenue and margin growth, Adjusted EBITDA for next year 2025 will likely rise strongly, so the stock's upside potential is large. We could say, without exaggeration, that at current prices Pagaya has an upside potential of at least x3, which would put the target price at approximately $38.

Risks

As with any company, Pagaya is not without risks.

As we have already mentioned above, reducing the % of risk retention on the balance sheet is critical, and there is a risk that in the coming quarters, Pagaya will fail to reach the 2%-3% target, which would make it difficult to achieve the target of positive net profit and positive net cash flow.

Another possible risk would be that Pagaya will soon make an offering to finance the recent purchase of Theorem Technology. Pagaya has not provided much information on this matter, and the purchase price has been mentioned in several tens of millions of $.

Another possible risk is that the losses due to loans held on the balance sheet do not decrease in the coming quarters, which would weigh down the income statement and make it difficult to achieve the positive net profit target.

Conclusion

Pagaya has recently published its results for the second quarter of 2024. These are mixed results, with revenues, business volume and adjusted EBITDA above expectations, but with higher-than expected net losses ($75 million). Losses on loans held on the balance sheet have been one of the reasons for these negative results. On the other hand, 2 very important milestones have been announced: the signing of an FFA of up to $1 billion with Castlelake and the signing of another partnership with a top-5 bank.

The company continues to manage the business excellently with an exceptional turnover and continues to build a good foundation for strong growth in the future by signing numerous strategic alliances with lenders, banks, etc.

Pagaya aims to achieve positive net profit and positive net cash flow by 2025. To achieve this, its strategy consists of continuing to sign commercial alliances with lenders to achieve ever-increasing turnover, reducing the % of asset retention on the balance sheet to 2%-3% thanks to various financing instruments (FFA, etc.), increasing margins by reducing costs thanks to economies of scale generated over time in the different processes, etc.

The share price has fallen by approximately 20% in 3 days after the publication of the results, probably for several reasons:

Retail investors were waiting for the FFA announcement to sell after a possible rally that had not occurred.

Investors, despite the good data on the progress of the business, the income and the signatures of the FFA and the agreement with the top-5 banks, have not looked favorably at the data of net losses ($75M).

I do not consider this data of losses on assets on the balance sheet to be very important because Pagaya has stated that these losses come mainly from old personal loans where there was a maximum peak delinquency rate. Bad loans have fallen by 40% since then. In addition, Pagaya is aware that it has to reduce the % of asset retention through various financial instruments.

The macroeconomic environment will help thanks to the very probable lowering of interest rates that the Fed will apply next September. This will mark a turning point in monetary policy, starting a new cycle of rate cuts that will last one or two years. This lower-rate environment will benefit Pagaya through lower financing costs, etc.

With an MC of around $900 million, Pagaya has very low valuation parameters and huge upside potential. I expect the stock price to triple by next year 2025.