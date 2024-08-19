PM Images

At the time, many investors thought the impacts of the pandemic would cripple the economy and the stock market for a longer duration of time than they did. While some industries rebounded much quicker than others, many will look back on the early days of the pandemic and wish they had put more capital to work. I certainly didn't catch Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) at the bottom, but in 2022, I paid as much as $114.61 and as little as $89.32 when I was building my position in what I consider the best mall REIT in the market. My cost basis is $100.69, and I am currently up 55.62% on my initial investment without including the dividends. I have reinvested each dividend and generated 15.75% of my original investment through SPG's quarterly dividend. After collecting 9 dividends, I am up 75.98% on my investment, and I have no intention on exiting this investment anytime soon. SPG's dividend is almost back to where it was pre-pandemic, and shares have finally gotten back to their pre-pandemic levels. I'm still bullish on SPG as they proved their relevancy once again in Q2 2024. I believe that there is still value to be unlocked and that shares of SPG will continue to appreciate in a lower-rate environment.

Following up on my previous article about Simon Property Group

Since my last article about SPG, which I wrote on June 7th (can be read here), shares of SPG have appreciated by 3.23%. This is slightly less than the S&P 500's change of 3.88%. In that article, I had discussed why I was still bullish after going through the Q1 2024 results, and I believe Q2 vindicated my investment thesis. I will discuss why I am bullish on SPG despite being up over 75% on my original investment, as occupancy and base minimum rent per Sq foot continue to increase. I believe that SPG still looks attractive compared to its peers and that management will continue to reward shareholders through a dividend growth program as the years progress. There are some risk factors to consider, but based on what I am seeing, e-commerce isn't cannibalizing the Class-A mall sector.

Risks to investing in Simon Property Group

While I am bullish on SPG, and quality real estate is often looked at as a flight to safety, there are real risks to investing in SPG. It's inevitable that another recession will occur, the real question is when. As technology continues to advance and companies look for ways to improve their margins, layoffs are always part of the conversation. Mastercard (MA) is the latest company to announce that they're planning a global reduction in force, which could impact up to 3% of their employees. If a recession occurs as more companies reduce their labor forces, it could create a more dramatic economic slowdown that could impact many companies that rent space from SPG. Physical footprints are expensive as there are many costs, in addition to rent, that a company incurs from payroll to liability insurance. In a recessionary environment where less income is generated, shopping for items that aren't necessities will likely take a hit. This could cause the trend in SPG's occupancy levels to decline and impact their top and bottom line. SPG could also find themselves in a situation where they are forced to reposition their rents and offer their clients a lower rate to resign expiring leases. There is also a risk that e-commerce increases its rate of penetration into the physical good space as more stores opt to operate a distribution operation rather than selling goods from a physical location. I am bullish on SPG and feel they have a moat around their business, but these are some risks to consider.

Simon Property Group flexed its muscles in Q2 and gave me several reasons to remain bullish on my investment thesis

SPG is one of my favorite REITs, and it is not because my investment is doing well. There are 2 SPG properties within 30 miles of me, and every time I go to Roosevelt Field it's packed. Roosevelt Field has been a center for experiences that expand well beyond shopping for decades. I don't subscribe to the idea that humans will live 100% of their lives behind their technology products, and while e-commerce has made shopping more efficient in some respects, there are many reasons to visit a Class-A mall. From catching a movie to dining at Seasons 52 or The Capital Grille, there are many additional reasons for individuals to visit SPG's locations. There has been a narrative about brick-and-mortar locations being on the decline since before the pandemic, and once the pandemic occurred and e-commerce became normalized, these viewpoints continued to be echoed.

I have been following SPG since before I started my position, and their occupancy rate is the main reason I have remained bullish. Over the past 5 ½ years, SPG's occupancy rate never dipped below 90%, as it bottomed at 90.80% in Q1 2021. SPG's occupancy level hovered between 94.4% and 95.1% pre-pandemic, and throughout what felt like a retail apocalypse, SPG's leases never went into the 80% range. I have charted SPG's occupancy rate since Q1 2019, and SPG experienced a V-shaped recovery in occupancies while maintaining a level that exceeded its pre-pandemic levels for the past 12 months. Over the past several years, SPG has established a pattern where occupancy will drop off a bit in Q1 after the holiday surge in Q4, then gradually increase in Q2 – Q4. In Q2 2024, the trend continued as SPG signed more than 1,400 leases for approximately 4.8 million sq feet. The best statistic, in my opinion, is that 30% of SPG's leasing activity is derived from new deals. This is a testament to how strong SPG's properties are and the relevancy of human interaction and creating experiences that expand beyond shopping.

The higher occupancy rates have helped SPG drive $1.46 billion of revenue to their top line in Q2, which was a 6.6% YoY increase. SPG was also able to deliver $$2.90 in funds from operations (FFO) per share to shareholders, which missed the street estimates of $2.94 but was still well above the quarterly dividend payout. There are 3 projects in their pipeline that I am excited about, which are the Tulsa Premium Outlets and the Northgate Station residential development. SPG just opened the Tulsa Premium Outlets on 8/15, a 338,000 sq foot location comprised of retail, amenities, experiences, and this location was 100% leased at the opened. I am excited for this particular project because SPG's minimum base rent per sq foot continues to increase and is well above pre-pandemic levels. Prior to the pandemic, the base minimum rent was hovering around $54.50 per sq foot and dipped below $54 in 2021. This important aspect was that the trajectory in minimum rent didn't continue to be lower, and just like occupancy rates, it recovered. Since dipping below $54 in 2021, SPG's minimum base rent has increased by 7.48% to $57.94. Opening the Tulsa Outlets at a 100% occupancy rate is welcomed news to me, as this will provide additional revenue to SPG in the future. SPG is also opening a premium outlet center in South Korea this fall. In addition to the traditional retail footprint, SPG is expanding its portfolio in residential and has started construction on a new luxury residential development that will be located at the Northgate Station in Seattle. This will consist of 234 units and pave the way for a transformation in urban living as these homes will be in the heart of an array of activities within walking distance.

SPG is delivering a strong message to the street and its shareholders in 2024 that everything is coming together, and physical retail is far from disappearing. I care about numbers, not opinions, and the numbers indicate that SPG is generating more revenue and profitability based on the metrics I look at. On a YoY basis, SPG's lease income in the first half of 2024 has increased by 4.6% or $115.27 million. This has helped revenue increase by $180.41 million (6.63%) to $2.9 billion in the first half of 2024. On a net level, the amount of net income attributable to shareholders grew by 30.59% to $1.23 billion, and the diluted net income on a per-share basis jumped 31.01% to $3.76. SPG was able to grow its FFO by 15.13% to $2.42 billion and its FFO per share by 14.95% to $6.46. SPG is guiding that they will produce at least $7.37 in net income and $12.80 in FFO per diluted share in 2024. These large amounts of profitability will allow SPG to continue developing new projects and growing its dividends.

SPG's dividend is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, as management just provided its 11th dividend increase since April of 2021. SPG reduced the quarterly dividend from $2.10 to $1.30 at the height of the pandemic, and it is now back at $2.05. SPG is paying $8.20 per share, which is a 5.23% yield. On the conference call, David Simon indicated that they will invest in the future to deliver growth across SPG's cash flow, FFO, and dividends. Prior to the pandemic, SPG had grown the quarterly dividend from $1.30 to $2.10 over a 5-year period, and I believe that the dividend increase would have continued if the pandemic hadn't occurred. Investors may not get multiple dividend increases throughout the year, but I believe that annual dividend increases will be a normal occurrence, as the $8.20 dividend is less than 65% of the projected FFO in 2024.

Simon Property Group still looks attractive after appreciating by 35.54% over the past year

While shares of SPG have increased by more than a third of their value over the past year, I still believe that their shares are undervalued. I compared their profitability metrics against Realty Income (O), NNN REIT (NNN), Kimco Realty (KIM), Federal Realty Trust (FRT), and Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) and how SPG compares to this peer group may surprise some investors.

SPG trades at 12.23 times its FFO per share, compared to a peer group average of 14.69. SPG had the lowest price to FFO in the peer group, while FRT and ADC both exceeded a 16.50 price to FFO. When I looked at how each company traded based on their EBITDA, SPG had the 2nd lowest valuation at 11.96 times, while the peer group averaged 12.83 times. I think SPG can still see modest share appreciation without the valuation looking stretched against its peer group.

It doesn't look like SPG is taking on too much debt compared to its peers to facilitate its top and bottom-line growth. SPG trades at a 5.75 times its net debt to EBITDA, which is under the peer group average of 6.02 times. The low end of the range is 5.62, and SPG looks to be building its portfolio without taking on excess levels of debt compared to the EBITDA it produces.

From an income perspective, SPG is at the top end of the range as they are generating a 5.23% dividend yield while the peer group average is 4.67%. SPG also has a 1.56x FFO coverage ratio on its dividend. Today, SPG comes with the 2nd largest yield and the 2nd largest dividend coverage ratio in its peer group. In an environment where the risk-free rate of return will be declining, this could look very attractive to new investors and even current investors looking to add more income to income-producing assets.

Conclusion

I think SPG is one of the best-run REITs, and even after the recent rally, shares are still undervalued. I think the idea that physical brick and mortar retail locations are a thing of the past has been disproven time and time again. SPG is operating top-tier class A malls that provide an outlet for human interaction and an array of experiences. As occupancy rates and the base price for rent per sq foot continue to rise, I believe that SPG will be able to grow its top and bottom line. SPG is also offering a new revenue stream to consider because if the Northgate project is a success, we could see SPG build more luxury accommodations within their existing and future development projects and diversify their revenue mix even further. I think SPG will get a bounce from a Fed rate cut, and that shares will continue higher, as shares look as if they are still trading at a discount compared to their peer group.