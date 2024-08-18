Mihajlo Maricic/iStock via Getty Images

Jackson Hole Economic Symposium 2024

The upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium contrasts with last year’s event from an interest rate policy standpoint. In 2023, the S&P 500 (SP500) traded at the 4,300 level ahead of the event. The theme last year was “Structural Shifts in the Global Economy.” Back then, the Bureau of Labor Statistics posted strong employment data. Fed Chair Powell expected rate hikes would take time to work against high levels of inflation in rent. In addition, core PCE inflation of around 4% was above the Fed’s 2.0% target.

Ahead of this year’s Symposium that will be held on August 22 – 24, 2024, the S&P 500 index will open at 5,554.25. This is 29% higher than last year. The stock market’s strong performance suggests that few investors expect the Fed to panic. That would include an emergency rate cut after Japan’s stock market fell on Aug. 6, 2024.

The topic of this week’s economy policy symposium is "Reassessing the Effectiveness and Transmission of Monetary Policy." What should investors expect Fed Chair Powell to say?

Remarks Beyond Inflation

Investors should expect Fed Chair Powell to briefly mention that monetary policy is working its way through the economic system. He will mention that the core PCE of 2.6% in June 2024 continues a downward trend. However, the index’s drop from 2.8% in March 2024 is small. Powell may mention that the consumer price index trended generally lower in the last 12 months. However, CPI rose between January 2024 to March. That delayed the Fed from lowering interest rates throughout this year.

Powell may praise the effectiveness of monetary policy in lowering the price of new and used vehicles. Still, automotive firms like Ford (F), Stellantis (STLA), and General Motors (GM) continue to offer high-end vehicles. After car loan rates rose, people could not afford them. Once dealers capitulate by cutting prices, the CPI figures will fall further.

The Fed Chair may not address the ongoing inflationary pressures in goods more important than vehicles: shelter. Shelter inflation increased by 0.4% in July, after falling for two consecutive months. It is up by 5.1% in the last year.

On Saturday, August 17, changes to real estate commissions to agents will go into effect. Instead of sellers paying 6% in commission, buyers must negotiate their agent’s fees before they start viewing homes. This antitrust litigation settlement might lower the overall transaction costs of buying a home. Consumers would benefit further if the government reduced the fees that home inspectors, banks, and real estate lawyers charged.

Banking Stability

The Symposium will reassess the effectiveness of monetary policy. This may include re-evaluating the Fed’s proposal to increase bank capital requirements. Bloomberg reported that Fed Chair Powell met with CEO’s of JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Bank of America (BAC). Year-to-date, shares of those banks are up by between 8.78% in the case of Morgan Stanley and by 25.79% for JPMorgan.

JPM stock has a strong industry rank, despite trading at a premium valuation. If the Fed increased capital requirements, it might hurt JPMorgan stock’s momentum the most.

Citi scored the best on valuation, as shown in the scores above. Bank of America scores the best on profitability with an A+.

Impact on Non-US Country Banks

Symposium participants might address the impact of the Fed’s much anticipated 25 bps rate cut next month on foreign central banks. Japan’s Black Friday moment comes to mind. When markets speculated that the Fed would not change rates, the Yen fell to levels not seen in nearly three decades.

The Bank of Japan responded by defending its currency by raising interest rates. This led to a yen carry trade unwinding, followed by the Nikkei falling by 12.4%. Fortunately, the Bank of Japan wants to avoid another round of panicked selling. Thanks, partly to the yen strengthening, the bank will slow its pace of rate hikes.

Your Takeaway

Powell’s participation at Jackson Hole will capture business news headlines this week. Markets will listen intently to his commentary on July’s job and inflation reports. The Fed Chair previously said that favorably slowing inflation and a cooling labor market would let the Central Bank cut rates in September.

The event comes at a crucial time. Cisco Systems (CSCO) cut 7% of its staff after posting fiscal Q4 results. Intel (INTC) cut 15% of its staff. Unfortunately, job cuts are not limited to California and the technology sector. Mastercard (MA) is reportedly cutting 3% of its staff globally.