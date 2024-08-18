Diy13

Emergent BioSolutions Overview

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) has faced challenging circumstances, yet it is strongly positioned as an important player in public health. Earlier this year, I explored the high-risk, high-reward potential of EBS and its strategic turnaround efforts. Since then, significant strides have been made with its flagship product, NARCAN, which is central to the fight against the opioid crisis. Additionally, ACAM2000’s potential expanded indication approval for monkeypox in Q3 2024 could be the inflection point for the company. While my previous concerns remain, I also reckon the upside potential has increased due to these macro events. Therefore, I believe it’s fair to upgrade EBS to a speculative “buy” for investors who understand the embedded execution and biotech risks.

NARCAN and Monkeypox: Business Overview

Earlier this year, I wrote about Emergent BioSolutions' high-risk, high-reward potential. At the time, I focused on its ongoing strategic turnaround efforts. Since then, EBS has made important strides. The company remains a key player in public health, developing treatments for opioid overdoses, infectious disease vaccines, and biothreat medicines. Currently, the company's flagship product is NARCAN (Naloxone), a nasal spray for opioid overdoses in the US and Canada. EBS’s strategy is to maintain and expand the use of Naloxone as a crucial tool in fighting the opioid crisis. This medicine is essential for reducing overdose deaths, especially those linked to fentanyl.

Source: Q2 2024 Financial Results Update. August 6, 2024.

Nevertheless, the main factor influencing EBS's recent stock rally likely is its submission for European approval of its smallpox vaccine, ACAM2000. This vaccine also has potential implications for the monkeypox outbreak. ACAM2000 was intended originally as a smallpox vaccine that immunizes people at high risk of infection. Although it wasn’t originally designed for monkeypox, it could also be effective for this indication. Since ACAM2000 is already FDA-approved for smallpox, it has a well-documented safety profile, which improves its chances of being approved for monkeypox.

Source: Q2 2024 Financial Results Update. August 6, 2024.

Unsurprisingly, EBS mentioned a favorable contract option related to ACAM2000 for $99.9 million, aiming to supply the US Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) division. It’s worth highlighting that the company anticipates ACAM2000 labeling discussions with the FDA by Q3 2024. I believe investors are likely attracted to EBS due to this news. This renewed interest highlights EBS’s other compelling value drivers beyond this new potential monkeypox vaccine indication. As a result, the market has understandably regained confidence in EBS, especially after its recent supplemental Biologics License Application submission for ACAM2000 as a vaccine against monkeypox in November 2023.

For context, monkeypox, related to the variola virus that causes smallpox, was first detected outside Africa in a significant outbreak in 2022. This prompted the World Health Organization [WHO] to declare it a global public health emergency. The virus spreads through close contact, producing fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Other monkeypox vaccine developers include Bavarian Nordic BVNKF and Chimerix CMRX. On August 16, EBS’s stock jumped 18%. Similarly, Bavarian Nordic [BVNKF] stock rose 16% after submitting vaccine data to the European Medicines Agency [EMA] to support approval of its monkeypox/smallpox immunization for adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Source: TradingView.

Furthermore, EBS is aware of its potential new opportunities and highlighted certain products as future growth drivers in its recent Q2 2024 Update. Overall, EBS intends to focus on geographic expansion and new indications to improve its product impact and address emerging public health threats. Its primary objective remains to develop new formulations and packaging options for NARCAN. Management also mentioned a potential market expansion of CYFENDUS into new regions with new indications, such as pre-exposure prevention. However, ACAM2000 for monkeypox has become a primary focus. If monkeypox spreads significantly, there could be increased demand for ACAM2000, though this remains speculative.

While I hope the monkeypox emergency won’t worsen, EBS is undoubtedly well-positioned to benefit from it. It is also worth mentioning that increased investor attention is particularly beneficial for EBS. In my previous article, I observed that EBS had potential dilution risks. If the stock trades higher due to its potential new monkeypox indication, it could allow management to issue stock at a much more favorable valuation. This could aid its strategic turnaround by providing much-needed financing without major dilution. Furthermore, this strategic value could make EBS a potential takeover target, supporting its stock price.

Promising Turnaround: Favorable Odds

EBS was once a successful company but has faced challenges due to its overleveraged balance sheet and eroding margins. However, EBS has an extensive distribution network serving 18,000 entities such as local health departments, first responders, schools, and harm reduction organizations, including a new West Coast allocation center. Originally, EBS’s main value driver was NARCAN, which was launched as OTC in September 2023. EBS distributed NARCAN across 32,000 retailers to secure community access. At the time, EBS was also well-positioned to benefit from the fentanyl overdose pandemic in the US. NARCAN’s demand increased due to the ongoing opioid crisis.

Source: Q2 2024 Financial Results Update. August 6, 2024.

In fact, federal and state programs have allocated approximately $54 billion in funding for overdose and opioid-related programs over the next 10-15 years. Since the American Medical Association supports integrating Naloxone as part of emergency response infrastructure, it could become as vital as placing it next to defibrillators in public places. Theoretically, EBS is well-positioned to benefit from two well-defined and major US and world healthcare narratives.

The company’s Medical Countermeasures [MCM] portfolio is also relatively promising. In July 2024, EBS signed a $250 million contract modification with the US Government related to four key MCMs: CYFENDUS, ACAM2000, VIGIV, and BAT. These contract modifications are provided under existing 10-year contracts. The company highlighted that securing multiple contract modifications with the US Government demonstrates that EBS is a trusted biodefense partner. These contracts strengthen EBS's position in public health and may have implications for its broader role in addressing infectious diseases, including monkeypox.

As for CYFENDUS, this is a two-dose anthrax vaccine used for post-exposure prophylaxis in adults 18 and older. The contract modification to supply CYFENDUS to the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority [BARDA] is valued at $30 million. Additionally, EBS was awarded two new contract options to supply ASPR with VIGIV and BAT. VIGIV is Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous [human], used to mitigate complications that may arise from smallpox vaccination in some individuals. BAT is Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent, used to treat symptomatic botulism caused by seven serotypes of the toxin in adult and pediatric patients. Botulinum neurotoxins can cause life-threatening paralysis.

Improving Picture: EBS Stock Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, EBS has a market cap of $568.2 million, making it a relatively small biotech. Its balance sheet holds $67.9 million in cash and equivalents against $415.2 million in current debt. In total, its financial debt amounts to $862.2 million. Therefore, the stock has a sizeable enterprise value of $1.4 billion. Also, its book value is $386.3 million, implying a P/B multiple of 1.5. For comparison, its sector’s median P/B is 2.4, so EBS seems cheap from that angle. However, the company’s sizeable debt and relatively low cash reserves remain a concern that can’t be ignored.

Source: Q2 2024 Financial Results Update. August 6, 2024.

In its latest earnings call, executives guided to up to $1.1 billion in revenues for 2024. This would price EBS at an EV/Sales multiple of 1.3. This also seems undervalued compared to its sector’s median EV/Sales ratio of 3.8. Nevertheless, I estimate its latest quarterly cash burn was $42.9 million, suggesting an alarmingly short cash runway of 1.6 quarters. I previously leaned neutral on EBS because I believe it’s almost inevitable that EBS will need an additional capital raise. However, I imagine the company has an improved macro picture that should help it restructure its debt and potentially raise additional capital on reasonable terms.

If EBS theoretically raised another $100.0 million and restructured its debt to mature in another five years, this should support its turnaround efforts. For context, the company paid $23.6 million in net interest expenses in Q2 2024 alone. Hypothetically, if this expense decreased after refinancing the debt over a longer timeframe, it could alleviate its cash burn and extend its runway. This, coupled with a potential equity raise, improving margins, and favorable secular tailwinds, could lead to a successful turnaround. After all, if monkeypox worsens worldwide, EBS is perfectly positioned to profit from it. So, the market might be receptive to EBS raising additional financing and restructuring its balance sheet, given these improved circumstances.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, EBS remains relatively speculative, as monkeypox isn’t guaranteed to become a major worldwide issue. Yet, I think this could be a turning point for EBS, giving management the necessary ingredients to execute its turnaround efforts successfully. My previous article noted that its turnaround could unlock considerable shareholder value, but I was skeptical about its success odds due to high financing requirements. I also imagined debt holders or other financing alternatives would be reticent about offering favorable refinancing terms.

Source: World Health Organization.

Additionally, the latest quarterly results seemed mixed, with margins still a concern and revenues declining QoQ and YoY. These concerns remain, but the improving secular tailwinds and recent developments now suggest a more favorable outlook. EBS is at an inflection point, and while the risks remain, the increased upside potential merits a rating upgrade if its turnaround efforts start to pay off.

Speculative “Buy”: Conclusion

Overall, investor attention has been renewed, and the company’s potential new monkeypox indication tipped the scales in favor of EBS. In theory, if EBS's vaccine receives authorization by Q4 2024, it could positively impact shareholder value in the near term. This could provide a much-needed window to restructure its debt and raise additional financing at favorable terms. As such, I think it’s fair to reevaluate my thesis on EBS, which is why I rate it a sound speculative “buy” for investors who understand the underlying execution and biotech risks.