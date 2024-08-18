tomch

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA, NASDAQ:PARAA) continues to waste a golden opportunity in the video streaming market. The stock trades at a deep discount, yet management is too focused on a merger and shrinking the business. My investment thesis is more Neutral on the stock, with the upside potential fading.

Source: Finviz

Savings Only Go So Far

Paramount just started a layoff of 15% of the workforce in a plan to cut $500 million in costs, as part of a $2 billion cost efficiency plan with the Skydance Media deal. In addition, the media company is closing the Paramount Television Studios and merging operations into CBS Studios.

The move comes as Paramount reported Q2'24 revenues missed by a very wide margin.

Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.41.

Revenue of $6.81B (-10.6% YoY) misses by $430M.

The business is under extreme pressure, with the TV Media segment down 11% YoY, but still the largest segment at $4.3 billion in quarterly revenue. The Filmed Entertainment division was equally weak, while the DTC streaming service only grew 13% to $1.9 billion.

Source: Paramount Q2'24 presentation

Despite the weak top line, Paramount did boost adjusted OIBDA in the quarter to $867 million, leading to an adjusted EPS of $0.54. The adjusted profits measure is up 61% for the first six months of the year, reaching $1.85 billion.

In theory, Paramount could further boost adjusted OBIDA profits by $125 million per quarter following the layoff of 2,000 employees. Though, what naturally happens is that the business sinks with reduced spending.

Merger Pain

Paramount is going full speed ahead with the Skydance Media merger, though the go-shop period doesn't end until this week. Class B shareholders are not very pleased with the valuation, especially with the stock worth only $8 billion

A big part of the purpose of the company pursuing a merger is to gain more scale to compete with the bigger media companies. The problem with the planned $500 million in cost cuts, and over $2 billion in cost synergies as part of the Skydance deal, is the lack of focus on building a thriving business in the process.

As the ice cube melts, the ice cube only gets smaller. Once a business starts shrinking, the business faces a difficult time of reversing the melting.

The Strategic Plan is focused on transforming the streaming segment and accelerating profitability via the costs cuts, not so much expanding the subscriber base. Paramount needs more scale to compete in the segment, and the goal can't be to cut costs here.

The DTC business is a prime example of the melting ice cube. Paramount dramatically boosted the adjusted OIBDA to $26 million in Q2 from a large loss last year. In the process, the revenue growth rate plunged to only 13% from a clip of 40% last Q2.

Paramount is financially better now, but the subscription business only grew sales by $143 million YoY, limiting the upside going forward. The company shrunk expenses via lower costs for marketing and content, helping to boost profits in the short term, but again, the overall ice cube is now much smaller.

The Skydance Media deal does nothing to alter the melting business view. Even the pro forma targets of Paramount only have revenues growing at a 1% to 2% clip through 2027 to reach $33.5 billion.

Source: Paramount/Skydance merger prevention

The combined company forecasts a big jump in adjusted OIBDA to $3.4 billion in 2025 and growing to $4.5 billion in 2027. All of these gains come from the projected $2.0 billion in cost efficiencies, which don't always work out in the media sector with melting businesses.

So despite the promises of the growing Skydance business, the small scale can't turn Paramount back into a growth story. In addition, Paramount is paying a reasonable valuation of 10.5x 2025 EV/EBITDA targets, but the media company is using a cheap currency in the process, which is why most companies don't engage in mergers with beaten down stocks.

The stock has gotten a slight bump from a potential bid from Seagram heir Edgar Bronfman Jr. The 45-day go-shop period around Skydance's deal is set to expire August 21, giving Bronfman until Thursday while needing $400 million in cash in order to pay a breakup fee.

Any new deal still appears highly unlikely, with Shari Redstone preferring the structure of the Skydance deal. Redstone gets to cash out her shares at $23 and the Paramount name remains in place for legacy purposes.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Paramount Global faces a melting business, and the Skydance Media deal does nothing to resolve the negative scenario. Investors can possibly cash out some shares at $15, or maybe a last-minute deal will boost the offer price, but the latter appears highly unlikely.

Until the business plan is about profitable growth, the stock is a value trap. Between likely shareholder lawsuits, on top of the one from Mario Gabelli of Gabelli Funds, and merger integration issues, management will face huge distractions further complicating the growth story and pushing the melting ice cube thesis.