Does August's Rollercoaster Change Anything For Stocks?

As summer's time grows shorter, stocks have quickly swung between moments of extreme fear and greed. Only a month ago, the bull market roared to near valuation extremes only experienced in 1999 and 2021. Suddenly, some investors started to question the logic. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) made headlines for offloading roughly $100 billion worth of Apple stock this year, most of it coming in the last 3 months after the world's largest company rallied about 40% in 3 months on vague rumors of the company's potential AI endeavors. Large-cap U.S. stocks had skyrocketed since October of last year, and it wasn't entirely apparent where all the valuation-insensitive money was coming from. This month, we found out that at least some of it was coming from Japan as part of a massive carry trade. Asia-based traders covered bets made with borrowed funds en masse earlier this month, causing a crash in the Nikkei and a quick 3% jab to the S&P 500 (SPY). But after a brief bout of forced selling, the stock market storm has seemingly blown over.

Data by YCharts

Market Valuations Are Still Crazy: Place Your Bets

From my perspective, this brief episode of panic selling and the equally brief panic buying that happened afterward changed nothing for the long-term prospects for the economy and stock market. At the trough of the pullback, the multiple on the S&P 500 fell by about 2 turns, from somewhere around 24x to around 22x. And now the tiny discount in stocks has largely been erased by investors chasing the dip. My longtime readers are likely aware of my skepticism over AI and weight loss stocks, but this obscures the fact that there are still all kinds of companies trading for 30-50x earnings without much in the way of growth prospects. Chipotle (CMG) is still trading for 48x forward earnings after losing its star CEO to Starbucks (SBUX). In turn, Starbucks wasn't really cheap before the Brian Niccol trade, but now it's trading for 27x earnings with earnings estimates still being heavily revised lower. Usually, you're not buying a turnaround stock for 27x earnings! One of my favorite stocks to pick on is Costco (COST), now trading for an astounding 54x earnings without even 10% growth. Walmart (WMT) is trading for 30x.

I can't help but feel like Buffett and his disciples are taking a bunch of growth mutual funds to the cleaners by selling Apple at ~35x earnings and single-digit growth. If the stock market is a poker game, you certainly don't want to go out of your way to play a big pot against Berkshire. And why is Berkshire raising so much cash? They probably see exactly what you and I see, which is unemployment going up every month while assets still trade for loony prices. Passive investing changed the world for the better, but how far do you want to take it? If you were running a pension fund in Europe in the 2010s, would you load up on bonds paying -0.1% per year? Would you bet on SPAC funds during COVID when it was clear from reading the offering documents that the underwriting was rigged against you and the SEC was pumping out press releases to warn investors? Would you have paid enormous valuations for no-profit dot-com companies in 2000? Sometimes value is value, and a middle-schooler could figure out that the market prices are wrong. It's only after years of education that we can convince ourselves that 2+2=5.

Things are even crazier in speculative corners of the market. Right now, you could buy AutoNation (AN), Lithia Motors (LAD), and CarMax (KMX) combined for the market cap of used-car retailer Carvana (CVNA). Carvana insiders probably think this is as silly as I do– they're unloading their shares, helped by a hapless mainstream financial media that parrots whatever PR firms tell them to write about. It goes on and on as far as the eye can see, with pumped-up speculative stocks trading for insane valuations and blue chips trading for 30-50x with single-digit growth prospects. I remember in 2020 when Zoom (ZM) traded for a bigger market cap than Exxon Mobil (XOM)– obviously, these valuations didn't make any sense, especially after the vaccine was approved in November 2020. There are more. Wayfair (W) only made money in one year (2020) and sports a ~$6 billion market cap despite losing roughly $600 million per year. Various zombie airline stocks continue to vacuum up money from retail investors, and pretty much of the cannabis/sports betting/no revenue electric car companies are still trading. Even AMC Entertainment (AMC) is limping along with a ~2 billion market cap as its losses pile up. In a recession, all of these kinds of companies that don't make enough to pay their debts get washed out.

Meanwhile, you can pick up Toyota (TM) stock for less than 9x earnings. There's no need to get involved with junk-rated companies with high valuations. 13-Fs are always an interesting source of value, for example, Michael Burry picked up shares in Shift4 Payments (FOUR), Molina Healthcare (MOH), and Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP). I'm not endorsing any of these stocks without doing more research, but there is some value once you get out of the same ~100 stocks that the entire world has been chasing on momentum. Small-cap stocks (IJR) were undervalued last month, and they're still undervalued. Berkshire seems content with a 5.5% money market yield and isn't in a mood to chase. This intuitively seems like the right move. While the shifts in the market may have seemed big, effectively nothing has changed with the imbalances that have built up in the markets since COVID.

What's Next For The Economy?

I firmly believe that the business cycle has peaked. After the July nonfarm payrolls report came out and showed that the rate of unemployment has not only continued to rise but has accelerated, the pundits came out with all kinds of excuses. Among other things, they blamed Hurricane Beryl for the jobs miss, which has been statistically debunked by both the government and independent economists. I know this is a ridiculous excuse because I got hit by the eye of the storm– we were back in business in about 48 hours.

US Payrolls By State, July 2024 (Bloomberg)

Right now, we're broadly seeing job losses in areas that benefitted from COVID. Texas lost jobs in July (and did in June as well). New England and the outer suburbs of New York City are getting hit, as are broad swathes of the Midwest and West. New York City proper is gaining jobs as people who left during COVID continue to move back to the city. Anecdotally, I've been seeing/hearing this a ton. That's bad for lenders and investors because there's a massive amount of construction about to be completed in Texas, Florida, and other sunbelt states. In all, payrolls declined in 22 states in July as the economy continues to run out of steam. Overall, the economy is weakening and will continue to do so. Unemployment will likely rise another 0.1% to 0.2% this month in the US and other English-speaking countries (especially Canada, where my high-frequency data is showing the job market imploding). The US data also contests the narrative that immigration is the only thing driving the unemployment rate up because the job losses are occurring largely in Middle America rather than in gateway markets.

U.S. unemployment will likely peak at a level higher than in 2000, but less than in 2008. My best guess is that in the coming recession, unemployment will hit 8%+ in the US.

Data by YCharts

In September, the labor market story will likely repeat. Tons of capital was deployed into speculative/losing investments during the boom–we're paying the tab now that money isn't free. You probably won't get much of a warning from unemployment claims, one thing most people don't know about downturns is that the rise in unemployment tends to come mostly from a reduced rate of hiring, not from an explosion in layoffs. As legal and regulatory costs associated with layoffs have risen over time, I'd expect this to be increasingly true going forward, and that companies will decrease headcount by attrition and early retirement packages rather than with involuntary layoffs.

However, one place you might see a fair amount of layoffs is in construction and related industries, as we've already seen the cycle peak in construction in the US. This reinforces my view that unemployment will probably peak at a higher rate than it did in the early 2000s, when there wasn't a real estate bust to accompany the recession. Construction drives a lot of employment, and unemployment drives far more housing supply than construction ever could. This makes the real estate cycle highly self-reinforcing on the downside.

Data by YCharts

The general public probably is under the impression that these things don't happen anymore, but foreclosures are actually up about 40% annualized in the Houston metro. What happened? Thousands of households aren't able to afford their home loans after their teaser rates expired. We're seeing similar stories play out in other markets to a lesser degree. I have friends who are loan officers, and the debt-to-income ratios they tell me they see in Sunbelt markets (including California) are shocking. If you look at the broad macro data, you might be under the impression that Americans are less leveraged than they were in 2008. This is somewhat true, but what really happened is that the average American is much older now– overleveraged people in their 30s and 40s became people in their 50s and 60s with retirement shortfalls but far fewer explicit liabilities.

The amount of leverage in the system is more than most people realize, and it's probably going to be written about a lot in hindsight when this business cycle is over. Are we doomed? I don't think so, but some hard fiscal decisions are going to need to be made going forward. Taxes will go up, while real incomes will likely stay stagnant or go down somewhat. Unemployment will revert upward, and stock market valuations will return to sanity. A recent WSJ piece explored this a bit by comparing historical valuations and returns.

Stock Valuations Vs. Returns (WSJ)

Over a roughly 40-year sample, stocks returned close to 20% annualized when bought for panic-low 10x earnings and returned less than 0% when paying panic-high levels over 20x. We could look at different countries and time periods for a more representative sample, but if we're asking ourselves what happens historically when people pay these kinds of valuations for assets, the short answer is that they lose money. This is a very different situation from the latter part of the 2010s, when asset prices were a little elevated, and we could conclude that valuations were on the high side of normal and that expected returns might be mid-to-high single digits.

Bottom Line

Stocks have swung from panic selling to panic buying this month. It's somewhat of a sideshow, with volume on the low side and much of Wall Street on vacation until after Labor Day. However, the tectonic plates underneath the economy are moving, and we're going to get a clearer picture of what's happening with the economy in the coming months. I continue to feel like valuations being paid for all kinds of stocks are not sustainable. Long after the business cycle turns, I think there will be future business school classes about the silly valuations investors were paying during the 2023-2024 bull market.