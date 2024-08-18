Cheri Alguire

Hershey Stock: I Bought More

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been going through one of a year with the stock seeing a severe pullback that seems to have bottomed but still fatigues to climb back its way up. Even though analysts' expectations were very low for Hershey's Q2 earnings, the company reported a miss, with EPS 12.6% lower compared to the forecast. Nonetheless, the stock didn't plunge, perhaps thanks to the correct way Hershey's management has communicated with investors since late 2023, informing them a flat year was coming. When the company reported its Q4 and FY2023 results, its CEO Michele Buck admitted once again that the environment was tough for several reasons: not only consumers were pulling away from discretionary spending, but cocoa and sugar prices were soaring, putting further pressure on Hershey's margins.

I simply bought more shares and braced for impact. Don't get me wrong. I am not fond of losses or companies in trouble. But I like to see weak stock prices of healthy companies whose operations I believe to understand well and whose long-term trajectory seems headed in the right direction. Before buying Hershey, I had it on my watch list for over two years, thanks to its remarkable profitability metrics, which more than compensate for its slow growth.

However, even though the last report was a miss, the stock didn't trade down. This is because Hershey's stock is more correlated to cocoa, especially when cocoa goes up. We can see that for the past few months, cocoa has been trading down, even though it is still at sky-high prices. But this new direction of the commodity price has been welcomed by investors who gave a pass to the company's Q2 report. In addition, sugar has been retracing, too. This obviously helps Hershey as well. Not surprisingly, the Q&A session of the earnings call was focused mainly on cocoa prices.

At the end of Q1, Hershey was confident enough about its prospects that it surprised investors by hiking its dividend by 15%. This came without endangering the balance sheet and keeping the payout ratio below 50%. This meant: "Stick with us, and you will see free cash flow generation for many years to come".

Data by YCharts

Enough for the introduction. Let's crunch some financials and inspect Hershey's report.

The context to read Hershey's results

To do so, let's use a correct frame to assess its results. Over the past ten years, Hershey has delivered an organic revenue growth of 3.7%. Being a leader in scale and efficiency, its bottom line grows quicker than the top line: the average operating income growth has been 7%, EPS has grown 10% per year and, on average, FCF increased 11% per year. As a result, it is not shocking to see the company's TSR has been 14%. After all, earnings, FCF, and shareholder returns do drive the stock price up as they increase.

HSY 2024 Investor Presentation

I would never buy a company growing 3% annually without seeing double-digit EPS and FCF growth. Hershey's LT outlook sees net sales growth of 2% to 4% and EPS growth between 6% to 8%. It may not be the fastest-growing stock, but it fits my portfolio because of its stability and reliability. This is why I have bought the stock with high conviction since last October because rarely it falls so out of favor with the market.

Moreover, Hershey's profitability metrics usually see its gross profit margin hovering around 44% and its net income margin usually above 15%. Hershey's ROCE is often above 45% and ROTC usually stays above 15%. As we know, when a company is highly profitable and earns a high return on its capital, it can quickly accelerate its earnings growth.

With this in mind. Hershey has been striving to build and strengthen a faster-growth business with its Salty Snacks division. This year, Hershey announced that its SkinnyPop and Dot's Pretzels businesses are now among the company's top ten brands and make up over $860 million in retail sales. This is a great result in just a few years.

HSY 2024 Investor Presentation

The last thing to consider before looking at the report is the company's internal organization. Hershey has three main divisions: North America Confectionary, North America Salty Snacks, and International. The first two are the most important ones.

North America Confectionary sees Reese's as its leading brand and has benefitted from a long-term 4% annual growth of the chocolate segment in the area. Hershey is also targeting higher growth markets such as India, Brazil, and Mexico, where chocolate is forecasted to grow between 9% to 11% per year through 2026.

North America Salty Snacks will contribute to faster growth: popcorn and pretzels are growing faster than the snacking market (8.3% and 9.5% 5-yr CAGR respectively vs. 7.4% of the market). Thanks to Hershey's scale, SkinnyPop has compounded 12.5% annually over the last 5 years and Dot's Pretzels has delivered a 5-yr CAGR of 65.4%.

Hershey's Q2 Earnings

In Q2 2024, Hershey reported net sales just above $2 billion, a 16.7% YoY decrease. Net income was $180.9 million, or $0.89 per share, down 55.1% YoY. More in detail, North America Confectionary was down 20.7% to $1.58 billion, North America Salty Snacks increased by 6.4% to $290 million and International decreased by 8.9% to $205 million. This, once again, shows how the second segment is of utmost importance to Hershey's narrative, but it also proves that North America Confectionary is by far the largest business on which the whole performance of the company relies.

Hershey reported a gross margin of 40.2%. High, but for Hershey, it is actually a low number (a year ago the company reported 45.5%).

SG&A decreased 5.4% thanks to lower marketing expenses and cost management. This proves Hershey was not idle and tackled the issue of lower sales and higher input costs, especially regarding commodities.

So, the quarter was particularly bad. But if we zoom out and look at the first half of the year, we see the downturn much milder. North America Confectionary is down just 3.6%, Salty Snacks is up 4.2% and International is down 3.1%.

HSY Q2 Earnings Report

Why is that? Well, Hershey is a seasonal business, and it is sensitive to three main holidays: Easter, Halloween, and Christmas. This year, Easter fell in Q1 and as a result, Hershey's Q2 results reflect the missing input of this big holiday. However, this doesn't explain the whole picture and Michele Buck admitted that Q2 was characterized by consumers continuing to seek value options and reduce store trips.

So, the report wasn't great, to say the least. It wouldn't be strange to consider it awful. However, put it in the right picture and the situation seems to be under control, with the worst perhaps behind.

In fact, in Q3 and Q4 cocoa prices will be lower, and the seasonality will be favorable for Hershey. This is why Hershey still expects to report 2% net sales growth at the end of FY 2024 with EPS down 1% to 3%.

Probably, there won't be room to impress investors and ignite the stock up, but expectations are currently so low that another sell-off on upcoming earnings, as long as they report flat to sluggish growth, is unlikely.

What will probably draw investors to Hershey for a few quarters will be its dividend.

Here, we have good news. It is sustainable even with this current stagnating situation. Hershey's TTM FCF is, in fact, close to $1.4 billion. The company's TTM dividend payment is just over $1 billion. To this, we have to add a TTM buyback totaling $551 million. This means the company returned more than its FCF. But this could turn out to be good for shareholders because buying back shares at a depressed price is actually value accretive for a company aware of a temporary weakness which should, in any case, improve next year thanks to easier comparables.

This is why we heard the company stick to its new dividend policy of a payout of at least 50%. Moreover, Hershey's buyback program has still $470 million remaining before it is completed (1.2% of Hershey's market cap).

Hershey's valuation is considered steep by Seeking Alpha's Factor Grades: a D. After all, its growth is slow and headwinds are present. This makes many investors puzzled as to why Hershey is still trading at a 20+ PE. However, we should consider two offsetting forces: Hershey usually attracts long-term investors and this gives the stock a bit of stability; Hershey attracts because it can generate steady cash flows and, in this light, its FCF yield of 4.7% doesn't look as expensive as its PE ratio.

Conclusion

As I have tried to show, I am aware Hershey is facing a difficult situation. However, I am also aware that this seems a temporary challenge that Hershey should be able to overcome. The company's fundamentals are solid, and its internal re-organization with a new focus on Salty Snacks seems the right way to go to foster growth and keep rewarding its shareholders. As a result, I stick to my buy rating and consider Hershey one of the few stocks I have been willing to buy in the past year, when sky-high prices in the market have made it ever more difficult to find good deals.