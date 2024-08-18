Why Hershey's Current Struggles Are Sweet

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • Hershey is one of the few stocks I bought in the TTM.
  • Hershey stock has seen a severe pullback but may be bottoming out, with a focus on cocoa and sugar prices.
  • Despite a miss in Q2 earnings, Hershey's stock did not plunge, showing potential resilience in the face of challenges.
  • Hershey's long-term outlook remains stable, with a focus on profitability metrics, growth in the Salty Snacks division, and sustainable dividend payouts.

A candy store museum in Hershey, Pennsylvania

Cheri Alguire

Hershey Stock: I Bought More

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has been going through one of a year with the stock seeing a severe pullback that seems to have bottomed but still fatigues to climb back its

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.81K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HSY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News