Retire With Dividends: 2 Picks With Yields Up To 12%

The scary truth for most Americans is that they are woefully unprepared for retirement. You might see glowing headlines stating that the average American has $334,000 saved for retirement (only 1/3 of the usual goal of $1 million). Yet, when we consider that "average" is a simple tally of everyone's savings divided by the number of people. This means that mega-savers are skewing that average greatly. The median saving is $86,900. Median means that half of Americans have fewer savings than this, while the other half must have significantly more, making it a better metric to analyze.

The horrors don't abate here. If you plan to use the classic 4% withdrawal rule - withdrawing 4% of your portfolio value at retirement every year, adjusted for inflation, you'd be collecting a minuscule $3,476 per year (assuming you have saved that median of $86,900).

This is why our unique Income Method can make a massive difference in your retirement outlook. Instead of withdrawing 4%, we build a portfolio targeting an average yield of 9-10%, providing you at minimum double the income of the 4% withdrawal rule, all while never deducting principal value to live off of. This way, you can retire off of dividends and distributions, not off of your built-up nest egg, regardless of its size.

If you've got $86,900 saved, you can generate $7,821 to $8,690 annually! Significantly higher than using the 4% withdrawal rule. Considering the average Social Security check is $1778.24 monthly or just over $21,000 annually, jumping your retirement portfolio income up by $3,000 makes it a ~10% increase in your annual income!

I always recommend starting to invest for income early and regularly to boost your retirement savings and success.

Today, I want to look at two outstanding income-generating funds for your retirement portfolio. Collect income, live off of income, and enjoy income.

Let's dive in!

Pick #1: HQH - Yield 11.9%

abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) is trading near 52-week highs, so you would be forgiven for looking at it and believing that it is "expensive". Especially as many other investments are being knocked down a peg.

However, even as the price of HQH has risen, the NAV (Net Asset Value) of HQH has risen as well. HQH is still trading at an 8% discount to NAV.

This is especially notable because HQH's distribution policy has been increased to pay out 3% of NAV per quarter. As a result, when we can buy at a discount to NAV, we are getting an even higher yield. The 11.9% annualized distribution on NAV is nothing to sneeze at; by buying HQH at a discount we can get an even higher distribution.

Note that the chart above shows only the price changes. It does not include the total return. So IF it was a situation where HQH was "overpaying" its distribution, we would expect that the purple line (HQH NAV) would trend downward. That would indicate that the portfolio was not growing fast enough to cover the distribution payments, and since the distributions are a percentage of NAV, a declining NAV would cause future distributions to be lower.

Yet despite such a large distribution, HQH's NAV is the highest it has been since January 2023.

HQH's focus is on Biotech and Pharmaceuticals. Source

That space is often filled with some fantastic opportunities, but it tends to be low/no yield and can be difficult to navigate for those who don't know it well. This is why a CEF like HQH is the best way for income investors like us to gain exposure. We get a high yield, that is supported by the efforts of a dedicated team that knows this space.

Note that HQH's distribution is variable, and will go up or down with NAV. This is a great strategy that ensures the CEF will always provide shareholders the benefits of success, while also making the distribution self-correcting if the sector goes through a low period. This is a great method to ensure that a CEF can manage through a variety of market environments, but it is something we should be aware of when planning our own income. HQH declared its Q3 distribution on August 9th. It was $0.59/share, in line with last quarter, an 11.9% current yield.

Pick #2: DFP - Yield 6.8%

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP) is a closed-end fund focusing on preferred shares - primarily banks and insurance companies: Source

As a result, there is very little overlap with our preferred holdings, creating an opportunity for diversification. DFP's portfolio is over 50% investment-grade, which makes it interest rate sensitive.

For the past three years, the storyline has been that interest rates are rising. As a result, the prices of all things fixed-income have declined.

The reason fixed-income prices decline when interest rates rise is very straightforward. "Interest rates" are a measure of risk-free fixed-income returns. The 10-year Treasury Rate is the yield you can receive from newly issued 10-year US Treasuries. If you are an investor looking for fixed-income, then US Treasuries are an asset class that you will consider. There is zero practical risk of default, you know exactly when you will be paid and how much you will be paid. In other words, the day you buy a US Treasury, you know exactly, to the penny and the day what the cash flows will be from that investment. There are no guesses, estimates, or risk assessments necessary. It is about as close to a "sure bet" as you can get in the investment world.

If it is 2021, and you are only getting a 1.5% yield, buying and holding a Treasury for 10 years might not be appealing. You are going to be more willing to take on some risk and deal with the complications involved with trying to predict how likely it is that a particular issuer will be able to live up to their obligations. If you can get 4.5% without taking on risk, fewer investors will be willing to take on risk and the prices of fixed-income will fall until the yield is high enough to incentivize investors to accept the risk. As a result, the price of any fixed-income investment will be highly influenced by the rate offered by US Treasuries.

With interest rates coming down, DFP's portfolio benefits directly. Since October 2023, DFP's NAV (Net Asset Value) has been on a steady climb up, primarily due to interest rates stabilizing.

As interest rates decline, we can expect DFP NAV to climb. Additionally, DFP uses leverage, paying short-term borrowing rates. With short-term rates so high, that has been a headwind and the primary reason DFP's management chose to reduce the distribution.

During the hiking cycle, DFP reduced its distribution numerous times as interest rates rose. Clearly, management was unwilling to "overpay" the distribution, choosing instead to maintain its holdings for an eventual recovery. Over the past year, DFP started raising its distribution back up, with three increases for a cumulative 7.9% increase in the distribution year-over-year. When the Fed cuts rates, that will quickly provide a benefit for DFP's cash flow by lowering their interest expense, and allow for larger distribution hikes.

We've been hammering on buying fixed-income all year long in preparation for declining interest rates and recession risk. The market is finally starting to recognize that both are likely to happen.

DFP's price has risen a lot since October 2023, but it is still trading at an 8%+ discount to NAV.

It is a great time to focus on lower-risk asset classes like preferred equities. They might see some price volatility, but the stability in income and being higher in the capital structure tends to mean faster recoveries and more consistent cash flow.

Conclusion

With DFP and HQH, we can benefit from two realities that are ever-present within our economy. The first is the need for some level of debt or liquidity to help fund the growth and continued operation of different companies. The second is the fact that our population is continuing to age, leading to higher healthcare expenses. Both of these realities can be turned into income-driving opportunities for your portfolio. Instead of having to just pay your doctor or pay your bills, you can benefit from other people visiting their doctor or paying their bills and growing their companies, fueling your retirement with the valuable income you so desperately need.

If you're reading Seeking Alpha, you're already ahead of countless others who don't think ahead for their retirement and investing. You are here, engaged, and ready to see a brighter future by making prudent investments.

When it comes to your retirement, the larger the portfolio, the better. Yet if that portfolio isn't meeting your needs, covering your expenses, and giving you excess to enjoy opportunities, it is high time to edit and update that portfolio. These funds can help fund your retirement with a steady stream of income in your pocket.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.