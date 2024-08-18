Justin Paget

Summary

Over the recent months, we have been bullish on Granite (GRT.UN:CA/NYSE:GRP.UN) as a GARP play due to the attractive long-term fundamentals benefitting the industrial real estate market and its attractive valuation relative to historical trading levels and peers. Now, with a rebound in supply/demand leasing fundamentals anticipated in 2025 and the units trading at attractive levels, we remain bullish on GRT. Our downgrade to Buy is based on the recent rally, which has made the valuation slightly less attractive.

Earning Update

The composition of the income-producing portfolio remained unchanged, with 138 properties representing ~63.3MM sqft of GLA. ABRs grew across all markets, with notable strength in Canada, which saw ~9% QoQ rent growth driven by +60% leasing spreads. Leasing spreads in the US remained healthy at +20%. ABR growth in the European portfolio was muted given the lack of re-leasing activity. Occupancy ticked down slightly (-55bps), likely driven by elevated supply in the key Canadian and US markets.

Market sentiment for industrial REITs continues to be hampered by the supply narrative. We are slightly optimistic, as we are seeing the supply pipeline in the US, GRT's largest market, beginning to contract. Cushman & Wakefield report:

With 343 msf of industrial space under construction, the pipeline ended the second quarter down 14% quarter-over-quarter (QOQ) and under half of the peak of 718 msf in the third quarter of 2022. The pipeline will dissipate further in 2025, which will help tighten vacancy rates in the second half of next year as this wave of supply starts to become absorbed. (C&W)

Earnings Update | Operations (Empyrean; GRT)

The rent growth and occupancy declines blended to a 1.6% QoQ growth in rental revenue. Lower tenant recoveries resulted in 1% net revenue growth. Slight margin expansion drove a 2% NOI growth. Despite this modest performance, Core FFO per unit increased ~7% due to unit repurchases, lower G&A, and higher tax recoveries. AFFO growth was muted due to a significant jump in maintenance capex (n.b., $5.8MM for the quarter vs $0.6MM in the PQ). The payout ratio remained stable at ~71%.

Earnings Update | Financials (Empyrean; GRT)

Management registered IFRS cap rate expansion in all markets, with the most marked increases in Canada and the US (n.b., +10bps and +7bps, respectively). However, NOI growth was sufficient to overcome this, resulting in a ~1% increase in the implied price psf.

Earnings Update | Portfolio Valuation (Empyrean; GRT)

The market's focus remains the vacancies in GRT's US portfolio, which recently added a 478k sqft property after its tenant's Q2 bankruptcy in Columbus, OH. However, that unexpected vacancy, representing ~0.8% of total GLA, did not affect management's guidance for year-end occupancy. Aside from this, we and the market viewed this as a relatively uneventful and overall positive quarter.

Valuation

Since our last report, GRT's units are up ~5%. They trade for ~14x and ~16x midpoint 2024E FFO and AFFO guidance (n.b., management tightened the range in the quarter) and a ~6.2% implied cap rate. It yields ~4.6% and trades for a ~12% discount to our ~$81/unit NAVPU estimate.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean)

Given the upcoming inflection in US supply and attractive valuation, we remain bullish. However, we are downgrading from Strong Buy to Buy to reflect the recent ~5% rally.

Our key risks include (1) tenant concentration, with ~27% of annualized revenue coming from Magna, the international auto-parts manufacturer; (2) the specialized nature of its properties, which can heighten re-leasing risk; (3) FX risk, with a majority of revenue denominated in EUR or USD, (4) local market competitive dynamics (incl. supply/demand, economic conditions, interest rates, development cost pressures, etc.). We see these risks as mitigated mainly by the attractive valuation, which, we believe, is pricing in many of these risks, providing an adequate margin of safety.

Conclusion

With a high-quality and well-located portfolio, conservative leverage profile, and unitholder-friendly capital allocation policies, we believe GRT is among the best-positioned REITs to generate strong medium-term growth. We see the headwinds from new supply and rising interest rates finally abating.