Recession Fears Fade Fast And Stocks Soar: What Investors Need To Know

Nattakorn Maneerat

It's been an exciting few weeks for stocks, with the market falling 9.7% on the brink of correction.

Ycharts

The Nasdaq fell into a correction, and the Mag seven fell 15%.

Nvidia (NVDA), king of the Mag 7 this year, fell 23% in this pullback but hit a peak decline of 35% from its record highs.

Ycharts

Off the pullback lows on Monday, August 5th (-4.3% peak decline on S&P that day, VIX of 65), stocks have rallied 7%, growth stocks 9%, the Mag Seven 10%, and Nvidia 22%.

Remember, Stocks Without Volatility Deliver Negative Returns

Bloomberg

The only secret to investing success is embracing volatility in blue-chip companies, combining safety and quality with prudent valuation and sound risk management that is optimal for your personal emotional and financial risk profile.

Ycharts

The S&P is now within 2.1% of a new record high, which would officially end the pullback. The S&P has gained for six straight days, the strongest six-day rally since November 2023.

For this week's economic update, let's take a methodical evidence-based look at:

The Latest Inflation Report.

The Latest Economic News.

Interest Rate Watch.

Recession Watch: Fighting Fear With Facts (8 real-time indicators)

S&P Valuation Profile

S&P Earnings Watch

Those are eight real-time indicators we now have to track the economy.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow

New York Fed GDPNowcast

Baseline and Rate of Change Economic Grid

Silver Bulletin Economic Index

St Louis Fed Financial Stress Index

Kansas City Fed Financial Stress Index

Chicago Fed National Financial Condition Index

NDD's weekly real-time indicator report.

Latest Inflation Report: Inflation Sub 3% For The First Time In 3 Years

FactSet

The inflation report was slightly better than expected, with headline year-over-year CPI at 2.9%.

That's the first time since 2021 that headline inflation is under 3%.

With earnings growing 3.6% in the last year, inflation-adjusted wages remain positive (for two years now).

Statista

Wages have been growing faster than inflation since May 2023.

Statista

Consumer spending on food and restaurants has grown at 3.8% annually, a 16% increase.

Daily Shot

1.8% of the 2.9% inflation was due to primary shelter, i.e., Owner Equivalent Rent or OER.

This is a ridiculous metric.

OER is calculated through a monthly survey that asks homeowners how much they would charge to rent their homes unfurnished and without utilities. This hypothetical rent estimates the implicit rent value of owner-occupied homes.

Do you know how much you could rent your home for right now?

Zillow offers real-time rental data based on over half a million units.

Zillow Daily Shot

CPI measures 5% of home inflation because it lags by 12 months and is measured in a fundamentally flawed manner.

The Fed also monitors Core Services, Ex Housing, which is 1.2% YOY.

Inflation is well on its way to being beaten, and the risk of an acceleration in inflation is falling rapidly.

Cleveland Fed Inflation Nowcast

Cleveland Fed

The Cleveland Fed's real-time inflation model estimates 2.6% CPI next month, with 2.6% core PCE inflation at the end of this month and 2.8% at the end of September.

Atlanta Fed

Actual wages are growing 4.75% based on the 3-month rolling median hourly wages tracked by the Atlanta Fed. This is the gold standard of wages because it's a monthly survey of 60,000 families.

Everyone is asked, "How have your wages changed in the last year?"

In other words, it's not a statistical sample of 60,000 people; some have seen wages go up, and some have seen them go down, and it's directly measuring changes for individuals.

4.7% wage growth -2.9% CPI = 1.8% real wage growth.

Trulfation

Based on 10 million data points updated daily, real-time inflation is running at 1.56%, which is 1.06% for the core PCE metric that serves as the Fed's official inflation target.

4.7% individual wage growth -1.6% real-time inflation = 3.1% real wage growth (2X the historical norm).

Trulfation

Cumulative inflation since 2020 has leveled off as prices have stopped rising.

CNBC

Wages are growing 3% faster than inflation, with cumulative inflation stalling out, which is great for consumers and should help with the "vibe session."

Inflation is down for four straight months.

Cleveland Fed is forecasting 5th straight decline next month.

And there was more good economic news this past week.

Latest Economic News: Recession Fears Fading Fast

FactSet

Weekly jobless claims were 227K, down from 235K last week and 249K two weeks ago.

This confirms what we've been seeing with layoff announcements.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

While individual companies (like Cisco and Intel) are laying off workers, the cumulative layoffs are falling, confirmed by weekly unemployment claims.

Daily Shot

Retail sales were a blowout, coming in 1% month-over-month and an incredible 12.7% annualized.

That's the strongest retail sales since January 2023.

Daily Shot

A large part of that strong retail sales was blowout MoM growth in autos due to the cyberattack that crippled that industry's supply chain last month.

Daily Shot

Ex-autos and gas retail sales were up 0.4% MOM, twice the expectations and consistent with the average since 2023.

4.9% annualized retail sales ex-autos and gas.

With core retail sales up 5% annually, real-time inflation running at 1.6%, and official inflation running at 2.9%, this is very bullish news for an economy that's 70% powered by consumer spending.

As long as the job market remains stable and wages grow faster than inflation, the soft landing the market has been pricing in for over a year remains on track.

If growth doesn't slow below 2%, it would be a "no landing" scenario.

An economic miracle only seen twice in history (1984 and 1994).

Daily Shot

The Retail Sales Control Group is a subset of the broader retail sales data economists and policymakers used to gauge core consumer spending in the U.S. economy. This group is particularly significant because it excludes certain volatile categories that can distort the overall retail sales figures.

The Retail Sales Control Group includes total industry sales but excludes the following categories:

Auto dealers

Building materials retailers

Gas stations

Office supply stores

Mobile homes

Tobacco stores

These exclusions are made because the sales in these categories can be highly volatile due to seasonal changes, price fluctuations, and other economic variables.

But the bottom line on retail sales is consumers are feeling more optimistic than they are telling surveys.

Daily Shot

Inflation-adjusted retail sales have been trending higher since June 2022, when CPI peaked at 9.2%.

Truflation peak was 11.6%.

In other words, inflation-adjusted spending, which drives 70% of the economy, has grown around 2% yearly since inflation peaked and has declined rapidly.

Daily Shot

Core retail spending, adjusted for inflation, bottomed around January 2022 and has grown at 4.5% annually since then.

Visual Capitalist

This explains why the US economy is the envy of the developed world.

The FactSet consensus is 2% growth in 2026, and Goldman Sachs believes that starting in 2027, AI will accelerate US economic growth courtesy of rising productivity.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman's productivity boost of 0.3% to 2.9% from AI (starting in 2027 and lasting ten years) would mean productivity of 2.2% to 4.5%. This, combined with 0.3% base-line labor force growth (immigration), potentially means 2.2% to 4.8% GDP growth between 2027 and 2037.

GDP is always reported as inflation-adjusted.

Nominal GDP growth is GDP + inflation (2.3% bond market 30-year baseline).

Bank of America estimated each 1% boost in GDP growth is worth 3.8% higher EPS growth for the S&P.

1.8% is consensus long-term growth.

2.2% to 4.8% potential growth thanks to AI.

0.4% to 3% boost in GDP growth thanks to AI.

1.5% to 11.4% growth boost to S&P EPS.

12.2% current EPS consensus + 1.5% to 11.4% boost = 13.7% to 23.6% EPS growth potential from 2027 to 2037.

S&P total return potential 1.3% yield +13.7% to 23.6% EPS growth = 15% to 24.9% CAGR total return potential from 2027 to 2037.

This is why it's critically important for long-term investors to stay invested in US stocks. This economy is leading on technology that could deliver Buffett-like returns for index fund investors for an entire decade.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Interest Rate Watch: Cutting Cycle Still Coming Soon

The bond market is starting to price out aggressive Fed rate cuts.

CME Group

The bond market is priced with a 100% probability of a cut in September, November, and December.

The bond market is pricing an 82% chance of 25 in September, November, and December.

There is an 83.5% chance of five cuts by January's meeting.

Since 2008, the day of the Fed meeting, if the bond market has priced at 80+% probability, the Fed has always delivered on those expectations.

Last week, the bond market priced in 2% rate cuts by July, now down to 1.5%.

Recession Watch: Soft Landing Still On Track

Technically, we're in a "no landing" scenario right now.

Growth hasn't slowed below the long-term trend yet.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow: 2.0% GDP Growth

Atlanta Fed

New York Fed GDPNowcast: 1.8% GDP Growth

New York Fed

The New York and Atlanta Fed's average GDP growth is 1.9%, the same as the blue-chip consensus.

1.8% is long-term trend growth.

Thus far, slowing growth is just normalizing growth.

A "no landing scenario."

Baseline and Rate of Change Economic Grid

David Rice

The average of all 19 economic indicators shows a cooling economy, though the rate of change of the leading indicators is now accelerating Month over Month.

David Rice

The weighted average of coordinates is down 2.4% in the last three months.

David Rice

The leading indicator average is now -3.4% below the historical average (signaling 1.5% GDP growth) and is now starting to improve.

This points to 1.0% GDP growth followed by acceleration into the end of the year and 2025.

Daily Shot

Which is somewhat slower than the Bloomberg Consensus of Economists.

Each 1% above or below baseline is 23.2 basis points of growth.

3.4% below baseline = -0.8% peak slowdown.

1.8% trend growth -0.8% slowdown = 1% minimum growth rate.

This data points to a soft landing.

The FactSet consensus expects 1.6% growth in Q4 and 1.5% in Q3.

David Rice

Peak growth (6.9% GDP) occurred in Q4 of 2021, and the fastest rate of economic acceleration occurred in Q3 of 2020 (17% improvement MoM).

Silver Bulletin Economic Index

Nate Silver

The economy is about 0.04 standard deviation above the 2-year rolling average.

And it is expected to be 0.01 SDs above average by election day.

St. Louis/Kansas City/Chicago Fed Financial Stress Index

Ycharts

Zero is the average financial stress since inception (as far back as 1971).

Right now, every index and sub-index, covering over 120 weekly financial metrics plugged into every part of the economy, is showing below-average financial stress.

Since 1971, that has never happened with the US economy in a recession.

Daily Shot

I would agree with the markets that there is a 6% risk the US is currently in a recession, with economic growth contracting, despite nearly all real-time data pointing to 2% growth.

NDD's weekly real-time indicator report.

Mortgage rates fell to 6.5% recently, and refinancing is up 16%.

There is over $30 trillion in home equity that homeowners can tap.

About two years' worth of consumer spending.

Long-Term Indicators

NDD

Short-Term Indicators

NDD

Coincident Indicators

NDD

Summary

Positive: 11

Neutral: 12

Negative: 9

Long leading indicators such as interest rates and credit spreads improved, with mortgage rates making new 12-month lows. Short leading and coincident indicators are also positive, buoyed by tame gas prices and strong consumer spending." - NDD

S&P Valuation: Stocks Modestly Overvalued Again, But Data Says To Remain Bullish

In the short term, the momentum might continue.

Daily Shot

The VIX has fallen to 15, just above the 12 it bottomed in June.

Daily Shot

Hedge fund algos sold stocks aggressively in the VIX spike, and as the market rebounds, volatility falls, and they buy stocks back.

Risk parity funds weight based on volatility.

The lower the volatility, the larger the allocation.

So, as stock volatility rises, they sell (when stocks are falling)

When stock volatility falls (stocks rise), they buy.

It's trend-following/momentum and automated.

The so-called "smart money hedge fund geniuses" buy and sell stocks in the rear-view mirror.

Daily Shot

The average VIX since its inception in 1990 is 19.5. The option market is priced with a 31.6% probability of modest volatility returns (pullback-level volatility) by the election.

With a 4.5% chance that volatility returns to June levels (the steady upward trend for stocks).

What about the remaining 63%? That is a nearly 2/3 probability that stocks will trade relatively flat through the election.

Daily Shot

The futures market is pricing in modest declines in volatility post-election, implying that within two weeks of the election, we'll know who will control the US government.

Polymarket

The bond market predicts that the most likely outcome of the election is a divided government with a Harris White House.

Ycharts

That is a rather bullish outlook as far as the stock market is concerned.

Moody's

This is Moody's baseline scenario with which the betting markets currently agree.

Moody's economic model forecasts a slight acceleration in the economy through 2028, averaging 2.1% GDP growth and 4.0% unemployment.

And in the event of a Democratic Sweep (2nd most likely outcome according to betting markets).

Moody's

In this scenario, Moody's forecasts a higher economic growth of 2.2% annually through 2028 compared to 2.1% with a divided government, with unemployment falling to 3.9% instead of 4%.

And the 3rd most likely scenario is a Republican sweep.

Moody's

Under this scenario, 1.3% annualized GDP growth due to higher tariffs and mass deportations slows the economy. It leads to job losses, peak unemployment of 5%, and an average unemployment rate of 4.5%.

So that's the short-term outlook, but what is justified by fundamentals?

S&P Valuation Profile

Week 33 % Of Year Done 2024 Weighting 2025 Weighting 63.46% 36.54% 63.46% Forward S&P EV/EBITDA (Cash-Adjusted Earnings) 10-Year Rolling Average Market Overvaluation 14.39 13.65 5.42% S&P Fair Value Decline To Fair Value Fair Value PE 5,258.09 5.14% 19.92 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool)

The S&P is now 5% overvalued relative to its 10-year rolling average cash-adjusted PE (EV/EBITDA, the favorite valuation metric of private equity).

S&P PEG

Potential Overvaluation (10-Year Average) S&P 10-Year Average Cash-Adjusted PEG S&P Current Cash-Adjusted PEG -33.32% 1.77 1.18 Potential Overvaluation (25-Year Average) S&P 20-Year Average S&P Current Cash-Adjusted PEG -51.23% 2.42 1.18 Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool)

The 5-year EPS growth consensus from Morningstar and FactSet is down from 12.3% to 12.0%. That leaves the S&P's cash-adjusted PEG at 1.18, 33% below the 10-year average and 51% below the 20-year average.

25-year average PEG ratio is 2.47.

This indicates that S&P's PEG ratio falls over time as corporate profit growth accelerates.

The S&P is likely fairly or slightly undervalued based on the current growth outlook.

Stocks could be as much as 12% undervalued based on PEG.

Potentially justifying a 13% rally in the next 12 months.

S&P Earnings Profile

Weekly Decline In S&P EPS Consensus Last Week's EPS Consensus Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE 0.00% $206.04 2021 $206.04 50.03% 26.9 0.00% $214.33 2022 $214.33 4.02% 25.9 0.00% $217.66 2023 $217.66 1.55% 25.5 0.07% $240.70 2024 $240.87 10.66% 23.0 0.08% $277.29 2025 $277.50 15.21% 20.0 0.39% $317.34 2026 $318.57 14.80% 17.4 12-Month forward EPS 12-Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation $264.12 20.988 5.42% Click to enlarge

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation Tool)

The earnings growth outlook for the S&P (bottom-up) is exceptional.

Bottom-up means the median consensus for every S&P company weighted by market cap.

Top-down estimates are analysts basing EPS growth on the entire market based on economic forecasts.

According to FactSet's John Butters, the accuracy rate of bottom-up forecasts over the last 20 years is 92%.

For example, 14.0% to 16.4% EPS growth is likely next year.

13.5% annual EPS growth from 2024 to 2026.

And Goldman then thinks EPS growth could accelerate by 5.7% starting in 2027 due to AI accelerating the economy.

Potentially 17.7% EPS growth in 2027.

In other words, the S&P's current growth outlook is the best since the tech boom of the 1990s.

14.6% annual EPS growth over four years.

Multipl, Morningstar, Goldman

15% annual EPS growth for four years would be the 4th best since 1990, more than 2X the S&P's historical 6.5% EPS growth of the S&P.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

The reason for the optimism for S&P earnings growth is the continued growth of technology, which drives innovation through R&D and CAPEX spending to rival the US government.

Top 12 Growth Companies Spending $3.5 Trillion on Growth By 2029

FactSet Ycharts

Suppose these growth titans can deliver the expected growth, courtesy of $3.5 trillion in growth spending through 2029 (more than double free cash flow) to over $3 trillion annually. In that case, US stocks will likely continue to outperform global stocks and emerging markets.

OK, there are some very bullish growth estimates, but what about actual earnings results? For that, we turn to FactSet's John Butters.

Earnings: Blowout Results

FactSet

The S&P has thus far reported the highest EPS growth rate in 3 years.

Companies have beaten estimates by 2% in absolute terms and 21% better than expected.

10.8% growth vs 8.9% estimated at the end of June (end of Q2).

FactSet

Regarding EPS guidance, the percentage of S&P 500 companies issuing negative EPS guidance for Q3 is below average... The percentage of companies issuing negative EPS guidance for Q3 2024 is 55% (47 out of 86), below the 5-year average of 59% and the 10-year average of 63%." - John Butters, FactSet

FactSet

Guidance for the next quarter is better than the historical average, an average that includes some of the best EPS growth in decades.

S&P 5-year EPS growth (2019 to 2024): 8.9% CAGR

S&P 10-year EPS growth (2014 to 2024): 7.4% CAGR

S&P 14-Year EPS Growth (2010 to 2014): 7.6% CAGR

FactSet FactSet

Growth is now at 11%, with Morningstar and FactSet's bottom-up consensus estimating 12% long-term EPS growth.

Not counting the annual AI productivity boost of 0.3% to 2.9% (Goldman Sachs coming in the next few years).

Big tech has led the charge with 19% EPS growth, explaining why tech stocks are doing so well. It's not a bubble; it's strong fundamentals.

FactSet

Margins also expanded, with 10% sales growth driving 19% EPS growth.

Why are large caps outperforming small caps? Because international companies are growing 6X faster than companies with less international sales.

Small caps are almost all domestic sales.

FactSet

The margins of larger companies are growing much faster than smaller companies.

6% sales growth translating to 25% EPS growth for large international companies. Margins are a sign of quality (Wall Street's favorite).

FactSet

Should higher-quality, faster-growing companies outperform lower-quality, slower-growing ones? Yes, objectively, that makes sense, and that's why large caps outperform.

The highest multiples deserve to be held by the best companies with the best margins.

Visa's (V) 60% FCF margin means 30X earnings (historical average) = 18X sales.

A company with 10% FCF margins trading at 15X historical earnings = 1.5X sales.

Fundamentals justify Visa trading 12X higher price-to-sales ratio.

It's not a bubble, just superior fundamentals.

FactSet FactSet

Regarding revisions to EPS estimates for S&P 500 companies, analysts lowered EPS estimates for Q3 2024 at average levels during July. The Q3 bottom-up EPS estimate (an aggregation of the median EPS estimates for Q3 for all the companies in the index) decreased by 1.8% (to $62.08 from $63.20) from June 30 to July 31. This decline was equal to the 5-year average, the 10-year average, and the 20-year average for the first month of a quarter." - John Butters, FactSet

As expected, analysts have cut estimates but no more than average.

FactSet

Big tech is also expected to post the strongest EPS growth next quarter.

FactSet

Next year's 15% EPS growth is expected to be driven by a recovery in industrials, materials, healthcare, and big tech's secular growth, which is now becoming as reliable as utilities.

Big tech = the utilities of the future.

They provide the backbone of the economy, including cloud computing and AI.

FactSet

Pre-pandemic 5-year rolling sales growth was 3.5% for the S&P, and it's now running 5.2%.

That's 1.7% higher sales growth for US companies with inflation higher by 0.5%.

Two-thirds of US companies' faster sales growth is due to the better, fastest-growing companies being a larger part of the S&P 500.

FactSet FactSet

Tech stocks, energy, and REITs are leading the sales growth charge.

Consumer staples have been binging on price hikes in recent years (Pepsi raised its prices 10+% for seven straight quarters) and have found consumers revolting against higher prices. Or how about this Viral Tweet from a rest stop in Connecticut? It's $19 for a Big Mac value meal.

X

At the company level, Nvidia ($28.60 billion vs. $13.51 billion) is the largest contributor to revenue growth for the sector. If this company were excluded, the blended (year-over-year) revenue growth rate for the Information Technology sector would fall to 6.8% from 10.4%." - John Butters, FactSet

Nvidia is expected to account for 31% of the 10.4% EPS growth in the tech sector this quarter.

137% EPS growth consensus for Q2

6.9% of the S&P's 10.8% EPS growth in Q2 is from NVDA.

64% of the S&P's EPS growth this quarter is from NVDA.

Possibly as much as 72% if NVDA beats and raises 15% to 17% (Morgan Stanley and Morningstar channel checks).

if NVDA beats and raises 15% to 17% (Morgan Stanley and Morningstar channel checks). 160% EPS growth for NVDA might be coming on August 28th.

Bottom Line: If You're Not Long-Term Bullish, You're Not Paying Attention

The fundamentals of the US economy appear to be solid. The soft landing scenario remains intact, and a no-landing scenario could potentially result in 15% annual EPS growth from 2024 to 2027, the fourth-best rolling EPS growth seen since 1990.

The consensus from FactSet and Morningstar is that large growth stocks will be able to drive 16% to 17% EPS growth, which would power very robust S&P earnings.

Combined with one of the lowest PEG ratios ever recorded for US stocks, index investors who can look beyond the election's short-term uncertainty are likely to be very happy that they stay long American companies.

With the economy doing well, earnings growth blowing out expectations (21% better than expected this quarter), and stocks potentially 12% undervalued (based on cash-adjusted PEG), today's fundamentals justify up to 13% increase in the S&P over the next 12 months.

That's 30% better than the market's historical returns, and of course, individual ETFs (like deep value and growth stocks) are capable of even better (13% to 18%) returns.

Individual companies, like those I own and frequently recommend, can deliver Buffett-like returns from blue-chip bargains hiding in plain sight, such as British American (BTI) and Amazon (AMZN).

FAST Graphs, FactSet FAST Graphs, FactSet

It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. But whether you're a value, high-yield, growth, or index fund investor, the current data leads me to one conclusion.

If you're not long-term bullish on stocks, you're not paying attention.