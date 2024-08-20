Recession Fears Fade Fast And Stocks Soar: What Investors Need To Know

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stocks recently experienced a significant pullback, with the Nasdaq falling into a correction and the Mag seven declining 15%.
  • Despite the recent volatility, stocks have rallied, with growth stocks up 9% and Nvidia up 22% from the pullback lows. Based on the PEG ratio, the S&P is 12% undervalued.
  • The US economy shows solid fundamentals, with strong retail sales and very strong positive earnings growth. Consensus estimates show rising margins and 15% to 16% EPS growth.
  • Inflation is falling rapidly, and the bond market is pricing in an 83% probability of 5 rate cuts by January. There is $30 trillion in home equity that can be tapped as rates fall.
  • Goldman estimates that AI will start to accelerate corporate earnings and US GDP growth starting in 2026 and 2027, respectively. US Growth stocks have 17% EPS consensus estimates courtesy of $3.5 trillion in growth spending and a more than doubling free cash flow by 2029.
  • Factor in AI and the S&P might deliver 15% to 25% annual returns between 2027 and 2037, and individual ETFs and stocks could do even better.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Closeup background of money banknote hundred dollars

Nattakorn Maneerat

It's been an exciting few weeks for stocks, with the market falling 9.7% on the brink of correction.

The Nasdaq fell into a correction, and the Mag seven fell 15%.

Nvidia (NVDA), king of the

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios.
  • My $2.4 million real money family portfolio. 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • real-time email notifications of all my family portfolio buys 
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.73K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, BTI, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News