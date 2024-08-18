Travel Ink/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Those who follow my work closely know that I am a big fan of the midstream/pipeline space. The companies in this space have a lot of advantages. Even though it is costly for them to grow, they achieve steady and reliable cash flows. They truly are cash cows, and many of the players in this market trade at low multiples. Even though it's not my favorite player in the market, one of the firms that I find most interesting here is Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). Back in May of this year, I reaffirmed my ‘buy’ rating for the stock, pointing out that growth and the low trading multiple of the business would likely propel shares higher.

Since then, shares have generated a return for investors of only 0.4%. That falls short of the 2.1% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. But given the time that has passed, I figured it would make sense to look at the company once again. And what I found makes me feel even more confident in my long-term outlook for the firm. Given the totality of the picture, I do believe that keeping the company rated a solid ‘buy’ makes sense at this point in time.

The picture keeps getting better

In my last article on Enterprise Products Partners, investors were only privy to data covering through the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. But now that we are three months out from that, results now extend through the second quarter. By almost every measure that matters, Enterprise Products Partners is doing a fantastic job on a year-over-year basis. For starters, revenue for the most recent quarter totaled $13.48 billion. That's an increase of 26.6% compared to the $10.65 billion reported one year earlier.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

This increase in sales was driven by strength across three of the four segments that the company has. Its NGL Pipelines & Services segment, for instance, reported a jump in sales from $3.69 billion to $4.27 billion. Its Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment also jumped nicely, with sales expanding from $4.30 billion to $5.89 billion. And the company also saw a rise in its Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment from $1.88 billion to $2.72 billion. All combined, higher sales volumes added $2.1 billion to the company's revenue, while higher average sales prices contributed $814 million. The picture would have been even better had it not been for the weakness from the Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment. Revenue dropped from $775 million to $612 million. This drop was driven by a $204 million hit because of lower average sales prices of natural gas. All of these aforementioned changes on a year-over-year basis were on the marketing side of the equation. But the company also does provide midstream services. Revenue here rose by $104 million, driven mostly by a $40 million improvement in natural gas pipeline assets revenue.

With revenue rising, profits for the company also expanded. Net income jumped from $1.25 billion to $1.41 billion. This isn't to say that every profitability metric improved. Operating cash flow is the oddball out, dropping from $1.90 billion to $1.57 billion. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $1.87 billion to $2.06 billion. One thing that I like to measure in this space is what I refer to as ‘true free cash flow.’ This is adjusted operating cash flow, minus sustaining or maintenance capital expenditures, any preferred distributions, and certain non-controlling interests. Year over year, this metric expanded from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. A similar increase can be seen when looking at DCF, or distributable cash flow. It grew from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. And finally, EBITDA for the business jumped from $2.17 billion to $2.39 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see financial results for the first half of 2024 relative to the first half of 2023. This strong growth on a year-over-year basis shows that the second quarter on its own was not a one-time blip on the radar. The company is seeing meaningful expansion in almost every respect. But the big question is what this means for the rest of the year. We don't really have any detailed guidance. But if we assume that the second-half of this year looks like the first half did, we would anticipate adjusted operating cash flow of $8.80 billion, true free cash flow of $7.79 billion, DCF of $7.71 billion, and EBITDA of $10.08 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With these figures, I was able to value the company as shown in the chart above. Pretty much across the board, shares are attractively priced. But they aren't cheap, only on an absolute basis. They are also near the cheap end of the spectrum compared to comparable firms. In the table below, I looked at five such businesses. On a price to operating cash flow basis, only one of the five companies that I compared it to ended up being cheaper than Enterprise Products Partners. The same holds true when looking at the picture through the lens of the EV to EBITDA multiple.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Enterprise Products Partners 7.1 9.2 TC Energy (TRP) 8.3 13.2 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 7.2 12.2 The Williams Companies (WMB) 9.5 11.2 Enbridge (ENB) 8.7 12.8 Energy Transfer (ET) 5.3 8.6 Click to enlarge

In evaluating Enterprise Products Partners, there are some other things that we should be paying attention to. For instance, there are reasons why one firm might trade near the cheap end of the spectrum while another might trade near the expensive end. One such example would involve leverage. High amounts of leverage can justify a discount, while low amounts can justify a premium. Well, in the chart below, you can see the net leverage ratio not only for Enterprise Products Partners, but also for the same five companies I have compared it to.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

What I found was that, with a reading of 3.21, Enterprise Products Partners is the lowest of the group. And in fact, this is being conservative. I say this because, if we use current net debt and projected EBITDA for this year, we would get a reading even lower than this at 2.97. To put this in perspective, using the 2023 figures, Enterprise Products Partners would have to take on an additional $8.94 billion worth of net debt to have the same net leverage ratio of the next lowest of the five companies. That gives it a tremendous amount of wiggle room.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Another consideration should be the amount of cash the company can distribute based on its current spending plans. In the chart above, you can see the yield and distribution payout ratio for our candidate, as well as for the same five companies I am comparing it to. The distribution payout ratio is based on adjusted operating cash flow. At present, Enterprise Products Partners has the second-highest yield of the six firms. But one thing I like to do when looking at the business is to see what would happen if you were to change the distribution such that the payout ratios would be consistent from one firm to the next. Obviously, this relies on the assumption that you could change the payout without the share price being impacted. But if we entertain that idea, then, as the chart below shows, Enterprise Products Partners still has the second-highest yield out of the group. It's still a distant second to my own personal favorite, Energy Transfer, but it's also comfortably ahead of the third-place player, Kinder Morgan.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In all likelihood, Enterprise Products Partners will continue to not only pay out its distribution, but to grow it. I say this because the company has been paying consecutive distribution increases for 26 years now. This comes at a time when management has been successful in keeping leverage low and has been successful in allocating a lot of capital toward growth initiatives. This year alone, management plans to spend between $3.50 billion and $3.75 billion on growth oriented capital expenditures. Management has achieved all of this while simultaneously buying back stock as well. In fact, in the second quarter on its own, the firm repurchased around $40 million worth of units.

Enterprise Products Partners

When you add into the mix the dividends the company has paid out, management has successfully returned $54.4 billion to shareholders over the last 26 years. To put that in perspective, the company's market capitalization as of this writing is $62.35 billion. And shareholders have been well rewarded by this. In fact, the total return achieved by the stock from the end of 1998 through August 5th of this year has been 4,099%. That dwarfs the 582% achieved by the SPX and the 612% achieved by the XLE.

Enterprise Products Partners

This is not to say that strong growth will always be on the table. Management does have plans to slow this down eventually. Or at least that's the current plan. Next year, the company will also spend as much as $3.75 billion on growth projects. However, that number could be as low as $3.25 billion. But for 2026, management is forecasting spending of between $2 billion and $2.5 billion. Even though this might be disappointing to some investors, this does mean that the company will have more capital to focus on debt reduction and/or direct shareholder returns.

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Enterprise Products Partners is about as good as you get when it comes to a company. The firm is a cash cow that's growing at a nice clip. Leverage is lower than what most comparable firms have. Shares are attractively priced, and the company is paying out a hefty amount of capital directly to shareholders. Given this combination of factors, combined with management's growth plans, I have no problem keeping the company rated a very solid ‘buy’ right now.