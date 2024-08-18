clearstockconcepts/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In January, I wrote an article about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB), focusing on the company’s broad interests in food and snacks other than soup. Since that time, the company has risen in price almost 14%.

Today, I want to revisit Campbell Soup’s value at the higher price, and after they completed the acquisition of Sovos Brands in March for $23 per share. The deal cost about $2.7 billion, but gives Campbell Soup access to the valuable Rao’s brand in a bid for synergies that they say they expect will save around $50 million over the next two years.

Cost savings are well and good, but the really compelling part of the Sovos Brands acquisition is that it makes Campbell Soup a major player in the sauce market. Brand strength is an important part of Campbell Soup’s value, and this has given them an even stronger presence.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $107 million Total Current Assets $2.1 billion Total Assets $15.2 billion Total Current Liabilities $3.4 billion Long-Term Debt $5.7 billion Total Liabilities $11.3 billion Total Shareholder Equity $3.9 billion Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q, SEC)

Since I wrote the last article, Campbell Soup has seen an increase in debt from both its short-term and long-term borrowings. That’s understandable because they just made a big acquisition. The company’s debt is not inconsequential, but the company has been steady earnings with some growth on the horizon, so it is not so big that it makes for a serious concern going forward.

The company trades at a price/book value of 3.73 at present, which is a bit of a premium, but given the company’s legendary brand names, I feel it is a justifiable premium.

The Risks

Not that Campbell Soup’s acquisition of Sovos Brands doesn’t come with some risks. They bet quite a bit of money on the value of the Rao’s brand of sauces, and what money can be made from their own combined sauce division. But there is no guarantee that they will be able to execute on this plan properly, or that consumers will be supportive of that.

Reports are that inflation has been cooling off a bit, but it still poses a risk to hurt the bottom line if the cost of the company’s raw material continues to rise, or if they have to try to pass on increased costs to the customer.

As mentioned before, brand value is a huge part of Campbell Soup’s worth, and that’s because those brands mean something to customers. Anything that happens to weaken the public perception of Campbell Soup’s brands, or anything that allows a competitor to surpass them, could be a risk.

And competition across the array of different foods and snacks Campbell Soup offers is significant. This raises risks of having to compete on price, which could be a drag on margins.

Statement of Operation: An Estimate of Growth

2021 2022 2023 2024 (9 months) Net Sales $8.48 billion $8.56 billion $9.36 billion $7.34 billion EBIT $1.54 billion $1.16 billion $1.31 billion $923 million Net Earnings $1.00 billion $757 million $858 million $570 million Diluted EPS $3.29 $2.51 $2.85 $1.91 Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-K and 10-Q from SEC)

Campbell Soup has been steadily increasing its sales year to year, and after the acquisition of Sovos Brands, there is every reason to expect that to continue. The current estimates are that 2024 will come in at $9.66 billion with earnings per share of $3.08, and in 2025 that will grow to $10.54 billion and $3.24 per share.

That gives us a P/E ratio of around 15.91, and a forward P/E ratio of 15.12. That’s not bad for a company that commands such a strong presence across the American supermarket and has high hopes after the Sovos Brands deal.

The company continues to pay a reasonable dividend at 37¢ per quarter. That is a dividend of a little over 3% and Campbell Soup earnings continue to be plenty to maintain the payout.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

Campbell Soup was very appealing back in January, and after the stock increased almost 14% in value, I’m going to maintain a buy rating on it on the grounds that the Sovos Brands buyout went through without a hitch and may continue to allow Campbell Soup to be a powerful player in the sauce market.

I feel that the stock still has room to increase in price going forward, if at a bit slower rate than it did before. To see a real surge in prices, the company really needs to make itself the go-to brand names for sauces. That’s the company’s future.

I would keep a close eye on Campbell Soup’s acquisitions if they start to try to buy too many companies, as that would put them at a risk of taking on too much debt in doing so. Hopefully, the company can remain disciplined and only acquire companies that really make sense to their larger overall strategy.