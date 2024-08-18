sockagphoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSX:CNR:CA) has been a core holding of my portfolio for many years now. Canada’s largest railroad, with significant operations in the US, operates in an industry only set to grow.

My previous article, published in August last year, covered some of these growth prospects with port expansions, commodity transportation growth, and pricing power. Since then, the shares have fallen 3.4%, and when including dividends have produced a total return of -1.9%.

Despite this fall, I remain bullish on the stock. In this article, I would like to share an update on the stock, cover the latest results, and explain why I think Canadian National can steam ahead for years to come.

Let’s dive into the key factors driving my continued optimism.

Data by YCharts

Lack of competition means high returns

I’ve previously made clear why I like railroads. Canadian National operates in a tightly controlled market where only six main players dominate North America. However, across much of its network, competition is even more limited, with Canadian National operating in a duopoly. This ensures that competition between railroads is restricted, resulting in less pressure to reduce pricing to compete.

This does raise the question, why not expand to compete with other railroads. The answer lies in the fact that building or expanding a railroad is a capital-heavy endeavor. While possible in theory, such expansion would lead to fierce competition, which would erode returns and make the capital investment unjustified. Instead, railroads like Canadian National focus on optimizing and investing in their existing infrastructure, avoiding unnecessary competition, and maintaining high margins. This enables Canadian National to deliver fairly consistent, strong financial performance.

This wide moat enables railroads to have higher than average returns on equity, around 27% in Canadian National Railway’s case. Combined with operating margins of around 40% on average, this enables Canadian National to provide significant shareholder returns consistently. Canadian National now has 28 years of continuous dividend growth, every year since its IPO in 1995. The dividend has risen from C$0.07 in 1995 to a forecast C$3.38 in 2024, a 15% cumulative annual growth rate.

Canadian National Investor Presentation July 2024

Canadian National does not just provide returns to shareholders through dividends, it also performs significant share buybacks. Over the past 5 years, Canadian National has reduced its share count over 11%.

Data by YCharts

With high margins and returns on equity, there is no reason why these strong returns to shareholders should cease. Competition amongst railroads is limited, which should ensure high margins into the future. Although railroads do face some competition from trucking over short distances, over longer distances railroads offer large cost advantages, often over 50% cheaper per tonne mile.

Q2 Results

Canadian National released its second-quarter results on July 23rd. Freight revenues came in at C$4.33 billion, an increase of 6.7% year-on-year. This increase in revenues was driven by growth in the Canadian grain sector and record volumes along the Vancouver rail corridor. The quarter could have been better, though, with weakness in lumber transportation and increased labor costs due to higher rates of unplanned maintenance.

Operating income came in at C$1.558 billion, a decrease of C$42 million compared to a year earlier. This came on the back of higher operating expenses. This led to the operating ratio, operating expenses as a percentage of revenues, increasing to 64% in the quarter, up 3.4% compared to last year.

One reason behind this weakness is labor. In the latter part of the quarter, volumes were impacted by the potential for industrial action. Although this action did not occur, customers had already responded by changing shipment patterns and shipment method. This labor issue could again impact the railway's Q3 results due to the issue merely being postponed as opposed to being solved.

With this weaker Q2 and potential disruptions in Q3, management cut the guidance for 2024 slightly. EPS growth is expected to only be in the mid to high single-digits this year, compared to the previously guided 10%. Despite this, the company, having achieved C$947 million of free cash flow in the quarter, continues to award shareholders with a share buyback of up to 32 million shares.

Canadian National Railway Q2 2024 results presentation

Revenue growth across product categories was broad, with weakness only seen in coal and lumber. Although only up 6% in revenue terms, intermodal volumes were up 13% in total, largely due to the strength of West Coast intermodal. This comes as Canadian National undertakes multiple expansion projects in this region, focussed on Vancouver and Prince Rupert.

At Vancouver, the opening of the new G3 grain terminal, increased capacity for intermodal, and a variety of other terminal expansions has led to significant demand increases for rail services. In response, Canadian National has been carrying out multiple projects on its rail corridor to facilitate increased rail movement, which helped this quarter achieve record volumes along this corridor.

The other key expansion project is at possibly the crown jewel in Canadian National’s network. Prince Rupert, exclusively served by Canadian National’s railway, offers sailings to Asia up to 3 days shorter than other ports on the West Coast. The port has huge expansion plans, with multiple import and export terminals in the stage of planning or building. This will drive a huge demand for rail services from this port, which is exclusively served by Canadian National. This should result in a boost in volumes and hence revenues heading into the future, as Prince Rupert only grows.

Canadian National Railway Investor Presentation July 2024

With capital expenditure expected to be C$3.5 billion for the year, Canadian National is set to continue investing in key growth areas to continue growing revenue and earnings into the future.

Overall, this set of results presented a mixed picture. Although the quarter was weaker than initially expected and guidance was cut, growth in the West Coast corridor suggests Canadian National’s plan to invest here looks like it’s working. This year may be a weaker year, but the company has solid future prospects.

Valuation

To value Canadian National Railway, I employed an EV/EBIT valuation methodology. This was chosen as it takes into account the large depreciation the company experiences on its asset-heavy business model. For future revenue, I used analyst estimates on Seeking Alpha, given their comprehensive industry insight and market trends.

Based on Canadian National's EBIT margin over the past 5 years, I predict it to remain stable at 42.5%. Due to the already vast scale of the company, I do not anticipate significant improvements in EBIT margin from economies of scale as revenue grows.

Created and calculated by the author based on Canadian National Railway's Financial Data found on Seeking Alpha and the author's projections

To determine an exit EV/EBIT multiple, I took the midpoint of the company's 5-year average of 17.78 and the industry average of 17.59, giving an exit multiple of 17.685. This method to determine the exit multiple balances Canadian National’s historical valuation multiple, with that of similar companies in the wider industry. This considers both trends in the industry, CNI’s valuation compared to peers, and Canadian National’s historic performance.

Although share buybacks have averaged 4% over the past few years, I am conservative and assume the share count will reduce 3% per year from 640.7 million at the end of 2023 to 567 million at the end of 2027. Assuming current cash and debt levels remain constant for simplicity, running the calculations implies a market cap of $98.1 billion at the end of 2027. This translates to a target of $173 per share for a CAGR of 14% over the next 40 months.

Risks

As with any company, Canadian National has several risks that could impact its future performance, and I believe are important to consider. I covered these in more detail in my previous articles on Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP), but I believe it's worth revisiting the key points.

Firstly, regulatory hurdles. I covered this in more detail in my previous article on Canadian National where I explained that

On both sides of the border, the rail industry operates under strict regulations imposed by governments across a wide variety of areas. Changes in regulatory policies can have a large influence on both pricing and operational practices that can affect profitability. For example, Canada operates a maximum revenue per tonne-mile on shipments of grain for export, which restricts the profitability of the transport of grain.

Any changes in these regulations could impact CNI’s operational practices and bottom line.

Like all railroads, Canadian National’s prospects are tied to that of the broader economy, making it vulnerable to deteriorating macroeconomic conditions. Despite this, over the long term, I expect the economy of North America to continue growing and CNI’s earnings to continue growing too.

Finally, CNI is exposed to potential operational disruptions. Natural events, such as Canadian wildfires and flooding, have already shown how external factors can reduce freight volumes and earnings. Labor relations are another significant risk, particularly as CNI and Canadian Pacific face the possibility of a lockout of engineers and conductors from August 22nd. It is suggested that a work stoppage could impact up to 80% of Canadian National’s business, significantly impacting revenues and profits.

Conclusion

Canadian National Railway remains a compelling long-term investment opportunity. Despite headwinds posed by economic sensitivities and potential operational disruptions, the company’s strong fundamentals and strategic position in the North American rail market oligopoly make it well positioned for future growth. With infrastructure spanning the continent, and revenue derived from a diversified range of goods transported, CNI is poised to capitalize on the ever-growing demand for efficient freight transportation.

The recent dip in share price presents a potential buying opportunity for investors looking to gain exposure to a company with a long history of returns to shareholders. With a growing North American economy, several growth projects such as the Prince Rupert port expansion, and a track record of shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends, Canadian National Railway is well set to continue steaming ahead.