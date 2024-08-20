PM Images

The NEOS family of ETFs is gaining a lot of popularity among income investors. There isn't just one way to invest, as each investor is unique and has different goals. When I wrote my first article about the NEOS Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) (can be read here), QQQI had $110.13 million in assets under management. In less than 4 months, QQQI has added $300.58 million in AUM, increasing its total AUM by 272.93%. It seems as if more investors are warming up to the idea about uncapping upside potential to a degree in ETFs that utilize a call option overlay strategy to generate income. I have been adding to my position in QQQI, and shares are on track to generate around 14% of distributed income in its first 12 months of being a public fund. I am bullish on the markets, especially the Nasdaq, as I believe we're in the early stages of an AI revolution. QQQI generates large amounts of monthly income, and its strategy has allowed the distributions to stay within a tight range. After the recent economic data indicated that inflation is slowing, I believe we're heading into an aggressive rate-cutting cycle as the September FOMC meeting is around the corner. I believe that QQQI is an interesting ETF that generates double-digit yields in an environment where the risk-free rate of return declines and produces some capital appreciation as technology takes the market higher.

Following up on my previous article about QQQI

QQQI is a young ETF that hasn't even reached its one-year anniversary as a public ETF. Since my first article about QQQI was published in April (can be read here), shares of QQQI have increased by 4.28% compared to the S&P 500, increasing by 10.45%. The idea behind funds that focus on income is to not sacrifice the principal in order to produce the desired amount of income. While QQQI has trailed the market, it's captured some of the upside the market has produced while generating a total return of 9.52%, as 5.14% of its total return has come from the monthly distributions. Now that many of the largest companies have reported their Q2 earnings and more economic data has indicated that inflation is slowing, I am following up with a new article to discuss why I think QQQI is headed higher and could generate larger amounts of income in the future.

Risks to investing in QQQI

While we're currently experiencing a bull market, and the AI story looks to still be in its infancy, there are several risks to investing in QQQI. There is concentration risk, and QQQI is focused on the Nasdaq 100. If we see a correction in technology that turns into a bear market, then QQQI could be drastically impacted. We saw how bad a tech correction could get in 2022, and while that was for several factors, at some point, a drawdown will occur. If growth slows or companies aren't able to monetize the CapEx spent on building out AI, investors could be in for a difficult investing environment as the Nasdaq will likely be negatively impacted. This would cause QQQI to decline, and it would also be a likely scenario that the monthly distributions would be lower as the premiums generated from their options strategy wouldn't be as lucrative. QQQI also has opportunity costs as there is an argument to be made about just investing in the S&P 500 or the Nasdaq directly. In 2024, both the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust (SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) have outperformed QQQI, and the distributions from QQQI haven't brought the total return past how much SPY or QQQ has appreciated by. If you don't need the income, then investing in QQQI may not be the best way to allocate capital.

Why I like QQQI for generating income

I have been writing covered calls on many of my positions to generate income since before it became popular. The structure that QQQI has developed is different from other covered-call ETFs as it utilizes a 2-part strategy to participate in some of the upside in appreciating markets. I am bullish on technology, and technology companies traditionally have larger premiums than non-tech companies due to their ability to break out to the upside. Once QQQI has deployed its capital into the underlying assets of the Nasdaq 100, it will then write call options on the Nasdaq 100 to generate premiums, which are distributed as income to shareholders. The 2nd leg of the strategy comes in the form of purchasing out-of-the-money call options that are at a higher strike price than the covered calls QQQI is writing on the Nasdaq 100. When QQQI generates a premium from its call options, it will utilize a portion of the income to purchase call options and uncap some of the upward potential in case the market continues higher. This allows investors to have their cake and eat it, too, by giving them monthly distributions while also putting the fund in a position to generate some capital appreciation if the market trends higher.

As we can see from QQQI's distribution history, QQQI can generate relatively similar monthly distributions for its shareholders. I would speculate that the yield entices many investors, but when they look at QQQI's consistency, that's what sells them on the fund. Over the past 6 months, QQQI has distributed $3.64 in income through 6 monthly distributions. On a per-share basis, the distribution range has been $0.59 - $0.62, with a monthly distribution average of $0.61. When I extrapolate this over the next 6 months, QQQI will be in a position where it could deliver $7.28 of income per share annually in its first year of being public. Based on the current share price of $50.99, this is a 14.28% yield, and we have seen the premiums increase slightly as the market goes higher. While QQQI hasn't even finished its first year of being public, it's already passed $400 million in AUM and established a consistent track record. I think QQQI is interesting for income investors because it provides a unique approach that uncaps traditional covered-call ETFs to benefit from technology in more than one way. I think that QQQI will continue to see capital flowing into it as the strategy can be replicated in any market cycle.

Why I think QQQI is going higher throughout the remainder of 2024

We just got the latest CPI data, which came in at 2.9% for July 2024. This is the lowest CPI print since March 2021, and we have finally broken through the 3% barrier. This has been the 4th consecutive month where inflation has declined, and it also came in lower than the consensus estimates. I hate talking in certainties, but CME Group is projecting that there is a 100% chance we get a rate cut in September, the question is, will it be 25 bps or 50 bps. Currently, CME Group expects the Fed to cut by 25 bps after the latest inflation data, which could mean that a soft landing is still on the table. As we head into a lower-rate environment, the risk-free rate of return will continue to decline, and this should create a better operating environment for businesses. The risk of defaults is likely to decline as the carrying cost of floating rate debt will be less, and companies will be able to refinance at levels that improve margins. Businesses are also more likely to expand due to lower rates on issuing debt, and capital is likely to flow to the largest companies as businesses spend on goods and services to produce more revenue. I think this is quite bullish because the largest companies will be providing cloud services, computer equipment, advertising, and other items businesses need to expand.

Within the top-10 holdings of QQQI are the Magnificent Seven, Costco (COST), and Broadcom (AVGO). These companies represent 49.04% of the fund's holdings. These companies are trading at an average of 39.91 times 2024 earnings. The average earnings growth over the next 2 years among these holdings is 42.75%, and on average, each company will add $2.95 in EPS from the end of 2024 through 2026. This will bring down the collective forward P/E to 27.41 in 2026. I think the growth story is intact for big tech, and these estimates could be a bit light depending on how quickly the Fed cuts rates. We could see new multiples assigned on these companies as earnings multiples come down. This could drive the market higher, and QQQI should benefit from some upward appreciation and potentially see the premiums from their covered calls expand.

Conclusion

I am long QQQI as it's establishing a strong track record of generating income while allowing shareholders to participate in upside appreciation. Unlike other covered call ETFs, QQQI is uncapped to a degree as it purchases out-of-the-money call options. QQQI is on track to generate over 14% in annualized distributable income and could finish its first year in the black also. More capital is finding its way into QQQI, and I believe it will be able to continue higher as the market appreciates and generates larger amounts of income as options premiums increase. If you are bullish on the market, want exposure to big-tech, and want to generate double-digit yields, then QQQI is an interesting fund to consider. I plan on adding to my position heading into Nvidia Corporation's (NVDA) earnings.