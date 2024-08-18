PM Images

Investment thesis

As an alternative asset manager, P10 (NYSE:PX) has faced headwinds from higher interest rates. Combined with some company-specific issues, this has resulted in weak share price performance over the past year. Its new CEO, who was appointed in October last year, has shown solid execution until now, as reflected in the share price reaction after Q2 earnings. The company's Investor day is scheduled for next month and could be a catalyst for its share price. Although the valuation appears attractive, the associated risks lead me to assign a Neutral rating.

Understanding the weak share price action over the past year

P10 is a unique alternative asset manager that was put together by its former co-CEOs Robert Alpert and Clark Webb, through a series of acquisitions including RCP advisors in 2018, followed by TrueBridge and Five Points Capital in 2020. Following its uplisting to the Nasdaq in October 2021, the company continued to grow its Fee Paying Assets Under Management (FPAUM) at low double-digit rates through 2022, while collecting a steady stream of management fees. However, over the past year, its share price fell more than 40% at its lows, until its recent recovery to be down 20%. I will walk through some of the reasons for this selloff and share my thoughts regarding their significance.

Management turnover

The company's co-CEOs were involved in an investigation into the misappropriation of Covid funds in a separate company that they managed, which resulted in P10 becoming a target for short sellers. In October last year, both co-CEOs stepped down from their roles and appointed Luke Sarsfield as CEO, who was brought over from Goldman Sachs' (GS) Asset Management business. The new CEO appears highly competent and is well incentivized to create shareholder value based on his salary package, which entitles him to up to $40 million based on the share price performance within five years from his joining date.

Slower growth and declining margins

Q2 Investor presentation

As shown in the image above, the company has seen a significant deceleration in the growth of its FPAUM due to headwinds from rising interest rates starting in 2022. In addition to the slowdown in its FPAUM, which also impacts revenue growth, margins have fallen as management has increased its investments within the business to drive growth. Adjusted EBITDA margins have gradually fallen from 55% in early 2022 to the mid-40s expected for this year. Nevertheless, I believe that this year's margins are near their trough level.

Weak FCF generation

Seeking Alpha

As shown in the image above, there is a reasonable correlation between the company's share price and its trailing 12-month Cash Flow from Operations (CFO). The main reason for the lower CFO over the past few quarters, despite a growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, is the growing amount of accounts receivables on its balance sheet. As highlighted in the image below, this value has grown from $28.4 million in Q3 2022 to $80.3 million at the end of last quarter. According to its latest earnings report, a majority of this amount is due from related parties, mainly Enhanced Permanent Capital. The timing of the collection from these receivables remains unclear, and is something investors need to track closely going forward.

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead: My expectations

Solid growth but lower margins

Based on its outperformance in already raising and deploying 61% of the 2024 goal of $2.5 billion in FPAUM in the first half of this year, I expect that the full-year number will end up close to $2.9 billion. This will, of course, be offset my step-downs, which management has estimated to be $1.5 billion. A net increase of $1.4 billion should translate to $24.4 billion in FPAUM, a 6% year-over-year increase. This, coupled with a higher take rate from catch up fees, should result in double-digit revenue growth. However, the investments that management continues to make to set it up for future growth is expected to drag adjusted EBITDA margins from 50% seen in H1, to the mid-40s for the full year. I expect growth in FPAUM to accelerate next year as we start to see the return on these investments.

Capital allocation

The company continues to return capital to shareholders via dividends and opportunistic share repurchases. Nevertheless, M&A appears to be one of the top priorities for its CEO, and the company's recent agreement to expand its borrowing capacity has given it the necessary liquidity. Its CEO sounded confident on the Q2 earnings call regarding executing a transaction this year, as he stated:

We are encouraged by the opportunities we are evaluating and we remain on track to announce a strategic transaction in the calendar year.

Investor Day in September

I believe that the company's Investor day next month could be a catalyst for its share price. I expect management to outline its midterm plan for FPAUM growth, fees, and margins. This will allow investors to obtain clarity on the company's targets and thereby gain confidence in making future projections for their financial models. In light of BlackRock’s (BLK) recent acquisition of Preqin to bolster its presence in private markets, I also expect management to emphasize the investment opportunities within private markets and the growth potential of alternative assets.

PX stock valuation

For fiscal year 2024, P10 is expected to generate $275 million in revenue, reflecting a 15% increase from the previous year. Based on management’s margin guidance, I estimate adjusted EBITDA to be $125 million, resulting in a margin slightly above 45%. With estimated interest expenses of $24 million, minimal capital expenditures and earn-outs, and no significant impacts in working capital, I expect FCF to be close to $90 million.

At the current share price of $10, P10 has a market cap of $1.1 billion and an enterprise value of $1.37 billion, considering its net debt position of $270 million. Therefore, shares are currently valued at EV/Adjusted EBITDA and Price/FCF multiples of 10.9 and 12.2, respectively. On the surface, shares appear to be attractively valued given its capital-light model and double-digit growth outlook. In comparison, peers such as Hamilton Lane (HLNE), which is larger and growing at a slightly slower pace, command valuation multiples nearly double those of P10. Additionally, KKR (KKR), a giant in the industry with a slightly different business model that includes investing its own capital, has valuation multiples of around 25. While a valuation discount is reasonable due to P10's smaller size and limited scale, I believe the current larger discount is primarily attributable to its weaker free cash flow generation, as previously discussed, as well as the risks which I will discuss in the next section.

Risks to consider

High debt load

The company has a high net debt of $270 million, with a Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 2.2. The company's weak FCF conversion makes leverage a higher risk than what this value suggests. Given that management plans to fund future M&A through increasing its borrowing, cash interest costs will increase further.

Collection of Receivables

As I had discussed previously, a major portion of the accounts receivable is from a related party, which is Enhanced Permanent Capital. Future increases in accounts receivable are likely to continue, exerting pressure on the company’s FCF margins.

Challenging environment for fundraising

The current environment where interest rates appear to be higher for longer are not supportive of P10's business model, as described by Bain. If this persists, the company's growth and margin prospects could be hampered.

Conclusion

Management is making investments in the business to drive future growth. This has led to a sharp decline in margin expectations for this year. I expect management to provide further clarity on this and outline their midterm strategy and targets at next month's Investor day. Despite shares having an undemanding valuation, the risks that I have identified keep me on the sidelines for now.