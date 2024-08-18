CEF Weekly Review: PCF Tries To Get Shareholders To Care

ridvan_celik

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the second week of August. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the business development company ("BDC") as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

CEFs were mixed on the week as MLP funds recovered their fall early in the month but REIT funds struggled. Month-to-date, higher-beta sectors remain in the red, while longer-duration sectors like Munis are in the lead.

Systematic Income

Unlike their BDC counterparts, CEFs are only slightly down overall in the month of August.

Systematic Income

The initial widening in discounts earlier in the month has been retraced.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

The CEF High Income Securities Fund (PCF) is trying to solve the problem of CEF shareholders not participating in shareholder meetings. This widespread reality makes it difficult for CEFs to institute any changes and makes it easier for activists to take over the fund (as the activist will certainly be voting its shares).

The idea PCF has come up with is to increase the proportion of high information shareholders in their fund. They are doing this by holding a rights offering, which could allow high information shareholders to add more shares. They then plan to do a tender offer for 90% of the number of shares issued in the rights offering if all of the management's proposals are adopted and 60% if not all are adopted.

At the current discount, the market price is just about the same as the rights offering price.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

However, someone wanting to buy many more shares in anticipation of the tender offer would not really be able to buy as many shares in the secondary market without pushing the price much higher. This suggests that there could be decent participation in the rights offering.

As usual, however, a lot of people will not participate, and that's the point. High information voters will oversubscribe, and they will be overrepresented in the shareholders even after the tender offer is done. They are also the ones most likely to vote for all of the manager's proposals to boost the tender offer to 90% of the newly issued shares. To be clear, shares are fungible, so investors don't need to participate in the rights offering to participate in the tender offer.

In a sense, the manager is bribing high information voters with alpha at the expense of low information voters. This is also a good result for PCF, not only because they are likely to get their proposals adopted, but they will also grow the fund (as only a maximum of 90% of the shares issued in the rights offering will be bought back). A secondary win for all shareholders is that this in effect lowers the management fees relative to the fund's assets, as management fees are fixed.

One thing to keep in mind is the NAV dilution where the NAV could drop 7.5% if the RO is fully subscribed, though it's likely to be less than that. This means there is less upside on the tender offer - closer to 4-7% perhaps, not the 12% as there could be less take-up of the RO.

One strategy is to wait for the NAV dilution to be reported, which would drive the price lower (in order to keep the discount at a double-digit level), buy the stock at that point and then deliver into the tender offer.

Market Commentary

The two Western Asset term CEFs IGI and GDO are following up the approval by shareholders to convert to perpetual funds with a tender offer. As discussed previously, this comes straight from the Nuveen playbook and is the most shareholder-friendly way to deal with terminations. The key takeaway, as usual, is that shareholders should tender their shares. This is because the funds will very likely move out to sizable discounts if they remain outstanding. Investors who want to keep exposure to the funds could then buy the funds back in the market

CLO Equity CEF OCCI hiked the distribution by nearly 10% to $0.115. This works out to a yield of around 19%, roughly in line with OXLC and ECC. OCCI remains probably the most egregious example of the difference between yield and long-term returns. Its total NAV return since inception is 0.3% per annum - not far off zero.

In short, the fund has generated effectively no wealth for shareholders from inception, a far cry from its 19% yield. This might be ok in a particularly dire economic scenario (e.g., March 2020) after a sharp drop in asset prices, but asset prices right now are still fairly high, which means that, even over a favorable timeframe, the fund has delivered no value to shareholders. This longer-term "yield haircut" is important to keep in mind for shareholders. Yield myopia can come at the cost of longer-term wealth, as the two are not the same thing (though they are often presented as the same thing).

Stance and Takeaways

This week, we dialed down our allocation to the Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI) and moved the capital to another type of CEF - Business Development Companies. This is for three reasons.

For one, while BDCs have come off significantly, falling around 8% on average in August, CEFs have nearly fully rebounded and WDI is flat for the month.

Two, its valuation has steadily richened over the last year or so, now trading at the richest level in 2.5 years in both absolute (left-hand chart) and relative (right-hand chart) terms.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Three, while net investment income of BDCs will fall as the Fed cuts rates, this will also be true of WDI. Its distributions have risen alongside the Fed's. And while nearly all BDCs in our coverage have significant excess net investment income, the distribution coverage of WDI is less than 100% which could push the fund to reverse its previous distribution hikes and make cuts.