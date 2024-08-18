CEF Weekly Review: PCF Tries To Get Shareholders To Care

Aug. 18, 2024 9:31 AM ETPCF, WDI, IGI, GDO, OCCI, OXLC, ECC3 Comments
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We review CEF market valuation and performance through the second week of August and highlight recent market action.
  • CEFs were mixed, with MLP funds recovering while REIT funds struggled.
  • The CEF, High Income Securities Fund, is implementing a novel strategy to get its initiatives approved by shareholders.
  • OCCI, a CLO Equity CEF, hiked its distribution by nearly 10%, but has generated minimal wealth for shareholders since inception.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

ridvan_celik

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
11.77K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCF--
High Income Securities Fund
WDI--
Western Asset Diversified Income Fund
IGI--
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
GDO--
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
OCCI--
OFS Credit Company Inc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News