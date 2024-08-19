Buying Wonderful Businesses At Fair Prices - The Billionaire Way

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I'm not breaking any news when I say that Warren Buffett is one of the best investors in history. Class A shares of his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), just made a new high close to $670,000, returning roughly 230 thousand percent since going public.

In addition to becoming increasingly influential, using methods taught by Dale Carnegie in his book "How to Win Friends and Influence People," the Oracle from Omaha has perfected the art of buying low and selling high.

As straightforward as it may sound, it's much harder than one might think.

His most recent success was selling Apple (AAPL) after he bought it when "nobody" liked it.

On August 15, Bloomberg published an article titled "Buffett's Apple Sale Brings Value Back to Quality Investing." One of the things that stood out to me was how Buffett changed his strategy a bit from buying fair businesses at wonderful prices to buying wonderful businesses at fair prices. I added emphasis to the quote below.

When Buffett began his career, he was a deep value investor, buying, in Munger's words, fair businesses at wonderful prices. In the 1960s, Munger persuaded Buffett to flip the formula and buy wonderful businesses at fair prices. Investors have started to embrace the strategy of putting quality before value. I counted 115 stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds with quality in their name. The vast majority are less than 10 years old, but investors have poured in $141 billion so far and that number is growing. - Bloomberg

This is a brilliant strategy, as Bloomberg noted that the most profitable 30% companies in the U.S., sorted by return on equity and weighted by market value, have outperformed the least profitable 30% by 4.1 percentage points per year since 1963 - including dividends.

With that said, it's obvious. After all, why wouldn't profitable companies outperform less profitable companies? It's like saying an NFL football team is likely to beat a college football team.

That's where valuation comes in.

The same research found that valuation is an even bigger driver of returns. I added emphasis to the quote below as well.

The weighted average P/B ratio of the cheaper group doesn't vary much and appears to have no impact on future returns (monthly correlation of -0.08 with forward 10-year total returns). The P/B ratio of the pricier group, on the other hand, varies wildly and is strongly negatively correlated with subsequent 10-year returns (-0.67), meaning that a higher ratio was most often followed by a lower return, and vice versa.

Here's the chart that perfectly visualizes the impact of valuation:

When Buffett bought Apple, he paid 10x earnings. Back then, the S&P 500 was trading at 21x earnings.

Now, Apple trades at 34x earnings. The S&P 500 trades at 25x earnings. Although Apple is still extremely profitable, it's not cheap anymore.

With that in mind, Apple is just one of many examples of a good investment. The list is long and includes companies like Coca-Cola (KO), Moody's (MCO), and companies he bought completely. This includes the railroad giant BNSF, which has repaid him more than 100% of the takeover value in dividends.

So, what is Buffett looking for when he picks an investment? Can we copy him?

I found a scientific article from Mahmoud Rajablu. Published in 2011 (but still valid), he went with the title "Value investing: review of Warren Buffett's investment philosophy and practice."

Based on that article, I made the list below, which shows the key elements of Buffett's strategy.

Leo Nelissen - Based on Rajablu (2011)

Essentially, it is extremely straightforward. It's so straightforward that it's often overcomplicated by people, leading to costly mistakes.

In addition to buying businesses below their fair value and making sure companies have healthy balance sheets, Buffett does not care much for diversification. He prefers to go big into companies he understands. As I have a 22-stock portfolio with some investments accounting for 10% or more of my portfolio, I agree with that strategy.

Moreover, Buffett has a clear "ownership view," as he sees every investment as buying a part of a business. Although every share is legal ownership, he adopts a management view as if it were actually his company. I do the same, although on a much smaller scale. I feel it allows me to stay calm during sell-offs, as I have a deep understanding of the companies in my portfolio.

Buffett also believes the market is inefficient. This, too, is something I agree with, as I sometimes buy companies at valuations I never expected to be possible (remember how cheap energy stocks were in 2020?).

Based on this, I also made the checklist below. While this is not an exact science, the questions can help us follow some of the Buffett guidelines.

Leo Nelissen - Based on Rajablu (2011)

For example, do you fully understand the business you're about to buy? Does the business have an advantage? Does it have a moat? Are you paying a discount price? Does it have a good track record? Can you find better alternatives? Are you putting your money into high-conviction ideas or simply buying investments to diversify?

I am going to use the checklist above a lot more and maybe even come up with a better model to evaluate investments. Please let me know if that is something that would be of interest for future articles.

Now, it's time to show you a few investments that, I believe, are great (dividend) picks based on the theoretical discussion we just had.

TC Energy (TRP) - 6% Yield And Wide-Moat Midstream Assets

Did you know that Buffett has a big footprint in the midstream industry? The midstream industry owns pipelines and processing facilities to support oil and gas production and ship gasses and fluids to their destinations.

Four years ago, Buffett bought Dominion Energy's (D) pipelines, adding these to his existing portfolio of 16 thousand miles of pipelines.

That's where Canadian-based TC Energy comes in, one of North America's most important midstream operators. I recently wrote an in-depth article on this giant.

TC Energy is the only midstream company with pipelines in all three North American nations, benefitting from rapid natural gas production and export growth, further supported by the rising power demand of data centers.

TC Energy Corporation

This year, it is spinning off its liquids business, which means it will be fully focused on natural gas and put new pipelines and assets worth $7 billion into service this year.

It also owns the Nova Gas Transmission Pipeline System, which is one of the most important pipeline systems on the planet, as it connects Canada's Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to high-demand markets.

Canada's oil and gas output is rapidly rising, requiring new infrastructure. Especially in an environment where U.S. shale growth has lost steam, Canada is increasingly important as a global energy producer.

TC Energy Corporation

The company recently reached an agreement that will add an additional C$150 million to C$200 million per year in EBITDA through increased depreciation rates and new incentive mechanisms.

Moreover, the system is expected to see C$3.3 billion in new investments, likely coming online between 2027 and 2030.

The company also has consistent dividend growth. Currently yielding 6.3%, the dividend has been hiked for 24 consecutive years, with an average annual growth rate of 7%. Going forward, TRP aims to grow its dividend by 3-5% per year.

It also has steady EBITDA growth, benefiting from expansion projects and low volatility due to fixed-fee payments and take-or-pay contracts. After all, midstream companies are usually not directly impacted by commodity price swings, as they do not produce commodities.

TC Energy Corporation

The company, which is listed in Toronto and New York, is also trading at an attractive price.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, we see the company is expected to grow its per-share operating cash flow ("OCF") by 5-8% per year through at least 2026.

When adding that it trades just inches below its long-term OCF multiple of 8.2x, we get an annual total return outlook of 11-13%, including its dividend.

TC Energy Corporation

I have given the stock a Buy rating, as it's truly a fantastic company at a great price.

RTX Corp. (RTX) - 2% Yield And Massive Secular Growth

As reported by CNN, Buffett recently bought a few shares of aerospace supplier HEICO Corp. (HEI).

Although it's not a large investment of less than $200 million (not big for him, at least), he's buying into an industry I have been pounding the table on.

In this industry, one of my favorites is RTX. Formerly known as Raytheon Technologies, the company has significant exposure in both commercial and defense aerospace industries.

My most recent in-depth article on this $157 billion market cap giant was written on August 4, when I explained why I am one of the market's biggest bulls despite the stock's 40% year-to-date gain.

The company has one of the widest-moat businesses in my portfolio, producing the F-135 engine for the F-35 jet, commercial engines, and countless supplies for commercial and defense aviation, including special materials, avionics, landing gears, bathroom lights, business class seats, and so much more.

It also produces a wide range of missiles, radars, and similar products.

RTX Corporation

Right now, it benefits from accelerating post-pandemic commercial aviation growth and strong defense growth due to global tensions and the need for NATO and allied nations to modernize their defense capabilities.

This benefits next-gen systems like the Patriot System, the LTAMDS program, its missile portfolio, and its entire commercial business.

RTX Corporation

In the second quarter, the company saw 10% organic growth, $24 billion in new orders, and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.25x, indicating $1.25 in new orders for every dollar in finished work. This is very supportive of long-term growth.

It also raised its guidance, seeing both higher sales and higher margins.

RTX Corporation

With regard to its dividend, RTX currently pays $2.52 per share per year. This translates to a yield of 2.1%.

This dividend comes with a 45% payout ratio and a fantastic outlook.

Moreover, since the United Technologies and Raytheon merger of 2020, the company has bought back more than 10% of its shares.

Additionally, the company has a BBB+ credit rating and is expected to generate $8.3 billion in free cash flow in 2026. This translates to more than 5% of its market cap. As free cash flow is operating cash flow after capital expenditures, it's cash the company can use to pay dividends and buy back stock.

This almost guarantees elevated dividend growth and aggressive buybacks in the years ahead.

That said, RTX is not "deep value" anymore. However, as the title of this article suggests, it's a wonderful company at a fair price. Using a 21x P/E multiple, the company has room to run to $145-$150. That's based on 12-13% annual EPS growth in 2025 and 2026 and implies 10-12% annual total returns.

FAST Graphs

Moreover, given my long-term view on commercial and defense aerospace, I stick to a Strong Buy rating.

Merck & Co. (MRK) - A Wide Moat, 3% Yield, And Massive Growth Potential

Merck & Co. is one of the many healthcare companies on my radar. With a market cap of almost $300 billion, it's also one of the biggest.

What makes Merck so special is its strong oncology portfolio and promising product pipeline.

In the second quarter, the company reported $16.1 billion in sales, 7% more compared to the prior year quarter (11% if we exclude currency headwinds). This growth was mainly driven by its Human Health business, which saw 11% growth.

Merck & Co.

KEYTRUDA, which is a major oncology drug, saw $7.3 billion in sales, a 21% surge compared to 2Q23.

In 2Q22, KEYTRUDA generated $5.3 billion in sales. This brings the two-year growth rate to almost 40%.

Merck & Co.

Moreover, as we can see below, the launch of WINREVAIR, which is a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (a type of high blood pressure that impacts the lungs), was a success.

With more than 2,000 patients having already received prescriptions and strong initial sales of $70 million in the quarter, WINREVAIR is expected to become another major revenue driver for the company.

Merck & Co.

As a result, the company updated its guidance, expecting at least $63.4 billion in full-year revenue.

Looking ahead, KEYTRUDA continues to be the cornerstone of Merck's growth. With approvals for 40 indications in the U.S., including high-impact areas like non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and triple-negative breast cancer, KEYTRUDA has become a critical therapeutic option in a wide range of cancer types.

Merck & Co.

The company also remains committed to its dividend.

Currently yielding 2.7%, the dividend has a payout ratio of 46% and a five-year CAGR of 8.4%.

Moreover, the company has a fantastic valuation. Analysts expect 22% EPS growth next year, potentially followed by 7% growth in 2026. 2023 and 2024 are outliers due to one-off payments that caused a steep decline in GAAP EPS.

FAST Graphs

Applying its normalized P/E ratio of 14.1x to expected growth rates, we get a fair stock price of roughly $150, 32% above the current price.

I expect the company, which has an A+ credit rating, to be a great wealth compounder for many years to come, especially for investors looking for a mix of growth and value.

Although its business model is rather complex due to patent and innovation risks, which somewhat breaks the "Buffett rule," I am very upbeat that this is a business that will be hard to disrupt.

Takeaway

The takeaway here is simple: Warren Buffett's approach to investing has evolved, yet it remains incredibly effective.

Essentially, by shifting from deep value investing to focusing on buying high-quality companies at fair prices, Buffett has consistently outperformed the market.

I believe that his strategy, which is based on deeply understanding businesses, minimizing diversification, and taking an ownership perspective, offers timeless lessons for investors.

Whether it's Apple, TC Energy, RTX, or Merck, the key is to find great businesses, understand their value, and invest with conviction.

Hence, I plan to apply these principles much more rigorously in my own investments and research, and maybe even refine the checklist to improve my decision-making.