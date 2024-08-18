ISerg

Underfollowed stocks can be a great way to profit off market misconceptions or general lack of investor awareness. The opposite may be true for heavily followed stocks such as NVIDIA (NVDA) that already have plenty of future growth already priced into the stock.

For those who like steady annual total returns, the former may be the better option. That’s because getting an 11% return on average annually over 10 years is the same as getting a 100% return and year one, followed by lower 1% annual returns over the same time frame.

This brings me to Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), which fits the profile of an underfollowed stock that yields an attractive 7.1% at present. I last covered AHH in March, highlighting its portfolio strategy, momentum in operating fundamentals, and deep undervaluation.

It appears that the market has agreed with my thesis thus far, with the stock giving a 14.5% total return since my last piece, outperforming the 5.8% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

In this article, I revisit AHH including its recent business performance, and discuss why the stock and its Preferred issue remain solid picks for high yield and potentially strong total returns, so let’s get started!

AHH: Capture Up To 7.5% Yield From This Diversified REIT

Armada Hoffler Properties is a vertically integrated, self-managed REIT with experience in developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties across the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions. It also provides general construction and development services for 3rd-party clients and builds properties for its own retained portfolio.

AHH’s unique, multipronged approach towards investment returns means that it can readily adjust the portfolio mix toward sectors and clients that are value accretive to the company. This includes recent expansion into a mixed-use project in Georgia consisting of multifamily, office, and retail as well as its property development for T. Rowe Price’s (TROW) new headquarters in Baltimore, MD.

Meanwhile, AHH continues to execute well, as supported by Normalized FFO per share rising by $0.01 YoY to $0.35 in Q2 2024, underscoring AHH’s ability to navigate a challenging economic environment for commercial real estate. This was driven by solid same-store NOI growth of 9%, driven by positive lease spreads, including a 24.3% rent spread on office leases on a GAAP basis during Q2.

Occupancy also remains strong with portfolio wide 94.9% occupancy, consisting of 95.4% for retail, 94.3% for office, and 94.9% for multifamily. Notably, the office segment saw only a one percent YoY drop in occupancy from 95.3% at the end of 2023, when I last visited the stock.

Management is guiding for NFFO per share of $1.24 at the midpoint of the range for the full-year 2024, which represents flat growth from the same level in 2023. This is driven in large part by the impact of higher interest rates, while the company continues to see strong demand for its premium portfolio positioning, particularly in its Town Center property. Its development projects are also expected to add value, as noted during the recent conference call:

Our Allied Harbor Point project is also progressing well with pre-leasing kicked off in July. This 312-unit high-rise apartment building sits at the top of the market and its approximately 1,200-space parking garage component complements the T. Rowe Price project. Its waterfront views and amenities are virtually Baltimore's best and we look forward to this property complementing our other trophy assets at Harbor Point. As mentioned in the previous quarter, our partner was contemplating a sale of one of the deals in our real estate financing portfolio at a mid-5 cap rate.

Risks to AHH include the higher leverage portfolio of AHH due to having a more construction heavy component than its REIT peers. This includes having a stabilized portfolio debt to EBITDAre ratio of 6.4x, sitting above the 6.0x generally considered safe for REITs. Moreover, AHH has fewer years in its remaining debt term compared to the 5-15 year average for most REITs, thereby making it more susceptible to high interest rates. As shown below, AHH’s remaining debt term now sits at 3.6 years.

Investor Presentation

Importantly, for income investors, AHH currently sports a 7.1% dividend yield. The dividend is also well-covered by a 66% payout ratio, based on the guided NFFO per share of $1.24 for the full year. This leaves plenty of retained capital for self-funding of developments without too much reliance on public markets.

While AHH is no longer the deep bargain that it was when I last visited the stock, I continue to find value in it at the current price of $11.54 with a forward P/FFO of 9.2x, sitting well below its historical P/FFO of 12.7, as shown below.

FAST Graphs

While higher interest rates pose a near term headwind for AHH, I believe the current share price already bakes in most of that risk. Plus, higher rates also mean less new construction, as that poses as a barrier to entry for speculative development. With potential for a steadily declining rate environment combined with rental increases, AHH could deliver low to mid-digit FFO per share growth, which when combined with a 7.1% dividend yield makes it an attractive option for total returns.

More conservatively minded income investors may want to consider the 7.5%-yielding Preferred Series A stock (NYSE:AHH.PR.A), which at the current price of $22.14, trades at an 11% discount to its $25 par value. This series is also cumulative, meaning that missed dividends must be made up unless the company becomes insolvent. It’s worth noting that AHH.PR.A now trades post its call date of 6/18/24.

However, the chances of it being called at the 6.75% face rate (based on $25 par value) are low considering the higher interest rate environment at present, and even if it is called, investors would realize an immediate 11% return from the current price plus any accumulated dividends along the way.

Investor Takeaway

Armada Hoffler Properties remains a good dividend investment opportunity for those seeking high yield and potentially strong total returns, driven by its diverse and well-managed portfolio of retail, office, and multifamily properties.

Despite the challenges posed by higher interest rates and a slightly elevated leverage profile, AHH's 7.1% dividend yield, strong occupancy rates, and strategic development projects offer attractive value, particularly with the stock trading below its historical P/FFO ratio.

Additionally, more conservative investors may consider the Preferred Series A stock for a stable 7.5% yield with the potential for immediate gains if called away, making it the safer yield play compared to the common stock.