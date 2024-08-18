Daria Nipot/iStock via Getty Images

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) is a budding nuclear power company, one that has had little coverage on Seeking Alpha up to this point. While I'm not yet convinced that it is investable, I am intrigued by the premise of this company. So I figured it was worth reviewing the facts and setting a foundation so that we can monitor it.

Until the right moment comes, which may be a few years down the road, I'm treating it as a Hold.

Recent History

The stock is the product of a recent SPAC merger that occurred this quarter, and so Oklo has only been a public company for a few months now. The transaction generated over $300M in cash for the company to fund its ambitions in nuclear power.

While nuclear power sounds like nothing new under the sun, Founder-CEO Jacob DeWitte explained his vision for the company and what he believes will set it apart (quoting from Q2 earnings call):

Typically, the nuclear business model from a reactor design perspective has involved designing a reactor to about 80% or so completion, maybe designing the power plant to something between 50% and 80% completion, and then going off and trying to license out that design to your customers, asking them to then take the baton, to then complete the design, to then permit it, decide it, to build it, to own it, and to operate the plant. That puts all of the burden on the customers, and it's a highly frictional process...And so that led us to ultimately follow into an opportunity that's built on what renewables had done very well for a long time, which was to design, build, and operate the plant ourselves, and then just sell the power through power purchase agreements.

In other words, Oklo intends to run a much more vertically integrated business model that not only takes burden off of customers but monetizes it in a way that they have long-term stability with their electrical costs (through the power purchase agreements). With this vertical model, it believes it can also scale out more quickly, as they estimate it will reduce the timelines for licensing with regulators as much as 50%.

Seen above, the company does not yet have revenues from these operations, as it is still in the developmental phase. One might think of it as similar to the shoes of a junior miner, the difference here being that we don't truly know what's underground until we dig, while electrical demand and the technology to satisfy it is less of a guess.

As far as the cash burn goes, the company used over $17M in operating activities and capex for the six months ending June 2024. This annualizes to about $35M (which is also their 2024 guidance).

As they have more cash and lack any debt, I suspect the boosted interest income will support a decent portion of their spending needs for the near future (recognizing, of course, that spending could easily change as they grow). In any event, they have enough cash to last for years at their current rate without having to raise more capital.

Future Outlook

The essential question is whether or not their designs will pan out for the company, and how soon. We need to look at what they have currently and what customers they are targeting.

Their Tech

Oklo is an opportunity in advanced fast fission. Reactors using this method can enjoy greater efficiencies (more power or less waste) and with smaller plant sizes.

With that basic idea, Oklo has three reactor designs, each a different size to meet the electrical needs of a potential customer.

First Efforts

Their first project is the Aurora site, which they are developing in Idaho.

The company aims to have this completed by 2027. As such, it will be a few years before they recognize revenue for these power purchase agreements. The belief is that they will have an edge in their speedier licensing process.

On top of that, there are indications of interest from potential customers in a few other states, and we may soon see plans announced in these areas as well.

Oklo believes demand for nuclear power comes from growing decarbonization goals set by businesses, particularly among those who rely on electrical sources that can run and operate 24 hours a day (which is not the case for solar and wind).

Financial Opportunity

As the lower cost is the advantage here, Oklo believes this will allow them to write profitable PPAs with their customers.

Oklo believes it should be able to operate at a cost of $90 per megawatt-hour.

Moreover, the customer potential recently is as high as 1,350MW. Suppose they net $5 per mWh in these PPAs. In the course of a year, at that scale, that would be about $118M in profit. Of course, this assumes we'll know what competitive rates are in 2027. Moreover, it's a number that will vary from state to state. DeWitte believes this $90 cost will improve as the business grows as well.

For now, however, we have a very wide range of potential earnings, from the tens to the hundreds of millions.

Conclusion

Oklo's plan to satisfy green energy demand has some merit to it, and with the basic numbers, a market cap under $1 billion is likely in the fair range. With that said, it's years into this company will be earning revenue, and unexpected costs could increase their need to raise capital at less-favorable terms, potentially leading to share dilution or debt that is difficult to repay. Thus, a fair market cap isn't without downsides to the individual share.

I don't think I can consider OKLO a Buy right now, but it is something we have plenty of time to watch as the story develops, the risks are given time to die out, and a better pulse on free cash flow (which at this moment seems beyond management's ability to estimate) exists. Until then, it's safe to stamp this one a Hold and keep our eyes peeled.