Gladstone Capital: Solid Distribution Coverage But Rising Non-Accruals (Rating Downgrade)

Aug. 18, 2024 10:58 AM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)2 Comments
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • Gladstone Capital operates as a business development company that focuses on making debt investments to middle market companies.
  • GLAD's portfolio strategy has exposure to 94% floating rate investments, which has helped them capitalize on higher interest rates. However, interest rates may get cut and negatively impact earnings.
  • GLAD's Q3 earnings showed a 14% increase in net investment income.
  • The price currently trades at a higher premium to NAV than average, making accumulation of shares less attractive here.
  • The dividend yield of 8.6% remains supported by net investment income at a coverage rate of 111.7%.

Businessman Climbs A Ladder Into A Money Tree

DNY59

Overview

I previously covered Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) a quarter ago in mid-May. I issued a buy rating on GLAD due to its attractive valuation and less risky offering than its peer fund, Gladstone Investment (

This article was written by

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
3.13K Followers
Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLAD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLAD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLAD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News