I previously covered Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) a quarter ago in mid-May. I issued a buy rating on GLAD due to its attractive valuation and less risky offering than its peer fund, Gladstone Investment (GAIN). Since then, GLAD has provided a total return of approximately 6% through a combination of income and capital appreciation. GLAD operates as a business development company that generates its earnings by making varying forms of debt investments to middle market companies. We can see that on a YTD basis, GLAD has also outperformed the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) in total return.

GLAD recently reported Q3 earnings, and this prompted me to do a quarterly check in to see how the BDC is holding up. In terms of valuation, I will also provide an updated perspective around the BDC's outlook in a changing interest rate environment. GLAD's price currently trades at a premium to its net asset value, but depending on the BDC's ability to navigate the fluctuating rates, this premium has a possibility of growing a bit larger. On the other hand, there is a chance that lower interest rates could also cause the price to retract and close that premium gap in valuation.

One of the main appeals of maintaining exposure to a BDC like GLAD is the juicy dividend yield of about 8.6%. I am the type of dividend investor that values income as well as capital appreciation. Over the last decade, the price of GLAD has only increased about 18.4%, but I believe that opportunistically building your position when the price is attractive will ultimately reward long-term investors. GLAD may also be a great choice for retired investors that put more value on the income generated from their portfolio to supplement their traditional retirement income. This is because the distributions are paid out to shareholders on a monthly basis, which increases the flexibility around how that distribution can be used or reinvested.

GLAD has a public inception dating back to 2001, which means we have over two decades of performance and growth that we can use as a reference point. The BDC has a market cap of about $500M and typically focuses on making debt investments valued between $8M to $40M. With this in mind, let's first start by reviewing GLAD's portfolio strategy.

Portfolio Strategy

For GLAD to consider making an investment, the company has to have a specific set of criteria to make it eligible. This helps balance potential risk and increases the quality of underwriting involved. For instance, for GLAD to make an investment into a portfolio company, they must have revenues of at least $20M to $150M and the potential to expand cash flows. Investments must have a diversified customer base and an EBITDA range between $3M to $25M. These decisions help ensure that quality investments are made and limit the potential for defaults.

As a result of this criteria, GLAD has a portfolio mix consisting of over 70% senior secured first lien debt investments. This is ideal because senior secured first lien investments sit at the top of the corporate capital structure, which ensures that it maintains the highest priority for repayment. The below visual is a good representation of how this works. The higher on the capital structure, the lowest level of risk because of the priority of repayment. Equity focused investments sit at the bottom of the structure, and this is what makes Gladstone Investment a riskier alternative. This serves as protection in cases where portfolio companies may go through a bankruptcy and have to liquidate their assets. This structure increases the likelihood that not all invested capital is lost for GLAD.

In addition, GLAD issues the large majority of their investments at a floating rate basis. Approximately 94% of their portfolio companies have debt that was issued at a variable rate, while only the remaining 4% was issued at fixed rates. This concept is largely beneficial for GLAD during times of rising interest rates. As interest rates were aggressively hiked to their decade high over the last two years, GLAD has been able to capitalize by pulling in higher amounts of net investment income from their portfolio.

The most recent presentation posted on GLAD's site indicates that their portfolio of investments remains highly diverse in nature. We can see that the largest bulks of their portfolio maintain exposure to diversified services, accounting for 21.8% of net assets. This is closely followed by a diverse mix of investments in healthcare, education, and childcare businesses, making up about 21.3% of their portfolio. This focus on diversity helps mitigate any sector-specific risks and can soften the impact of any sector-specific bear markets.

Risk Profile

Non-accruals are always an important metric to be aware of for BDCs because they represent the rate of portfolio companies that are materially underperforming and no longer contributing to earnings growth. The last time I covered GLAD, the non-accrual rate sat at a decent 1.8% of assets at fair value. However, this non-accrual rate has now increased over the quarter and may indicate a weakening credit quality of portfolio companies due to the elevated interest rate environment.

As of the latest 10-Q report, the non-accrual rate now sits at 3.9% on cost basis and 2.1% of the portfolio's fair value. However, I still do not believe this is a cause for concern at the moment. Higher interest rates mean that borrowers that took on debt at a floating rate basis are now experiencing higher debt maintenance amounts. Rising non-accruals aren't unique to GLAD, and it's a common theme I see playing out with a few peer BDCs. For reference, here are the non-accrual rates for some other BDCs:

Capital Southwest (CSWC): non-accrual rate of 1.9% at fair value.

Ares Capital (ARCC): non-accrual rate of 0.7% at fair value.

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ): massive non-accrual rate of 12.5% at fair value.

If we remain in an elevated interest rate environment, we may see the total non-accruals start to rise as portfolio companies continue to feel the burden of higher costs. On a positive note, however, I believe that future interest rate cuts may provide some relief to the non-accrual rate. Lower interest rates may provide some breathing room for current borrowers and free up capital that can be used to paydown the debt levels held on their balance sheet.

Financials & Dividend

GLAD reported their Q3 earnings in the first week of August and the results were solid. Net investment income landed at $0.57 per share, beating expectations by $0.04. NII per share for Q3 represented a large 14% increase over the prior quarter's total NII of $0.50 per share. At the moment, the monthly dividend payout is declared at $0.17 per share. If we take this monthly amount and multiply it by three to convert it to a monthly payment, we get a total quarterly distribution of $0.51 per share that seems to be fully covered by net investment income.

This would indicate that the distribution is currently covered by NII at a rate of 111.7%. While this is a comfortable level of coverage, I would ideally like to see this amount surpass 120% so that it can instill a greater sense of security for investors that future impacts to net investment income will not put the distribution at threat. For instance, if interest rates are cut and net investment income is negatively impacted, there's a chance that the distribution would no longer be able to be supported by GLAD's portfolio investments. As an example of this, the distribution was cut in 2020 in response to lower NII levels linked to the pandemic. For now, though, there seems to be no threat of a cut.

Since interest rates were hiked to decade highs, GLAD was able to pull in higher levels of income and reward shareholders with some increases over the last couple of years. For example, the dividend has increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 8.27% over the last three-year period. Even zooming out to a larger time frame of 5 years, the dividend was increased at a CAGR of 3.34%.

The latest Q3 earnings revealed a 15% increase in net investment income, totaling $12.39M. In addition, total expenses remained mostly flat with a very slight increase of 0.6%. However, the BDC as a whole experienced lower growth in net assets from operations than in the prior quarter.

Their total investments at fair value slightly decreased by 4.3%, down to $757.7M from the prior quarter's total of $791.5M. To offset this, GLAD managed to invest $27.3M in two new portfolio companies that may help drive additional growth. This was accompanied by an additional investment of $19.1M in existing portfolio companies to further strength their sources of net investment income.

Lastly, GLAD's liquidity remains solid but cash and equivalents can certainly be improved as they currently sit at an amount of $1.1M. A higher cash and equivalent total could be used strategically to invest in additional deals, while simultaneously serving as a cushion for any potential headwinds in the future. However, liquidity is mostly bolstered by a strong credit facility availability totaling an excess of $180M.

Valuation

Since GLAD operates as a business development company, the price can vary from the underlying assets within their portfolio. As a result, we can see that GLAD actually trades at a premium to NAV of 13.7%. This premium is slightly higher than my last coverage, when the price traded at a premium to NAV of about 12%. For reference, the price traded at an average premium to NAV of 13.05% over the last three years, so the current premium is a bit above the average. This is one of the reasons I have downgraded my rating to a hold, as I believe that we may see a price retraction at some point in the near future.

CEF Data

Wall St. currently has an average price target of $23.83 per share, which represents a slight potential upside of 2.58% from the current level. The highest price target sits at $28 per share and the lowest is at $20.50 per share. While I don't necessarily disagree with this price estimates, I want to see how GLAD's performance plays out when interest rates are cut. Recent economic indicators are pointing towards interest rate cuts happening over the next quarter, and this may have an impact on earnings.

If interest rates are cut, GLAD may not be able to pull in higher levels of NII per share from its portfolio of debt investments that operate on a floating rate basis. Just as a reference point, interest rates did not reach their peak yet during Q3 of 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, GLAD only pulled in NII at $0.40 per share, according to the earnings history. If earnings were to fall to these levels once again, the current distribution rate would not be supported and a cut may have to happen. As a result, there's a chance that NII per share is negatively impacted, and we may be able to accumulate shares at a more attractive price point and more appealing price to NAV relationship.

The unemployment rate has steadily increased over the last twelve months and now sits at the 4.3% level. This has been accompanied by an inflation rate that has decreased over four consecutive months and now sits at the 2.9% level, getting closer to the Fed's 2% target. Lastly, we have the US Presidential elections upcoming, and this may create a market environment of higher levels of uncertainty and volatility. The combination of these factors may be enough to incentivize the Fed to begin cutting interest rates.

A positive byproduct of interest rate cuts would likely be the increased volume of borrowers. As it becomes more affordable to hold debt on the balance sheet, there may be an increase in borrowers that GLAD can capitalize on. Increased investment activity during this period may yield positive results and offset any negative impacts of NII per share. As a result, I will continue reinvesting my distributions for now but will not be adding any additional capital as I want to first observe how GLAD reacts to interest rate cuts.

Takeaway

In conclusion, GLAD remains a solid choice for BDC exposure as its portfolio is diversified across different industries. The portfolio is also structured is a way that limits default rate by putting an emphasis on first lien senior secured debt investments. As of the latest Q3 earnings report, the distribution remains well-supported, but I am still cautious that future interest rate cuts may decrease the margin of safety in the distribution coverage. Additionally, the price of GLAD trades at a higher premium to NAV than average and has become less attractive for accumulation at this level. The rising non-accruals indicate a decreased credit quality of the portfolio, and I am choosing to remain on the sidelines to see how the BDC improves when interest rates are cut.