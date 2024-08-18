HVAC Manufacturer AAON A Growth Stock For Longer-Term Investors

Aug. 18, 2024 11:10 AM ETAAON, Inc. (AAON) Stock
Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
938 Followers

Summary

  • AAON, Inc. earnings expected to rise significantly in 2025 and 2026.
  • Company operates in HVAC industry, where it is a smaller player, but has some pricing power.
  • Strong competition, but AAON maintains competitive advantage with a focus on total value over price.

Elevated view of industrial air-conditioning units on a rooftop

owngarden/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The earnings of HVAC company AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) took off in the third quarter of 2022 and are expected to climb even more in 2025 and 2026. This 10-year chart shows its diluted

This article was written by

Robert F. Abbott profile picture
Robert F. Abbott
938 Followers
Robert F. Abbott has been investing his family’s accounts since 1995, and in 2010 added options, mainly covered calls and collars with long stocks. He is a freelance writer, and his projects include a website that provides information for new and intermediate-level mutual fund investors. A resident of Airdrie, Alberta, Canada, Robert has earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AAON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News