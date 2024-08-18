baranozdemir

Despite a well-received fiscal fourth quarter report that sent the shares up more than 50%, the reality is that Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) continues to struggle to show any real progress.

This recently concluded fiscal year marked the third straight year of revenue in the $425M-$450M area, and the company has grown revenue by less than 2% a year over the past decade. While profitability has actually improved, the reality is that the shares have lost 25% of their value over the past five years (while the sector has appreciated about 75%) and 5% since my last update (versus flat sector performance).

Execution remains a key concern here and is a focus of this follow-up article; while management has blamed a weaker capital equipment market in the U.S. for its recent troubles, that doesn't really match up with what other "big iron" companies have reported, and I'd note that order growth remains frustratingly inconsistent.

I do still believe that Accuray shares are undervalued, and I still believe Accuray is a real contender to take a meaningful share of a value-priced linac market in China likely worth around $600M/year based on management's commentary during their October 2023 analyst meeting at ASTRO, to say nothing of opportunities in other price-conscious emerging markets like Brazil and India. The issue remains whether the company can execute on the opportunity in front of it, and given the company's repeated disappointments and shortfalls over the years, it's hard to recommend these shares to any but the most risk-tolerant investors.

A Welcome Rebound To Close The Year

After a surprisingly bad fiscal third quarter, Accuray came back with a strong fourth quarter that has rebuilt some measure of confidence in the story heading into this next fiscal year.

Revenue rose nearly 16% in constant currency terms in the quarter, beating expectations by about 10%. While that doesn't completely net out the poor results from the prior quarter (as analysts cut their expectations) and the quarter benefited from order slippage from the prior quarter, a beat is a beat and it is welcome positive news.

Product revenue rose 29% year over year on a 24% increase in shipments, while service revenue declined 2%, with underlying contract service revenue up 4% (management has not disclosed the percentage of service revenue that comes from contracts).

Gross margin declined 330bp from the prior year (to 28.6%), though deferred recognition in China was a roughly two-point drag, as was a product quality issue from a supplier. Product margin declined 130bp to 30.9% and service margin declined 540bp to 25.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 94% from the prior year, and the company reversed a year-ago operating loss. I want to note that R&D declined almost $5M from the prior year (relative to a $7.3M improvement in operating income and $4.9M improvement in adjusted EBITDA - while I'm all in favor of efficient R&D spending, I do worry that this level of R&D spending is not sustainable if Accuray wants to continue developing competitive systems that can go head-to-head with the likes of Siemens Healthineers' (OTCPK:SMMNY) Varian and Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) in developed markets.

For the year, revenue ended up basically flat with the prior year, while adjusted EBITDA declined about 18%. For a year that was supposed to see the emergence of the Chinese market opportunity and further progress in the U.S. and Japan, this is a disappointing result in total.

Accuray's Ability To Win, And Hold, Share Remains A Key Question

Accuray management explained away the fiscal third quarter miss in part by referencing a weaker environment for capital spending in the U.S. and basically reiterated that with fiscal fourth quarter earnings.

With due respect to management and their perspective, I don't think a weaker capex environment is a sufficient explanation. Yes, it's not a great environment for capex right now, but it's not bad enough to explain the 38% revenue decline in FQ3 and the 50% decline in FQ4 for the Americas region when Elekta managed flat U.S. revenue in its April quarter and Siemens reported 10% growth in the U.S. in its June quarter (with overall global Varian revenue up 10% after a 2% decline in March).

Likewise, other vendors of capex including GE Healthcare (GEHC), Hologic (HOLX) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) aren't underperforming on that scale. Yes, this is an unfair "mix and match" both of reporting periods and market/product portfolios, but the fact remains that I just don't see the evidence of the U.S. market being weak enough to drive the results Accuray has produced - in other words, I think company-specific execution is more of a factor here.

I'm also concerned about the pace of order development. Gross orders were up 8% in the quarter, while net orders were down 6%. The backlog declined 5% and represents about six quarters of revenue based on FQ4's product revenue results. Orders improved 9% in the U.S. and grew 80% in China, but as I've said in the past, I think the company needs to be at $100M in quarterly net orders (consistently) for this stock to really work. Demand from China, Japan and other markets can support that level of order growth, but "can" and "will" are two very different words.

The Outlook

Management guided for FY'25 revenue of $460M to $470M, and at the time of my last article on Accuray I was looking for nearly $500M in revenue. I'm certainly willing to take criticism for being too bullish, but the high end of management's guidance is still only 5% year-over-year growth and that's just not enough - there just isn't much investor demand (particularly among institutions) for low-growth small-cap med-tech.

Likewise, while adjusted EBITDA guidance wasn't bad, it's hard for me to get too excited about it. At the midpoints of the EBITDA and revenue guidance ranges, management is looking for a margin of around 6% versus 4.4% last year and 5.3% the year before, and Accuray should benefit from a reversal of some of those margin-depressing deferrals this year.

Adjusting my model after this latest report, I'm looking for around 5% revenue growth over the next three years and long-term growth that is likewise around 4% to 5%. Management has executed well in Japan (where I believe its systems are particularly well-suited to the market dynamics) and if they can replicate that in China and "hold serve" in the U.S., there could be some upside. To that end, I'd note management has commented on the U.S. installed base being overaged and near the end of its service support life, so refreshment/replacement could be an underrated driver if the company can hold share in its existing vault placements.

On the margin side, I'm not as bullish on the company reaching a core EBITDA margin (not excluding stock expense and other such items) in the double digits over the next three years as I was before, but I do still see it as a possibility over the next five years. In terms of free cash flow, I think mid-to-high single-digit FCF margin is possible over the next three to five years, with double-digit FCF margin down the road.

If those projections are accurate, I think the shares are worth around $4/share today on free cash flow, but it's worth noting that discounted cash flow tends to be a more punishing valuation approach for small-cap med-tech. Using my growth/margin-based EV/revenue approach, I think a 1.2x revenue multiple is fair for the time being (supporting a $4.50 target). This multiple is based upon what the market has historically paid for similar levels of EBITDA profitability for smaller med-techs, but I could argue for 1.75x (a roughly $7 target) with better execution on sales growth and/or core margins.

The Bottom Line

This is admittedly a surprisingly negative write-up for a company that just reported quarterly revenue 10% above Street expectations and a stock that jumped more than 50% after those earnings were reported. I think perspective is important, though, and while fiscal Q4 did bring some positives to the story, that was off a very low base of expectations (including a stock price before earnings that was very close to a five-year low).

I do still see a path ahead where Accuray can become successful, but it is not a smooth, well-lit path and management absolutely must execute at a high level to make this story work. Accuray doesn't enjoy "best of breed" qualities that allow its products to "sell themselves" (such a thing really doesn't exist in med-tech) and the competition is fierce. Still, with expectations still rather low, I do see an argument for aggressive risk-tolerant investors, particularly those with a bullish outlook on the opportunities in China, Japan, and emerging markets, to own these shares.

